The floodgates of the deepest, most nefarious assaults on the presidency of the United States are about to open — God willing, for the sake of the $50Kers. They are the working stiffs, who work hard to provide for their families, but certainly are not in any kind of privileged class. We used to call theme “Joe Sixpacks” without whom this country would not function.
The Jan. 6 committee? Hardly.
Hillary Clinton’s campaign actively spied on then-candidate Donald Trump and then-President Trump looking for evidence that he was in the pocket of the Soviet Union. (A notion the sane $50Kers — to which I belong — knew was a crock of horse manure anyway). Trump a Russian spy? Ridiculous.
When they found no evidence, they made it up. Then they took to the friendly (and I hate to say this because it is the business that I love) propaganda media, who ate it up. The media hated Trump. Nearly half the country hated Trump, just because he was brash and arrogant. They hated everything about him, so they went out to destroy him.
For years, the American people — at least the ones who follow the propaganda news — had their souls dragged through the dirt as Democrats led witch hunt after witch hunt, always with the outstretched arms of the national media.
When millions of wasted dollars later on a special investigation turned up nothing, what happened? The Deep State assault continued.
One day later, on July 25, Army Col. Alexander Vindman listened to a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Trump, who partially got elected on exposing the corruption of The Swamp, asked Ukraine to look into the corrupt son of a former vice president. Trump asked for what has become truth — Joe Biden and his family were profiting dearly from his crack-addicted son’s ties to Ukrainian money.
So damning was that phone call, the colonel said, that it had to be reported. Representatives in control and a media that has been peddling a lie for going on three years had their next battlefield over the crime of a president trying to expose corruption we now know exists.
A sham impeachment trial ensued, wasting millions of dollars and driving the swords of division deeper into the soul of the nation. Viewers meant ratings and ratings meant money. Jerry Springer has shown us that Americans are addicted to train-wreck television.
So Trump was impeached. Sane thinkers could see the partisan vitriol oozing from those trials. Oh, they hated Donald Trump and, in essence, hated those who voted for him. Everything Democrats did to tear down Donald Trump — and Trump’s overall message — has been bullcrap.
They spied on the President of the United States, and the same media that breathlessly reported anonymous-sourced stories peddled to them — always damning to Trump — are now silent on potentially the greatest espionage crime in American history perpetrated by the Deep State.
Notice it is not just Democrats and the media running radio silence either, it is most of the Republican Party.
Trump was as big a threat to them as he was to Democrats. Without a few firebrands with backbones, they likely all would have stayed silent. As of this writing (Tuesday), the smoking gun of spying was revealed five days ago.
Mississippi’s senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker and 4th Congressional District Rep. Steven Palazzo certainly aren’t leading the charge to expose the Swamp. No one in this state should suspect different. Palazzo brings home the bacon and Wicker and Hyde-Smith are loyal soldiers to the Mitch McConnells of the Senate, who make so many Americans sick to their stomachs.
Had the same Deep State not taken down Chris McDaniel in 2014, we imagine he would be in his second term blasting away at the drum of what happened to the former president. National media will not take the ball in run, they must be force-fed this truth, no matter how uncomfortable it might be. These revelations have struck a blow to the Deep State. But the fight has to continue.
In the film “Rocky IV,” Sylvester Stallone was getting the snot kicked out of him by a steroid-induced monster of a Russian fighter named Ivan Drago (The Deep State). Round after round, Rocky took punch after punch (the $50Kers for the past 35 years). Bloody, beaten and wobbly, the hero Rocky landed a tremendous hook above the Russian’s eye. The announcer bellows, “He’s cut (The Swamp), the Russian (The Swamp again, how ironic) is cut!” Rocky goes on to KO the Russian in the final round, wrapping himself in an American flag. Victory over evil — the $50Kers vs. the Deep State.
It’s a battle against huge odds, but so were Bunker Hill and Valley Forge …
