Read more, react less
Last Sunday, a 14-year-old Jones County girl should have been blowing out birthday candles, rolling her eyes as her family’s Facebook reporter captured the moment on camera for a proud post.
She should have had a first school dance by now. Maybe a first love. A first lost love ... Perhaps all three in the same week. Maybe she would have had her first fight with her father about the outfit she was wearing. She’d likely be on her best behavior now, though, so she wouldn’t get grounded on fair week.
That’s the kind of “drama” that Victoria Viner and her loved ones should be facing now. But they didn’t get that chance. Sweet little Victoria was beaten and killed before her 3rd birthday. And the man who stood in court a couple of years ago and admitted, under oath, to killing her will soon be a free man.
Justin Blakeney, 37, will probably have a lot of birthday parties ahead of him, unless karma does its job better than the justice system did.
To be clear, I’m not blaming any of our local people for the collapse of this case, which went from a death-penalty conviction for capital murder in July 2014 to a plea deal for manslaughter and an 18-year sentence in August 2019.
So, Blakeney served five years on Death Row and almost four years in the county jail, all of which he gets credit for on his new sentence. So he was already at 50 percent before being transferred to a medium-security facility in Issaquena County to serve the rest of his time, so he is eligible for parole, and there are rumblings that it will be sooner than later.
“He may be some lucky family’s next-door neighbor soon,” said J. Ronald Parrish, the prosecutor who got the capital-murder conviction that should have got Blakneney the ultimate punishment.
But the state Supreme Court overturned the jury’s decision — and perhaps got a little taste of revenge on Parrish for some of the scathing comments he directed at that esteemed body over the years — citing the use of “jailhouse snitches” to gather evidence against Blakeney. It’s a common practice in criminal investigations, but this time, it would all have to be tossed — including a letter Blakeney wrote admitting to killing his Mexican girlfriend’s “mixed-breed” toddler as a means to become a member of the powerful prison gang the Aryan Brotherhood.
Because of the high court’s ruling, a lot of the evidence that was used in the first trial would have to be excluded in the retrial. Even though Parrish got the indictment on medical evidence alone, there were conflicting expert opinions — and the only witness who could refute the defense’s theory was little Victoria’s mother, who had been deported to Mexico.
So, District Attorney Tony Buckley decided that the pragmatic thing to do was to take the plea. He took full responsibility for the decision and noted for the record that his former law partner and fellow prosecutor disagreed with the decision.
Judge Dal Williamson read the state Supreme Court’s decision and the case file and determined that Parrish was “emotionally involved” in the case, “zealous in his pursuit of justice and a sense of duty to the child ... as a good prosecutor should be.”
Parrish wouldn’t deny his passion for this case. That was probably because he felt like he was the only person who cared about what happened to her. In that final court appearance, it was noted by the judge and DA that no family member was there to speak on behalf of the child.
But as usual, Blakeney had plenty of support over on his side, including his mouthy mother Marsha, who made some stupid statement suggesting she had somehow been vindicated minutes after her son stood in open court and said, “Yes,” he killed Victoria Viner.
This case had so many layers, so much evidence, so many hearings, motions, emotions ... But perhaps the most powerful testimony was that of the late Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Garick, who was first on the scene after the 911 call came in to report that the toddler had fallen that August 2010 morning. Garick told the jury that Blakeney was sitting on a couch watching TV and waved him in, motioning toward the motionless toddler, saying, “She’s over there.”
The indifference to her — before and after her life — was deeply troubling Parrish and any decent person. Perhaps it makes the opening of this column about what Victoria’s life would be like now seem a bit unrealistic. Sadly, we’ll never know.
Victims seem to get lost in the shuffle, as if they’re incidental to all of the volumes of legal filings and arguments and newspaper reports. Our efforts and the efforts of prosecutors are supposed to be similar — to serve as the voice of the voiceless. Too often, we get buried in the court battles and forget the ones who are actually buried.
A photo of Victoria was displayed in Parrish’s office before he retired and there’s one in Buckley’s office, too. That brown-eyed blond girl with the bow in her hair and the sweet smile on her face should never be forgotten.
