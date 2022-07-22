“Nationalist” is a noun defined as “a person who strongly identifies with his or her own nation and vigorously supports its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations.”
That’s an interesting definition. It’s got quite the negative sound to it. If someone “identifies and vigorously supports” their nation, it apparently means some other country gets a “detrimental” result. Hmmm. “Patriot” is a noun, too. It means “a person who vigorously supports his or her country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.”
Today, the two are evidently synonymous in some people’s worldview, and derogatory. To be a patriot and support your country — meaning strongly identifying with your own nation, and its interests — morphs into nationalism, and that means being a patriotic American is a negative to the globalist Left. To them, patriots must go.
Their collectivist vision can’t have that anachronism. It interferes in their agenda.
No, in the view of the Left, a patriot is a nationalist — the nouns are interchangeable — and that leads to another noun: “extremist.” An extremist is “a person who holds extreme or fanatical political or religious views, especially one who resorts to or advocates extreme action.” And for the American Leftists, extremists who hold values counter to theirs must be stopped.
Of course, extremist “fanatical” political or religious views are up to who’s calling the shots, and whatever views they decide are extreme. In my opinion, the American left is as extreme as it gets. So there. Take that, AOC.
My so-called extreme views are numerous. I believe in God, and Jesus is my savior; the Founders had their stuff together and wrote the finest document the planet’s ever seen for the governance of people; I believe in sanctity of life, and the liberty and the pursuit of whatever happiness and success every person’s life can bring their way; I believe my country’s fine as frog’s hair; I believe the world would be a terrible, terrifying place if it wasn’t for this nation; I don’t buy that “nationalism” means other nations have to be less or be somehow shorted, because I believe in my own country and want the very best for it, my family and me and my neighbors; I don’t lose sleep over other countries’ problems. Maybe if they had more nationalists, they’d be great too.
So here we are. In Buck’s world, an American nationalist and a patriot are good things to be. I see myself as a patriotic American, and I definitely think of myself as a nationalist. I don’t try to hide it, and I’ve been described by some folks as an extremist. Maybe I am. Maybe I don’t care. Maybe I’m even proud of the label. In my column last Saturday, I wrote about secession as a very possible, even necessary avenue for the principles and values our Founders passed to us, to prevail into the future. The gaps between how I think, and maybe you think and perceive our country, and others are wide and getting wider.
I was talking with a friend about it the other day. He told me that idea “could be interpreted as extreme.” He’s right. Even to me. Because I’ll admit our national experience with separating as a people wasn’t very pretty back in 1861. It cost a lot of lives and altered our sense of identity as Americans. Even today, that awful experience haunts us, and resentments underlay parts of this country and in the genetic memories of some of us. And where those don’t live, the Left has consciously and effectively placed them. Everything leading to that war has been, and is still being, studied and analyzed and interpreted. The time since has had its own effect on our consciousness and sense of right and wrong.
To me, though, I think it was needed, or we’d have never finally achieved the things we have. How long would’ve it taken to have a 13th and 14th Amendment, a civil rights movement and finally arrive at a place where no person is less than another. Equality under the law. That doesn’t mean people still don’t have prejudice and there aren’t bigots among us. That’s the frailty of human nature, and no law can eliminate stupidity. But old hurts aren’t the norm in this great nation, and I don’t think would ever be tolerated again. Unless ... Because now all this country’s history, its achievements and its values are being attacked, marginalized, twisted and maligned.
The equality the last separation brought is being supplanted with the false standard of equity. Equity is indeed extreme. It’s nothing less than a denial of the uniqueness and worth of individuals and effort. That good old pursuit of happiness so vital to true freedom. Equity is a tenant of communism and an attractive way to convince some that they’re victimized if they don’t have what the other guy has.
It kills the spirit and the quest for personal initiative and growth. It demands a sameness that strips people of their sense of self. To achieve this equity, the Left has to foster and play on narratives that simply aren’t true. They must capitalize and take advantage of resentments, and manufacture historical lies like the “1619 Project” or the writings by Howard Zinn; and seed doubt in the goodness of our nation and plant resentments in people. The result is a pliant and dependent populace striving only for the state, and dependence on that state and the elites who set themselves above the people. All for the collective. So much for individual freedom. Communism and its front, socialism, are the bane and end of free men.
Power to nationalism and to patriotic Americans. As for me, I’ll go ahead and support and defend my country through my words and freedom of expression and my choice at the ballot box, for as long as I can, in the hope we’ll hold it together and go forward as “One Nation Under God” for as long as it can be done. But the enemies of our country aren’t going to back down, and I’m not going to back down either.
So, if being an extremist is what it takes to save this Constitutional Republic — whether it’s 25, 15, 10 or only one state still standing strong with its values and hope for mankind intact, then that’s what I’ll do. To paraphrase John F. Kennedy from his Inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 1961: “Let every nation and person know whether they wish us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. This much we pledge — and more.”
I added my take to this quote. My apologies. But it’s essentially what I feel and believe nationalism is. It’s what patriotism looks like. It’s what America represents, and what we must fight tooth and nail to keep.
What do you say, neighbors? Too extreme? I don’t think so.
