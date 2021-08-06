Read more, react less
As one who suffers from a sometimes-crippling self-awareness, it bothers me that most of my recent columns have sounded like a grouchy old man yelling at everyone to get the hell off his lawn.
That’s not really my nature. I’m more often amused by things than annoyed … or at least I used to be. But the way society seems to be spiraling out of control, most of us responsible working folks in this country are feeling kind of grumpy. And that’s been coming across in these weekly writings.
The most frequent targets of my ire are social media and millennials. But today, I’m offering a rare compliment for Facebook. So, what could possibly have me in such a chipper mood about the social-media site that is the sleaziest competitor for community newspapers and is helping destroy the world one click at a time?
Well, Facebook helped facilitate a recent reunion of roommates I hadn’t seen in 30 years or so. We cohabitated in The (Groovy) Grove apartments off State Street, back when North Jackson was still in the city’s demilitarized zone.
We met at Michael and Kristy’s beautiful home in a gated community outside of Madison. It was a striking change of scenery for us guys who used to sleep on salvaged furniture and soiled floors. Within minutes, the memories were flowing, foggy as they may be.
I could fill several pages about all of them, and it probably wouldn’t be boring even to those who don’t know them. We were all together almost every night and weekend, and then … we went our separate ways. We lost touch. We all grew up after somehow surviving. We went from frightening parents to becoming frightened parents.
Here’s a brief introduction to this cast of characters whose antics have appeared in this space before:
• Michael was the first to get married, which was shocking because … well, never mind. His brother is a doctor, repairing human bodies, and Michael opened a body shop, repairing auto bodies. He now owns a salvage yard that features high-end vehicles and he restores muscle/classic cars, working hard to be a great provider for his family.
But his most impressive restoration was himself. He overcame an opioid addiction then beat leukemia and now helps other addicts. His wonderful wife Kristy was there through each ordeal, administering tough love and enduring love in doses as needed. Their relationship is enviable to someone who didn’t fare so well in that department. When the going got tough, my wife got going.
• Jeff was another car guy, and he still works in that field for a dealership in Jackson. Jeff and his future brother-in-law Big John, a bouncer at The Dock, were the ones who got me to go with them to my first Don Henley concert. That roadtrip to Pensacola was my introduction to the man who became my favorite singer/songwriter. Jeff stuck with beer and whiskey, so he was able to recall a little more than the rest of us— mostly things I did that irritated him, apparently. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t living on the edge, too. He and Michael were always tinkering under their hoods, and the results were impressive. I was riding in Michael’s Z28 one night, topped out at 140 mph when Jeff flew past us in his Firebird. That was one of the many death-defying recollections that left us shaking our heads, paying homage to the grace of God. And that’s the perfect segue to …
• Scott, affectionately known as “Spot” for reasons no one can recall. Walking with him could be more dangerous than riding with Jeff or Michael. After a night of partying in the French Quarter, he got me to take a stroll with him right into the middle of the projects around 3 a.m. for reasons that won’t be discussed here since I’m not sure about the statute of limitations. We survived — probably because they believed these two white boys had to be narcs, total badasses or totally batspit crazy. Either perception worked to keep us safe.
One of my fondest memories of Spot was the time he helped me move my ex-girlfriend out of my mom’s house when she had to leave abruptly. I was hauling her and her stuff to a family member’s home in Picayune when he broke the silence with his characteristic directness. “You had a good guy here,” he said of me, “but you didn’t treat him right. You’re a bitch. And you know what happens to bitches? They grow old alone.”
His timing was off because we still had something like 40 miles to go, so the rest of the ride was awkward. But his words were appreciated. And they may have been prophetic (a story for another day maybe).
Spot is doing well in life now. Instead of wasting money with pipes, he’s making money at a pipeline company. He’s battling prostate cancer now, but he’s a scrappy dog, so he’ll beat it, no doubt.
Spot, Kristy and I all worked for a veterinarian in Madison, and they were interested to hear that former boss Dr. Dunbar went back to med school and is now an ER doctor at South Central.
It’s a small world, but it wasn’t small enough to keep us all close over the last quarter century. We’re going to make an effort to change that from now on, and I urge you to reconnect with the people you were close to but lost touch with. Facebook does make that easier than ever. So much of what’s on there isn’t real, but it can help connect you to people who are.
As was noted at our little gathering, we’d have to make time to get together if, God forbid, there was a funeral for one of us. I leave you with these words of wisdom we came up with: A visit is preferable to a visitation, because one of us will have to miss the latter.
