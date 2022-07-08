Some of you may recall that 10 years and 3 months ago, Commu- nity Newspaper Holdings, Inc., a large corporation based out of Alabama briefly but abruptly shut down the operations of the Laurel Leader-Call. Before I was given the opportunity to buy the newspaper from CNHI, its archives were shipped to Mississippi State University. I wasn’t upset about it, as I wasn’t interested in purchasing the massive but dilapidated building on what was then Beacon Street, and I really didn’t have the room in our building at 318 North Magnolia St. to house the historic collection anyway.
Honestly, I was content knowing that the hard-copy archival history of everything that has happened in Laurel since 1911 was tucked away safely somewhere in Starkville. However, this past April, I received an email from Waverly Oakley, who works for the Mitchell Memorial Library on the campus of Mississippi State University. Mr. Oakley made me aware that Mitchell Memorial Library and Missis- sippi State University could no longer house the old Leader-Call archives and that they would be disposed of if I couldn’t find the collection a home. Yikes! I certainly didn’t want to be responsible for the destruction of probably the most important physical documents that exist in regards to the history of Laurel and Jones County.
Originally, I thought about trying to house them on the third floor here at 318 North Magnolia St. ( a building that is at least as old as the 111-year-old Leader-Call itself). But it was a terrible option because there is no heat or air up there, and I wasn’t sure that the floor itself wouldn’t collapse under the weight of 100 years’ worth of bound newspaper volumes. Remember, for a century, the Leader-Call was a daily newspaper, so we are talking about five pallets loaded with bound hardcover volumes of very heavy newspapers.
Even if we could have gotten them up the rickety and tiny staircase leading to the third floor, I would have been perpetually worried that the floor would one day collapse and Laurel’s history would end up killing half of my staff. After ruling out the third floor here at the Leader-Call, I started a frantic search for a home. My first thought was: “These are historical, so why not the museum?” I contacted George Bassi at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, and he said there wasn’t enough room there, but he would start trying to find a home for the collection as well. I contacted the Laurel-Jones County Library and was told the same.
Mayor Johnny Magee was very interested in saving the collection but said room at City Hall was limited, but to keep him advised on the matter. I waited a couple of months, hoping that George might have some luck with finding a home for the archives, but then got another message from Waverly Oakley at Mississippi State telling me that they had reached the end of their patience and that we had “until the end of the week” before they disposed of the collection. Panic ensued. I did not want to have the destruction of these historical documents on my conscience for the rest of my life, especially during my tenure as owner and publisher of the Leader-Call. And then a lightning bolt of an idea struck.
Why not ask our own college — Jones College — if it would be willing to take the collection? It seemed like a win-win to me, so I quickly typed up a rather desperate sounding email to Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith begging him to save the archives. Within minutes, I received the following reply from him: “Good Morning! We absolutely want to help. What are your requirements for space and climate?”
It took another week of coordination between Andrew Sharp, the Library Director at the Terrell Tisdale Library on the Jones Campus, Waverly and me, but on Thursday, Mark Thornton and I rented a Uhaul and drove to Starkville. We were there by 9 a.m. and began loading stacks and stacks of bound archival volumes of the Laurel Leader-Call. As soon as we finished loading, we immediately turned around and drove to Ellisville to deliver the collection to Jones College, where they were received by Sharp and Wesley Dixon at the Terrell Tisdale Library.
It was a lot of work, a lot of stress and a lot of time, but it was well worth it. And in the end, this historical collection that chronicles the events that shaped the history of Laurel and Jones County is right where it belongs — at an esteemed educational institution right here in Jones County.
To me, there was something prophetic about it, as well. I started writing for the Leader-Call back in 1995 — 27 years ago. I had just moved to Laurel from New Jersey and another Leader-Call columnist, the late great Madge Maily, took it upon herself to make me feel welcome. Madge had been married to a Yankee, she loved my “Yankee sense of humor,” and she took it upon herself to set up a special luncheon for me at JCJC with then-President Terrell Tisdale, with whom she was good friends. Now, some 27 years later, those newspapers from the mid ’90s with — Madge and my columns (as well as the newspapers from 1911 through 2012) — are being housed at the library that bears the late President Tisdale’s name. Madge and President Tisdale are smiling down from heaven, for sure.
Jones College and the Terrell Tisdale Library are devoting an entire room to the archives. It will be open to the public. Give them a few weeks to get the collection in order, but then I encourage everyone to go see the archives. They are impressive and contain copies of The Laurel Daily Argus, The Laurel Morning Call and The Laurel Daily Leader ... all the papers that eventually merged to form the Laurel Leader-Call back on Feb. 2, 1930.
I thank Waverly Oakley at Mississippi State for contacting me before these archives were simply disposed of. Also, thank you to George Bassi and Mayor Magee for their concern in regard to finding the archives a home. Thank you to Andrew Sharp and Wesley Dixon for helping us coordinate the move and making space for the collection. And thank you Mark Thornton for driving the Uhaul, breaking your back and, as you always do, stepping up and doing whatever is necessary at any given time. However, the hero of the tale and my biggest thank you goes to Dr. Jesse Smith of Jones College.
Without his help, we could have easily lost an incredibly important part of our history. This is a massive collection that very few places could have taken in. He recognized the importance of these historical journals and saved our past.
Every longtime resident who has had their ancestors memorialized on the pages of the Leader-Call in birth, wedding, graduation, sports, news and obituaries owes Dr. Smith a debt of gratitude. Our history is alive and well at Jones College.
Editor’s note: We will have a story in regards to the Archives being housed at Jones College in a future edition.
