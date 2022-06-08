The recent announcement by the Mississippi Department of Transportation regarding modification to state Highway 15/16th Avenue through the City of Laurel is quite concerning to me, and I’m sure this sentiment is shared by business owners along this route, drivers who traverse this route and emergency/ first-responders who need to travel this route during an emergency.
For those of us who have been around long enough to remember, this route did incorporate a raised median from Queen Street to just north of the intersection with 15th Street. Many years ago, it was wisely decided to remove that raised median and replace it with a bi-directional turn lane.
Simultaneously, or soon thereafter, this route was widened to four lanes, also with a bi-directional turn lane between 15th Street and Audubon Drive. This arrangement has served us well for many years now. Yes, the amount of traffic has
increased significantly along this route and, along with the increase, the number of traffic accidents has increased.
But again, the current arrangement of this 3.5-mile stretch, along with various intersection upgrades and traffic signal upgrades/additions that have taken place, has served Laurel well. To go back in time and reinstall the raised median will have significant negative impacts. The resulting loss of easy access to businesses will, no doubt, lead to lost patronage and business closure. Perhaps the franchise owners of Popeyes, McDonald’s and Burger King in downtown
Laurel along Leontyne Price Boulevard would be a good source of input on how raised medians have affected their businesses.
And as far as the raised medians with “designated U-turn” locations are concerned, they are likely to cause more accidents, as drivers often need to swing across both opposing lanes in order to complete the U-turn. No doubt, this will result in the accident frequency staying the same or even increasing. The current bi-directional turn-lane arrangement also gives emergency vehicles an easily accessible and traversable option in the event of an emergency.
Sure, they can travel on the raised median, but they must slow down as they maneuver across the openings in the median. Slowing down emergency responders is never a good thing.
Although a relatively minor issue, driving farther than your intended destination to make a U-turn and then driving back to your destination wastes fuel. I do not deny that this 3.5-mile stretch needs something that will relieve the current load of traffic and increase overall safety.
As a longer-term thought, perhaps a bypass west of the current route could be implemented. All “through” and truck traffic would be required to take the bypass. In the meantime, however, how about a “smart” traffic signal and signage system that takes into consideration the traffic demanads at each intersection and also controls the timing of the lights to better keep traffic moving? Banning large tractor-trailers during rush-hour traffic? Addition of more traffic lights (as long as it’s part of a “smart” system) to allow safer left turns and better overall controlled traffic flow? Strictly enforcing traffic laws and making it hurt the pocketbooks of those who make dangerous and/or illegal maneuvers? Upgrading all intersections (with traffic signals) with turn lanes? MDOT, let’s do this right! Let’s not go back in time! Let’s not inflict this disaster upon our business owners!
Let’s maintain optimal access for our emergency responder! In the strongest terms, I urge you to abandon the “raised median” plan and develop a more effective and sensible plan for this important route in our city.
