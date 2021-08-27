For about a decade from 1996 to 2006, I would, like clockwork, drop my column off at the old Leader-Call building on Beacon Street, now Leontyne Price Boule- vard. And every time I did so, I would think, “What a god-awful, depressing place.” The front desk always seemed to be manned by an unpleasant, humorless sort who would have been better suited for the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Outside of the publisher’s office, which was a large, beautiful, private space to the right of the main desk, the rest of the place was dark, dingy and seemed full of people who just didn’t seem to want to be there. Editorial was crammed behind a wall to the left of the main desk.
I’m sure this was purposeful as, from my experience, editorial folks should be kept away from the general public. The rest of the place was crammed from head to toe with everyone else, which was a staff about three times the size of mine.
About the only thing I liked about the old Leader-Call building was that iconic Leader-Call sign that hung on the outside of the building. After The Review of Jones County effectively put the old Leader-Call out of business and I purchased the Leader-Call name, I openly coveted the sign.
While I was busy buying the Leader-Call name and subscription list, Ken Keyes was busy buying the old Leader-Call building. Ken and I don’t hang out together, but he’s certainly been a friend ever since my failed run for Laurel mayor back in 2000. So, when I called him up and asked if I could purchase the sign from him and he told me “no,” I was a little taken aback. I even asked him, “Well, Ken, what exactly are you going to do with a Leader-Call sign, when I own the name?” I can’t remember what his answer was. Maybe it was something to do with him renting the building to our next failed competitor, The Chronicle, but he made it clear that he wasn’t selling the sign to me.
Nine years later, Ken came into the office to discuss a different matter and suddenly offered us the sign free of charge. I was ecstatic. I’m in the process of getting it cleaned up and painted, and then I will proudly hang it on the front of our downtown building like a long overdue trophy. Thank you, Ken Keyes!
Although the sign will be a reminder of the old Leader-Call roots, our office in downtown Laurel couldn’t be any more different then the old dreary Leader-Call that once stood on Beacon Street.
If you haven’t been around to visit us at 318 N. Magnolia St. in a while, please come by. You will be in for quite a surprise. We are the totally renovated Laurel Leader-Call.
First of all, I promise you that you will be greeted by a friendly face at the front desk, no matter who happens to be waiting on you.
You also have a really good chance of running into a group of tourists from almost anywhere in the United States, Canada and even Mexico. Thanks to “Home Town,” we have opened up a small souvenir store in the front of our office, and every single day, we get to meet dozens of new people from parts unknown.
If there is one thing I’ve learned about “Home Town” fans, these people are the salt of the earth. Good, kind, patriotic Americans who love the wholesomeness of Ben and Erin and the show. These are people in search of Mayberry, and most of them believe they have found the next closest thing to it, right here in Laurel, Mississippi.
The joy that the tourists have at being in the town they have grown to love on TV is absolutely contagious. And now, we have given them something to be even more excited about. After a year of being out of stock on our original edition, the new “Renovated Edition” of “The Taste of Home Town”
cookbook is in.
We started working on that first edition of the cookbook during the very first year of the “Home Town” TV show. Quite honestly, we had no idea that they would sell anywhere outside of Jones County, and even then, we didn’t know if we would sell out of our first printing of 4,000 copies. It was a real leap of faith on a book that took hundreds of man hours from a very tiny staff that was already incredibly busy putting out a newspaper and magazines.
Take if from someone who worked for Random House for more than a decade — what my tiny staff was able to produce would have been the envy of every single major publishing house in New York. It was one of the most beautiful coffee-table/cookbooks anyone has ever produced, and get this — it featured the likes of superstars Matthew McConaughey, Leontyne Price, Parker Posey, Lance Bass and, of course, future superstars Ben and Erin Napier. It was super nice and super unique and sold more copies than I possibly could imagine, and this was before “Home Town” became the smash hit it is today.
We could have kept selling the heck out of that first edition, but I knew that most every local already owned a copy and now most of the people buying it were simply fans of “Home Town.” I made the decision to let the first edition go out of stock and work on a “Renovated” edition that would feature a large section of people who have appeared on the TV show itself, including Mike the Floor Guy, Ms. Pearl, The Bell Brothers, The Hogues, The Ladds, The Jameses, Danny Rasberry, etc. etc. etc. We had to cut some people out to make room for the additions, and I apologize to those who were cut, but this new edition is now designed to appeal more to fans of the show. But believe me, it is still just as beautiful and will make the perfect Christmas gift, whether you watch the show or not.
What wasn’t any different in regard to the “Renovated” edition was the amount of work that went into it. Again, my entire staff — especially my Creative Director Kassie Rowell — did an incredible job, as did talented (although politically challenged) local photographer Chad Edwards, who contributed numerous photographs for the book. I know downtown is a wild and crazy place to be nowadays, but it is worth dealing with the traffic and construction to see all the new places and things to do.
While you are down here, make sure you stop into our office and take a look at the new “Renovated” Taste of Hometown cookbook. Heck, who knows, you may even find a T-shirt, sweatshirt, mug, magnet, sticker, print or some other knickknack that strikes your fancy while you’re here.
We are living in a whole new “Renovated” downtown Laurel right now. Come take a look around.
