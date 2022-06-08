All one needs to know about the farce that is the Jan. 6 committee is that it has hired a former ABC News producer to make the spectacle a prime-time, made-for-Hollywood reality show.
For those who think that an actual coup attempt took place — besides needing to have their collective heads examined for a diagnosis of whatever is ailing Joe Biden — all that will come out of this dog-and-pony show is reinforcements that Donald Trump is the worst person on the planet who should never be able to hold public office again. For those who think the actual coup attempt was the previous four years when a weaponized Justice Department under Barack Obama actually did try to overthrow the presidency through a litany of lies, then all the Jan. 6 committee is is a partisan group of slimy, loathsome politicians led by one of the worst in Congress, career swamp monster Bennie Thompson.
As I have written before, if Jan. 6 was an actual coup, it will go down in history as the worst coup attempt ever. To even think the United States government could get overthrown by a shaman in Viking horns and several hundred hacked-off Americans wielding flagpoles is the ultimate sign of stupidity.
The “coup” attempt could have been quelled in 30 seconds, but that was never the goal. The goal was to allow it to happen, to infiltrate the protesters with more weaponized Justice Department personnel to work them into such a frenzy, they stormed the Capitol. The “deadly riot” that unfolded resulted in one death — an unarmed Trump supporter shot dead by a black Capitol police officer who, conveniently, was cleared.
Had Ashli Babbitt been black and the cop white, well, we know where that would go. We will never know the Wicked Witch of the West Nancy Pelosi’s role in what happened that day, but judging by the snake that she is, nothing should surprise any one of us. What did she know? Did she have any role in security that day? Did she tell Capitol police to welcome the Shaman in with open arms?
We will never know. Any Republican member of that committee who might have asked was banned in favor of Adam Kinzinger, who chose not to seek re-election for fear of losing by 75 percent in a Republican primary, and Liz Cheney, who hopefully will lose her primary by 75 percent. Amazing that Cheney has sold her soul to the same party that continually referred to her father Dick Cheney as a war criminal. Those two shills wax poetic about preserving democracy and adding at least an appearance of bi-partisanship to this ridiculous waste of time.
Want to know what happened on Jan. 6? Here it is.
Seventy-five million people watched for four years as the same sleazeballs now sitting on that committee pedaled lie after lie to destroy a president. A compromised Justice Department turned its full weight on lying to the American people about everything from the president urinating on a bed in which Barack Obama slept to coordinating with Russian President Vladmir Putin to steal the election from the loathsome Hillary Clinton.
Every day using anonymous — and likely made up — sources, a compromised corporate media, which had long sold out its journalistic integrity because of hatred for Trump, breathlessly reported every salacious accusation.
Each time those accusations proved false, it was on to the next salacious — and made up — accusation. We are still waiting on perpetual liar Adam Schiff, a representative from California, to produce the “smoking gun” evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia to steal the election. It doesn’t exist. None of it does. So after four years of trying an actual coup of a presidency, the Deep State tried to make everyone believe that someone who couldn’t fill an elementary school classroom for a rally, who drools on himself and cannot string a sentence together, got the most votes in American history — even more than their dear leader Barack Obama! States arbitrarily changed laws in the name of “COVID safety,” allowing for the possibility of gross cheating through the now infamous “drop-off boxes.”
Yet we are supposed to believe that a party that hated the president so much they tried for four years to destroy him with lies wouldn’t sink to cheating to get a mentally deficient ventriloquist dummy in the White House?
The same corrupt corporate media that peddled lie after lie about Trump and Russia in unison quickly claimed “nothing to see here.” They immediately called it the most secure election in history. Anyone who questioned the drop-box shenanigans theory was a kook conspiracy theorist. Yet they called anyone who called BS on the Trump-Russia hoax the same thing, so why should anyone believe them? On that day in January, it all boiled over. Frustration at watching the president elected by nearly 70 million people in 2016 and a president who received millions more votes in 2020 only to “lose” to a ventriloquist dummy erupted.
Come tonight with dramatic music only a former TV producer could come up with, the sleazeballs on this sham committee from the miserable Bennie Thompson, the habitual liar Adam Schiff and soon-to-be-out-of-a-job Liz Cheney will look sullen at the direction of Mr. ABC producer. They will wax nostalgic about the good old days of democracy and the threat Trump still poses. They will show dramatic videos with the soundtrack from the ASPCA dog-abuse commercials for special effects.
No matter what they do, what they show, how they frame what happened on the day, always remember what those same people put America through for four years: a constant barrage of lies to overthrow a president — our president, the real president.
Why should this dog-and-pony show be any different?
