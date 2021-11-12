You know, I let you readers down in my last column. My wife said I hadn’t “shared emotion,” and it read like a lesson guide. She’s right. I was trying to convey something important but did it too dispassionately.
Dispassion isn’t me. I apologize. I was feeling overwhelmed by how all my genuine passion has been affecting me and tried to hide it.
Our country’s in a mess beyond anything I could’ve imagined. Every day there’s something I can’t ignore. Every day brings something I feel must be brought out, which needs to be seen and talked about. Something we all ought to heed and act to stop. I’m worn down by the insanity. Maybe you are too. Maybe that’s the plan from the enemies of America — just wear us out and it’ll save bullets.
But damned if I’m going to quit. Last week, I wrote about Article V and the Convention of States movement. Why? Because it’s a means for you and me, through our state legislatures, to stop our out-of-control federal government, destruction of our freedoms and our prosperity. To put our future back in our hands because “We the People” are the government. That’s how this Republic is designed. Our Mississippi legislature has already signed on to this movement, but we can encourage our representatives to go further and reach out and influence states that haven’t.
I asked the readers to do what they can and volunteer to join this effort or any other of the hundreds out there. We aren’t mute, so stop being silent. Why am I writing this? Because I’m sick of and astounded at how willfully ignorant so many of us are to how lassitude and apathy are abetting their country’s and their very own destruction. I’m tired of hearing people whining there’s “nothing I can do” or “what can I do?” or “it doesn’t matter, they don’t listen anyway.” It’s pathetic and shameful. What’s wrong with these people? Where’s their guts? Where’s their sense of self-preservation? I ask, “What’s enough to make you do something?” Anything? Nothing?
People go on and on about how they’d “do anything” for their families. They brag about their “patriotism” and fly the flag off their porch rail. But they won’t write a letter, make a phone call, send an email — won’t challenge or question anything they know is wrong and harmful. Won’t even put up a little fight for that family they’ll “do anything” for. The very people they love so much. But can’t give a minute from their routine to do a damned thing. One day sooner than later, not doing something, they’ll wake up and realize they’re paying the price for it.
Then there’s those who want to do something, but something is to pass it to God for action, put their hands up and “give it to the Lord.” Their faith is right, their prayer is right and I think they’re right, too. But I don’t believe He’s the answer without us being the tool for Him. We’re granted free will to act, and I say put up the prayer, then roll up your sleeves and work for Him. Prayer’s only going to be answered through deeds.
Folks, I tell you here and now what I love, too. I love my country for everything. It’s beginnings, its failures and successes. Its promises and ideals it’s attained or not attained yet. I love it for being my home God gave me to live, raise my children and worship in as I wish. I love God for it and give thanks for entering the hearts of our Founders, inspiring them to its creation. I love it for all it’s been and all it can be. Without this magnificent “experiment,” what would my life have been? What would yours have been? How’d the world have been?
Freedom, self-governance, independence, equality and rule of law? Until our advent, those were nonexistent in the history of mankind. Until this nation, no other’s ever been “of, by and for the People.” It deserves our effort to save it.
Some choose to do nothing, and that’s their right, I guess. They get away with it on the backs, and on account of, the energies of others who’ve done or do what good Americans should as their duty, and because others serve their nation and fulfill their obligations of being a citizen and not idlers.
Think what if? What if more citizens had made their views known and called their representatives, voiced their opposition to putting all of us and all our kids deeper in debt? Maybe it wouldn’t have happened. Never know now, will we? Or would there be an America if the men and women we honored on Nov. 11 had chosen to do nothing? Thank God they did their duty, huh? But if they hadn’t? Who knows? Is our legacy for their service and sacrifice to be fat, dumb and lazy and just toss it all away?
Hope we don’t find out. Maybe this column makes you angry and reading this offends you. That’s on you, and if the shoe fits, wear it. But maybe, just maybe the shoe makes you uncomfortable and you’ll consider my points here. Maybe this will blow the cobwebs out your eyes and take the cotton out your ears.
I’ll leave you with this folks, Thomas Paine wrote: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly; it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”
