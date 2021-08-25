It's early Sunday morning and my arms hurt.
After unloading some 5,000 cookbooks — with a lot of help, but still an undertaking — the lightning bolts inflamed my shoulders. Dang, am I out of shape!
The hurt shoulders and sore back were worth every bit of it. The “Taste of Home Town” cookbook is outstanding. The second — or brilliantly subtitled “Renovated Edition” — includes many of the people who were in the first edition with many of the families viewers recognize from “Home Town.”
It was my first trip back to Laurel after leaving for swampier pastures. I watched Laurel’s growth from the days of Willie wandering through downtown to the rise of Laurel Main Street under the fantastic leadership of Judi Holifield to the phenomenon that is “Home Town.”
And speaking of Willie: If anyone reading this is at West Way, would you please go find Willie and tell him the man who wrote about him in the newspaper said, “Hello.” I recently saw a birthday photo of Willie and realize that miracles do happen.
Almost eight years after Willie left the streets of downtown to much greener pastures, if any story brings a tear to my eye, it is his. Seeing where he was and where he is today, well, excuse me while I get a tissue ...
I remember well days in Laurel when I would leave Buffalo Wild Wings and go back to the office on North Magnolia Street. I could have swerved side to side, park on the wrong side of the road — or even in the middle of the road. Nothing was happening outside of the steaks at The Loft.
I figure that my exit from Laurel coupled directly with Laurel’s growth to a star on the international stage. In two million years, I never would have expected what has happened to Laurel. Ever.
I was expecting traffic backed up to the hospital. Pleasantly, I eased up Leontyne Price Boulevard until the “Road Closed” sign. It was a beautiful Saturday morning, and the only workers that showed up were the heavy machinery. I will get back to that in a moment.
I made the right toward The Scotsman, which once was a convenience store and a night club. Making the big left onto North Magnolia, I found a few empty spaces next to Café la Fleur. With Louisiana tags, I doubted anyone would mind if my car exceeded the two-hour limit.
People were mingling and shops were open. To meet the van full of cookbooks behind our office, I walked to Central and right and ... wow, look at that construction. The first time I came into Laurel to interview for the LL-C, I drove down the one-way portion of Central Avenue. Stop signs in odd places. It was confusing, to say the least.
It is being fixed — or at least torn up — and makes for a small inconvenience, at least for drivers. Again, the equipment showed up for work, but no one else. I might be wrong — I have been many, many times — but I wonder why no one was working. It was sunny and not ridiculously hot. Was it because it was Saturday?
There might very well be a great reason, and I would not only love to hear it, but will print it as well. Two important parts of the city are shut down. It’s an eyesore. I would think anything related to fixing and beautifying the downtown would be priority No. 1 — or at least close. This “Home Town” train will not go forever.
Having a sixth season is amazing — and worthy. My mother and stepmother are big fans. But six seasons? An international entertainment wonder? Consider these shows that never made it to a sixth season: “Breaking Bad,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “The A-Team” and “The Brady Bunch.”
I’ve never met the Napiers, at least not knowingly. I remember the lumberjack at Loblolly. I can’t remember meeting Erin. But what they have done to lead the effort to revitalize Laurel is amazing. The throngs of people braving oppressive summer temperatures was almost as impressive as the town itself.
I worked the store for a few hours, starting shortly after 10 a.m. In an hour or so, the crowds started to pick up.
“They’re lining up for Pearl’s,” I was told.
We had dozens of customers, most of them wanting the cookbook, which features, among many others, Miss Pearl and Mike the Floor Guy. They were from California, South Carolina and Kansas. Two sweet ladies from Houma, La., bought a cookbook before venturing toward the historic district. A tip from them: if you are in Houma and want seafood, go to Cajun Critters.
A bit after 2 in the afternoon, we shut down the store for another day. People were still all over North Magnolia Street. It was such a pleasant sight to see. With the good autumn weather on the way and a bunch of cookbooks to sell, I will return. Hopefully on Sept. 11, for the fall debut of the Live in Laurel series. If you like music, get to Trustmark Park in downtown for Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes. Capps is a storytelling genius who can sing and play guitar. Hughes’ guitar-playing will twist your brain. He is a bad man! The show is free but, please, be generous to the talent.
As I turned down Spec Wilson on my way back below sea level, the parking lot across from the old Fred’s was still crowded with cars. The Scots- man was hopping, as I imagine it is all the time. In a few minutes, Interstate 59 took me home.
Keep it up, Laurel. Get those downtown streets fixed even if they have to work on a Saturday. Get it done. I understand the complexity, but from a visitor’s standpoint, it doesn’t look good at all.
I had to make a stop in downtown Hattiesburg before heading home. About a decade ago, downtown Hattiesburg was the place to be. What happened? Laurel, you got them beat by a mile.
