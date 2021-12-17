Read more, react less
•
Santa Claus has a special affinity for newspapers. That goes back to the famous editorial “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” written by Francis Pharcellus Church for The Sun in New York in 1897.
Since then, there has been no separation of Church and Santa. Not only did he appreciate the support from a media mogul against that sassy little skeptic, St. Nick also has some practical reasons for appreciating newspapers. It helps him when publications like the Leader-Call print all of the letters to him in one edition, as we will next week.
It’s so convenient for him to be able to look at dozens of wish lists at once instead of having to open so many individual envelopes one by one. Imagine how much time that saves a man who doesn’t have any to spare this time of year.
To show his appreciation for one the few remaining community newspapers that cares enough to print children’s letters to him, Santa agreed to answer a few questions. We’re helping him, so he’s helping us ... a sort of quid pro quo ho ho, if you will.
So, we sent a few of the questions that our young letter-writers penned to Santa ... along with an advance copy of our Letters to Santa pages that the workshop uses to get a head start on making toys and outsourcing electronics to Chinese sweatshops in hopes of breaking the supply-chain woes.
Santa is lucky that I asked the questions, because if I had unleashed Ms. Robinson’s second-grade class from South Jones Elementary on him, he likely would have had second thoughts about his career. Those kids asked some questions that are tougher than the White House press corps asks the current president. I hope some of those youngsters go into journalism one day because they’re better than the current crop.
First, I asked which name he prefers, and he said, “Kris,” because it allows him to assimilate in public easier than he would be able to if his companions were calling him either of his other two first names, “Santa” and “Saint.”
The most common question our youngsters asked was simply,
“How are you doing?”
Here’s what an obviously cranky Kris Kringle answered:
“I doubt they really want to know. I mean, their teacher probably told them to start with some cursory courtesies instead of just diving right in and asking for hundreds of dollars’ worth of stuff without at least pretending to care.
“For those who really want to know ... I’m feeling like I need to see a counselor. After all these years, millions of people telling me what they want and no one ever asking me what I want ... it’s finally starting to get to me.
“To everyone else, I’m just this jolly fat fellow who gets joy from giving, but just one Christmas, I’d like to get something other than frostbite on my nose and hot-coal burns through my boots by you people who couldn’t go one freaking night without a nice cozy fire. Your stale cookies and sour milk hardly make up for that.”
Note to self: Kris takes the question “How are your doing?” literally, sort of like my mother-in-law used to, so don’t ever ask him that again.
The second-most common question was, “How are the reindeer doing?”
Kris: “They’re always playing little games when it’s time to work, and they eat a lot. I get it, they need lots of protein to fuel their flight around the world in a night, but that’s rough for me, sitting right behind them.
“They poop a lot, too, especially Prancer, and one night, Donner got diarrhea as we were making our descent over Djibouti. That was an awful ride back to the North Pole.
“When I staggered into the house the next morning, Mrs Claus said, ‘Santa, baby, you have chimney soot in your beard.’ I said, ‘That ain’t soot’ as I dashed to the shower. I almost fired Donner that night, but I decided not to. Our vet discovered he’s lactose-intolerant, so now there’s a strict no-dairy rule for Donner 24 hours before takeoff.”
Several of our local schoolchildren asked how the reindeer fly.
Kris: “That’s proprietary information, so I can’t talk about it. It’s not the ‘magic dust’ Cheech and Chong talk about. Funny routine, but not true.”
OK, I understand. Speaking of Mrs. Claus, the next most popular questions were kids checking in on her and the elves.
Kris: “Mrs. Claus is the real saint of this operation, with all she has to put up with. Great cook, obviously, gives great back rubs, loves being viewed as a grandmother by all the little boys and girls around the world, especially since we never had children of our own. We do have plenty of little ones running around here, though, and you asked about them, too.
“Most people don’t know this, but a few elves come with me on the big delivery night. If the gifts aren’t too big, the elves carry them down the chimney and leave them in the house. At the homes that don’t have chimneys, they’re the ones who jimmy the lock on a window, then go in and open the door for me.
“You see, all of my elves are on court-mandated community service programs. If they’re small and skilled, they come to the North Pole. I always try to get a couple of little thieves in the mix, too, so they can pop right in and out at kids’ houses.
“It’s a system that works well, for the most part, but there’s one bad thing: When elves go in first, they may snatch the goodies that were left for me, then lie about it. They forget that I’ve been doing this for years, and I know who leaves what. They always bring me the cookies — they don’t really like them after all those years working at Keebler, I guess — but they go crazy for cake.
“Several years ago at Mrs. Tucker’s house in Brandon, a little twerp named Ernie who was working for me jumped back in the sleigh and said, ‘All done, let’s
go.’ But I called him out. I told him I knew Mrs. Tucker makes the best pound cake in the world and always leaves a big slice, but Ernie swore that nothing was there. I said, ‘Dude, the crumbs are in your goatee ... OK, you’re behind Donner the rest of the night.’
“Ho, Ho, Ho ... I love telling that one. Merry Christmas!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.