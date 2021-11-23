On Friday, a jury of 12 acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of killing two people and injuring another in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anyone with a clear head and a clear, open mind could see that the verdict was 100 percent correct, according to Wisconsin law — the three-letter word that is finding itself more and more under assault.
In Wisconsin, 16 potential jurors are seated to listen and absorb every piece of evidence and testimony. No one knows whether he or she will be on the final jury or not — in and of itself, a stroke of judicial brilliance. The defendant gets to then randomly choose the 12 people who will decide his fate. The makeup of the jury is anonymous and not disclosed by the court — as it should be.
Yet ABC news summed up the jury makeup this way: “The anonymous jury ... appeared to be overwhelmingly white ...” That plants the seed of racist intent since obviously white people can- not find other white people guilty.
Does it matter that 87 percent of Kenosha County is white? Blacks make up 8 percent of the population, so, using math, for every one black juror there should be eight white jurors. And notice that ABC didn’t say all white, so that means there likely were blacks or Hispanics (12 percent of the population) on that jury. But ABC had to plant that seed of racial injustice for absolutely no reason.
After the verdict, shakedown artist Jesse Jackson said it was now “open season on human rights demonstrators.” A 17-year-old who was being chased and beaten and shot three people of his own race means that it is now open season on human rights demonstrators? Insanity.
The three who were shot all had long rap sheets, including a pedophile and a domestic abuser. And as tragic as their losses are to family and friends, to equate what happened that night to “open season on human rights demonstrators” is ridiculous. Jackson has been shaking down corporations for decades, so what he said should not be a surprise — nor should it be taken seriously — but he still has a large megaphone.
So we have a stupid 17-year-old watching as the city in which his father lives and where he works being destroyed, not by the leaders for racial reconciliation, but by many who wanted to cause havoc and mayhem — an inconvenient truth to many who believe those out there torching buildings and vehicles are the modern-day Rosa Parks. By the time the sun set on Kenosha that night in August 2020, those genuinely concerned about the practices of the police in regard to the shooting of Jacob Blake had gone home. The mostly peaceful part of the proceedings was for the most part over.
The vast majority of those out there that night were there for one thing — mayhem. The good people who fight for civil rights should never be confused with many of the people out there that night.
The first of Rittenhouse’s victims was chasing him, trying to steal his gun. Would he have taken that gun to the police station and made a citizen’s arrest? Was he there to act as a social worker?
Yeah, OK.
The second of his victims hit him in the head, knocking Rittenhouse to the ground. Rittenhouse was kicked and was about to have a skateboard bashed over his head. Watching cable news coverage, correspondents made light of how a skateboard could be used as a deadly weapon. Did they even comprehend what the end of a skateboard would do to one’s noggin? One on-site interview had the reporter handing his guest a microphone and joking about it being a deadly weapon. A microphone to the right part of the body and the right amount of times, you’re dead!
In the end, you have a white defendant — as if it should matter — who shot three white people — no pillars of society. According to the law, there was no way on earth he could have been convicted. It wasn’t because of what happened in 1850. It wasn’t because the racist judge put his elbow on the scale of justice. It wasn’t because some “overwhelming white jury” found him not guilty. According to that state’s law, he was clearly not guilty. Law has to matter, whether you like it or not. Law is what keeps order, and without order there is chaos.
So, how did many people react after the verdict? Most hooped and hollered for a few minutes, claiming the Ku Klux Klan is alive and well in the streets of America.
Their public outrage lasted a few hours, until the TV cameras left.
In New York and Portland and other liberal-leaning cities, protesters — notice how cable news and social media will never make any differentiation between these “protesters” and those who led the charge for racial healing from the darkest days of the Jim Crow South — jumped on cars, spray-painted obscenities on vehicles and caused property damage, striking a blow for racial reconciliation and healing.
The ultimate goal of what happened post-verdict in New York, Portland and other bastions of woke liberalism was intimidation.
If you dare decide this case in a way that we do not see fit, we will descend on your city and destroy it. When someone stood up to protect that which rioters wished to destroy, of course he had to be a racist, not a concerned citizen.
Through the modern prism, everything is racist — everything!
Kyle Rittenhouse will disappear in real life and from the limited amount of attention span most Americans have. His 15 minutes of fame are over. He will be the latest episode in the soap opera that has become a racially polarized society. Tomorrow there will be another, and the skunks in the corporate — especially TV — media will load up the vans and pack the explosives, ready to pounce on the next case that can stoke the flames of racial division — whether racism played a role in it or not.
Chaos is good for ratings. People are addicted to chaos. Call it the Jerry Springer Effect in real life.
It is killing our society. Even the strongest fabric has its breaking point. We are nearing that tear. In this season of Thanksgiving, it would heed all of us to take a few minutes in silent meditation to give thanks for the blessings we have and the consequences of all that we are on the road to losing.
Then say a prayer that no one at your Thanksgiving gathering is stupid enough to turn on CNN, Fox News or MSNBC.
