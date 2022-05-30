Anger and hatred, particularly in the name of politics, are what the enemy wants. He wants to divide us. He’s not for anyone but himself, and those that follow him are fulfilling their own selfish desires through their own self-righteous judgments against everybody else.
It’s human nature.
What are the questions? Who is to blame? How can we stop this? What is the government going to do? Why can’t the “sides” work together? Why is anger, hatred and vitriol raging so against everybody else?
If it were not bad enough that we are all sinners, it’s even worse because the enemy stokes evil, hatred and division everywhere. Evil comes from the heart of the evil one and those who follow his lead. It has always been that way, and it will continue to be that way until God ends evil and His will is done on earth as it is in heaven.
Nevertheless, God has given instructions and spiritual power to those who trust Him to resist and overcome evil in the world until He removes evil completely from this earth. Until then, those who know God must follow Him and His Word to resist and overcome all the power of the evil one.
What are the answers?
“Who is to blame?” The evil one and those who follow him are to blame for all the evil we see. The boy who killed the school children and teachers was driven by evil. The same is true of others who have committed unimaginable carnage among many innocents among us. The killers could not resist the power urging them to kill.
“How can we stop this?” We have no shortage of “solutions” for stopping mass shootings in America. If we lived in a democracy, half of us could vote to take away all guns from the other half, and we’d still have mass shootings regardless of which half had the guns.
It’s not a gun problem. Boys are being attacked from early ages by many forces working to destroy their identities as boys and men. Worse still, too many men have forfeited their duties to raise boys into responsible young men who value the role of men in society as protectors of life and values.
“What is the government going to do?” Families and communities are responsible for identifying, modeling and teaching values to our children.
The government can’t even agree on the definition of a man or a woman. The government has neither sense nor values.
“Why can’t the ‘sides’ work together?” The sides can work together inside local communities. Political sides on a national level cannot and will not work together because one side has to “win” and one side has to “lose.”
This takes us back to the foundational problem of the human race.
“Why is anger, hatred and vitriol raging so against everybody else?” Among a litany of other evil things, human nature is naturally inclined to enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions and factions.
But, God has given His followers the fruit of the Spirit which is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, against which there are no laws. God has given every community some of His followers to resist and overcome the power of evil. Let them, especially the men, stand up and lead.
