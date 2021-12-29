Each morning, my wife and I watch the local news and wager on whether a killing or COVID will be the lead story. Living not far from New Orleans, it usually is a 50-50 proposition.
But of late, it has been the world health disaster known as omicron that has dominated the national conversation and pushed further the buttons of hysteria that are reaching unseen heights. A bit of history: In November, a variant known as “omicron” — remember, there will always be another variant because variants scare people — was discovered in South Africa. It spread worldwide — as most viruses do — and set off a great panic.
Fueled by the gross irresponsibility of corporate-owned media with unlimited worldwide reach, the latest variant to end all variants was billed as the worst of the worst. Called a “blizzard” and a “tsunami,” the variant was so bad it will be a “cold, dark winter,” our president in name only said with such reassuring tones.
In early December, it was still believed that the variant hadn’t killed anybody. The fact-check — use this with a grain of salt — site Snopes declared that there were no known deaths due to omicron, and sourced it to the World Health Organization — for the two cents that means.
Three days later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a death due to omicron. That number, Snopes reported, had risen to 14. Then this appeared:
“As of Dec. 18, 2021, that number had risen to 14. There will be no further updates to this fact check.”
On Christmas Eve, it was determined that a Harris County, Texas, man was the first to die of omicron. He was unvaccinated and previously had COVID. That is the only death in the United States due to this variant. In the same timeframe, about 3,000 people were killed in automobile accidents.
New Year’s plans have been scrapped. Sports leagues have cut games. College teams have pulled out of bowl games. The worst, though, are the lines for testing. Everyone with a sniffle, it seems, is waiting in line to be tested for a variant of a virus that has killed one person in the USA in a month. Store shelves are bare of COVID testing kits. People are panicking.
It plays so beautifully into the narrative of Uncle Sam to the rescue.
In the early days of this lab-produced — Lord, I hope accidentally — virus, President Donald Trump in an interview with Bob Woodward said he played down the severity of the virus because he didn’t want the American people to panic. His detractors lashed out with vicious intent. How dare he kill Americans by playing down this virus. How dare he!! Candidate Joe Biden said Americans do
not panic, maybe the first of his administration of lies. Americans panic. They clean out toilet paper stocks at the first sign of a hurricane. They buy enough meat for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. Remember trying to find a disinfectant wipe? By our nature, we panic.
The majority of us, when compared to 95 percent of the world, live pampered lives. The worst among us are better off than the vast majority of the world’s population. With that comes an expectation that nothing can happen to us and we are protected. Any event that puts that false sense of safety in jeopardy sets off a panic.
People are going to get COVID.
They will get any of a number variants. It is going to happen. Some people will die. Others will get struck by lightning. Some will fall out of deer stands. And some will blow themselves up with fireworks on New Year’s Eve. But it doesn’t mean we have to constantly lose our collective minds.
Each variant that will follow will be hyped beyond recognition by a corporate media that relies on clicks more than delivering any semblance of useful news.The more hysterics they can drive, the better it is for them — and the
worse it is for us.
A few predictions
1- Michigan will defeat Georgia on Friday night. Every once in a while, I get a gut feeling. I have had this one for a month.
2- Alabama wins the national championship.
3- The Buffalo Bills win this year’s Super Bowl.
4- Republicans will roll into power in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. A warning: If you make this like 2010, when we were promised a new form of Republican and got stuck with Swamp Republicans — read Steven Palazzo — there will be hell to pay.
5- No hurricanes will hit the Gulf Coast.
6- Donald Trump will announce he is not running for president, then throws his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The insane left cannot stand DeSantis, which makes him the obvious correct choice. DeSantis will launch his candidacy with Trump by his side in Brandon, Fla.
7- Joe Biden doesn’t make it out of his second year. He is a mess and it is a crying shame what people are forcing this old man to do. We should all have
empathy for him — and shame on those around him. Let him bow out as gracefully as possible.
8- “Home Town” will continue its run as one of the best home improvement shows on TV.
9- The streets in Laurel will be orange barrel and cone free. Maybe not cone free, but it better be close. Time to start paying overtime?
10- I will get a visit from the FBI. The more and more speech is tamped down by government, media and tech giants, the louder and louder I vow to get. The closer those in power come to losing that power, the more desperate they will become. We have seen how the Justice Department can be weaponized against everyday Americans. It is just a matter of time before those who speak their minds openly and freely become targets.
I look forward to their visit.
