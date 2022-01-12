If Senate Democrats succeed in bypassing the only tool the minority party has to resist potentially disastrous legislation in an effort to pass what amounts to be a federal takeover of elections, we can all thank the likes of Swamp Republicans Roger Wicker and Mitch McConnell for making it happen.
Rewind back to December. The fight over passing the debt ceiling was in full effect — as is raising a debt ceiling elected officials obviously don’t give a darn about should even be an issue.
The national debt neared $30 trillion as the usual chorus from the Left decrying heartless Republicans willing to tank the entire economy by not paying its debts. Similarly, the cacophony of insincerity flowed from the Swamp Republicans who say and do just enough to get re-elected. How dare Democrats want to go on a reckless spending spree! Stop the insanity.
The clock ticked toward fake armageddon with a debt-ceiling limit, and Republicans seemingly had their opposition on the ropes. All they had to do was stand strong.
And what did they do? The likes of Wicker and McConnell made it possible for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to have a “one-time bypass” of the filibuster rule so that Dems could raise the debt ceiling.
The justification from Wicker and his ilk was that by allowing Schumer to go ahead, then every Republican could vote against it and the Democrats would take the blame for irresponsible spending. A Swamp maneuver if ever there was won.
No matter the topic, Republicans are going to get blamed. The claims would be much like this: “By not raising the debt ceiling, Mee Maw out in Cracker’s Neck would not get her Social Security check.” Of course, there are a million ways to slash government spending that don’t affect Mee Maw, but those don’t pull out the emotions like starving grandma choosing dog food over medication.
So the debt ceiling got raised with the “one-time” bypass of the filibuster rule. That rule requires 60 votes to stop a filibuster. With the Senate currently deadlocked at 50 votes, the tie-breaking vote falls to the vice president, who most certainly would vote along party lines.
By getting rid of the rule “one time,” all it took was Democrats to pass a debt-ceiling limit.
The one-time bypass lasted less than a month, as President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are poised to try to pass another “one-time” change by bypassing the Senate rules to pass the federal elections bill — pretty much the end of state-run elections.
The justification: The legislation is so important and so worthwhile that without it, poor old Mee Maw out in the county will be stripped of the right to vote. Such strenuous standards as presenting an ID would be a thing of the past. All one would have to do is sign a piece of paper claiming to be someone.
Of course, that is but one element of a bill that will put the federal government in charge of elections. As corrupt as this federal government has become, that should be the last thing on earth any of us wish for.
Look how proficient the TSA is. Look at how easily the justice department has been weaponized against its opponents. Look what great stewards of the taxpayers’ money these people are.
Consider that when Bill Clinton — and I am no fan of his — left office, the national debt was $5.8 trillion. That was 21 years ago. In the time it took your children to go from birth to legally drink a Reyes margarita, the federal government went $24.4 trillion more into debt.
These are the people we want running our elections?
All it will take is for all 50 Democrats to vote to abolish the filibuster this one time, with the usual two — West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — standing in the way. Manchin held firm on the Build Back Broker bill; can he do it again on this?
If Democrats succeed, Republicans will howl and vow to get their due when they reclaim the Senate in the 2022 elections. When that happens, the first time Republicans try to pass something popular with conservatives without worry of the filibuster, Democrats will howl about what an affront to democracy it is for out-of-control Republicans trying to pass legislation that would take the food from Mee Maw’s table. I could write Schumer’s speech for him.
But unlike Democrats, Republicans will not take advantage of their power or the wishes of those who put them in power. When it comes down to making such a move, it will be Republicans blamed for it in the national media — surprise, surprise — and feckless Swamp Republicans will fold like a 40-year-old journeyman boxer.
The current voting bill will soon knock COVID off the front page. The intensity for its passage will grow and grow. We probably wouldn’t even be considering this bill’s passage if not for a mid-December GOP-led trick that, shall we say, backfired.
Thanks, Mr. Wicker, for playing right into the Democrats’ hands by allowing them a “one-time” exception that is about to be used for a second time.
