“Nationalist” is a noun defined as “a person who strongly identifies with his or her own nation and vigorously supports its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations.”

That’s an interesting definition. It’s got quite the negative sound to it. If someone “identifies and vigorously supports” their nation, it apparently means some other country gets a “detrimental” result. Hmmm. “Patriot” is a noun, too. It means “a person who vigorously supports his or her country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.”

Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.

