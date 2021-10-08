I‘m going to get a divorce. Turns out the love of my life’s unfaithful. Oh, I guess I knew it for a long time, but I was in denial. I mean, I saw all the signs but made excuses and tried to ignore the changes I could see happening. I just figured I’d wake up one day and, presto!, all better. Naw, we’re finished.
Goodbye, United States, goodbye. I can only hope it’ll be amicable, and I get to keep a coastline and a port or two. Maybe a handful of airports and a couple of those cool parks. But we’ve got to split.
Why? You know why, my beloved country. This is what’s known as irreconcilable differences. We’ve been putting band-aids on an amputation, and if we don’t quit, we’ll bleed out.
This is so heartbreaking, but think of the children.
And that’s what I’m doing. I’m thinking of the children, and their children and theirs ... The America I knew as a child is gone. The country my father gave me, the one passed to him by his father. The one given to us by the Founding Fathers, who got it from our Father in Heaven. The Founding Fathers who wrote in their heroic Declaration of independence:
“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness …
“That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed — That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”
The same men then gave mankind the finest document for governance the world has ever known, the Constitution of the United States. And today, it’s reduced to toilet paper.
Because for all their vision, wisdom and intellect and faith, the Founders made one fatal error — they thought the people who’d follow them would be as they were. They’d have honor and faith and prudence and courage. Too bad for us, because when they died out, the purity of their ideas died too. We’ve stumbled along behind them until today, when all they dreamed, and all the hope those dreams gave us, has been bastardized and polluted, distorted by men and women who couldn’t hold a candle to them. Half of this once-wonderful and great nation doesn’t give a damn for it. They hate the other half who do. Divorce is the only way to end the domestic abuse that comes inevitably from faithlessness and deceit. Forgiveness and acceptance won’t work. Those on the receiving end will only be subjugated and enslaved, angry, and bitter and trapped.
No, America has gone full circle. Substitute King George with Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Acosio-Cortez and the others determined to destroy this nation, rape it of its joy and future and freedoms, and who design to make you and me nothing more than subjects and denude the value of being a free citizen, helped along by plenty of “wolves in sheep’s clothing” who’ve sold their souls for power and money. Not to mention our own part in this, our abject stupid apathy and selfishness and self-absorbed interest in trivial, useless nothings and our turning a blind eye to the crap heaped on us daily for the comforts we take for granted. Those are on the way out the door, folks, if we don’t finally see this for the irreconcilable reality it is and demand a divorce. Split the sheets. Dump the faithless Left and their paramours the RINOs.
We’re being taxed virtually without representation — we’re fee’d, surcharged and regulated into a life of mere subsistence. Our rights are ignored, our institutions are weaponized to make us criminals and terrorists, racists and “phobes” of any given stripe. The concept and benefit of being a citizen is no more. Our very control over our own bodies is being taken from us. Our kids aren’t ours anymore, but the state’s wards. Free speech? Only if it meets the government’s standard. We’re behaving like sheep, not Americans, and ought to hang our heads in shame.
My opinion is this — get back to the basics. Be a patriot. Look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself, “How can I save this dream? How can I do something today to restore the dream?” Because it absolutely is about the children. Do something now, or it’ll be a true divorce along the lines we saw from 1861-65. Then you won’t be able to look not only yourself in the mirror, but the children’s faces either.
