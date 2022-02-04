Read more, react less
I just happened to stumble into this column, written in September 2018, at a time when our new president is preparing to pick someone to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. My opinion about the process hasn’t changed despite the political affiliations of the participants.
Hearing and seeing all of the debates regarding race relations, sexual harassment charges, abortion, public education, pit bulls, police, religious scandals and other ongoing hot-button topics, I’m reminded of one of the many memorable scenes in “Rainman.”
Tom Cruise’s character Charlie finally loses it after hearing autistic savant brother Raymond, played by Dustin Hoffman, recite the Abbott and Costello classic “Who’s On First” over and over, desperately trying to make sense of it.
“Ray, you’re never going to solve it because Who IS on first base!” Charlie shouts at him. “That’s a joke, Ray. it’s comedy!”
Charlie’s rant to Raymond mattered not. He kept rocking and reciting his mantra in monotone, that desperately quizzical look on his face. It’s so ridiculous, it should be funny … but after a while, it becomes infuriating. Nothing any rational person says seems to get through.
In Raymond’s case, that was because he couldn’t process it. In the case of the zealots — on both sides — it’s because they refuse to process it. Their willful ignorance is a plague. It has been for centuries, and it’s only getting worse with the proliferation of social media and a softening society.
Way back in the early ’90s, I got deep into politics. I watched C-SPAN all the time. I listened to Rush Limbaugh, back when his show offered what was then a refreshing voice for reasonable conservatism. Now his show is more ego-driven than issue-driven, but his bombastic personality isn’t the reason I lost interest. No, it was the realization that only the choir was listening, and the ones who needed to be converted were instead galvanized in their resistance.
Every provocative proclamation, along with every misstep and misstatement, was highlighted and spread to the masses, without context, as a way of “proving” that the radical right wing was taking over and must be stopped by progressive-thinking Americans.
And the left doesn’t have a monopoly on that tactic. No, conservatives are just as practiced at it. Take anything that even sniffs of someone questioning prayer in public schools or discussing some measure of gun control, and the shrill voices will fire up their well-rehearsed fire-and-brimstone sermons … then pass the plate.
That’s one thing both sides have in common. There’s always a need for donations to help them stave off impending doom.
They need the people near the center to join them on the fringes to help tilt issues in their favor. Not to change hearts and minds, but to shift power, money, political influence. They’re reliant upon having scores of “Raymonds” join them for every debate du jour. No need for a true internal conversion. No, just be there when needed, then stay out of the way the rest of the time. That’s why everyone in politics loves Raymonds.
Those of us who aren’t deeply embedded (or in bed) with politicians are marginalized until we’re needed as pawns on a political chessboard, then put away in the box until it’s time to play again. Rinse, repeat …
Keep in mind, my disillusionment came about way before Facebook and Twitter, so imagine how my the sense of hopelessness has grown in recent years. I don’t keep up with politics more than my job forces me to now, which is a hell of an admission for a newsman, I know. But I’m just not drawn to anything that doesn’t have purpose (which explains why I flunked Algebra three times). There’s nothing new. Just different players on the same chessboard.
Plenty of good people have gone into politics, but they either become part of the system or get swallowed by it. One person can’t make sweeping changes. That’s a blessing, in a sense, but it’s frustrating, too. As my dad said many years ago, we need a benevolent dictatorship to get anything done. All of the “representation” we have only gums up the machinery. Our political systems – local, state and national — aren’t built to change. That’s why they don’t.
There’s no way to watch this Supreme Court confirmation process and not be overcome by a sense of hopelessness. The Senators are asking questions — eventually — in a way that is designed to call attention to themselves, not to glean any meaningful information. And how do they decide who’s telling the truth and who isn’t?
It’s not as complicated as one may think with a 40-year-old case in which there were no witnesses and no evidence. If there’s a “D” by your name, Professor Ford is telling the truth, and if you have an “R” by your name, Judge Kavanaugh is telling the truth … unless you’re a woman or any Trump hater, in which case you can either parlay your vote into pork or increased speech fees for your purse.
It’s all great theater. But it’s a disaster for governing.
The partisan divide is like a great big polluted river flowing through the middle of the country, but there’s one thing that always brings the two major parties together — the protection of power. If there’s ever even a hint that a viable third party may be gaining traction, they will work together to suffocate it, proving that they can get things done when they want to.
But the novel approach of working together isn’t acceptable most of the time. For the last decade or so, it seems like more people are fiscally conservative and their social beliefs fall under the heading of “I don’t give a damn as long as it’s consenting adults and they don’t bother me and my family.”
That’s a Libertarian stance. And I believe there are more people who fall in line with that party’s beliefs than any other. They just don’t know it. Libertarians are known to the masses for wanting to decriminalize drug use — which isn’t as much of an endorsement of destructive substances as it is a realization that all of the resources available to law enforcement, courts and prisons won’t stop it. They are also lousy at organization because, well, they believe in individualism.
Maybe they need to rebrand themselves as the Live and Let Live Party. That sounds sufficiently pahhhhsitive, doesn’t it?
I’m not optimistic. In fact, I can’t believe I just wasted this space on this rant. I gave up on it years ago.
What time is Wapner?
