As a kid, I would sometimes spend an entire day walking the creek and the small patches of woods that were part of the shortcut to the closest convenience store in Madison. It was a special treat to get to go to my grandparents’ house in Possumneck (five miles east of West) and explore their 100-plus acres of farm, timber and unspoiled land and high banks of the winding creek that ranalong the back 40.
During most of those expeditions, I was snake hunting, trying to catch the unsuspecting despised creatures to bring home and turn into pets. Yes, I was a weird kid, and that was cool with me. It was exciting to pretend to be an explorer— a sort of suburban redneck wannabe Crocodile Hunter, but nearly two decades before he gained fame.
I tried so hard to find any snake, but especially those species that are supposed to make better pets — king snakes, corn snakes, or especially the super-rare (and protected!) pine and indigo snakes. Every hour of daylight was spent looking for them, and since I was looking for them, every vine, every stick and every ripple in the water seemed like a snake at first glance.
A few years later, I started hunting squirrels (to kill, not keep). Dad would drive me up the road a few miles and drop me off with my shotgun, shells, sandwich, thermos and high hopes, then pick me up at dark. Sometimes I would stalk them, trying to slip quietly through the woods. Sometimes I would sit still and hope they came to me. Sometimes I’d try both. But every time I went, any time a tree limb shook or there was a flash of movement or any rustle in the leaves, I raised my .20 gauge, believing it it had to be a squirrel.
A couple of years after that, deer hunting became a passion. Any time I could make the hour-long drive to the family land, I would go sit in a deer stand. Weekends were spent in the woods. Every crack of a twig and every glimpse of movement I caught, I was certain it was a trophy buck. During those predawn and post-sunset drives, every time there was a glowing pair of eyes along the side of the road, it had to be a deer. There was never a doubt ...
That’s the way our minds work. When we’re on the lookout for something, and it’s all we’re thinking about, we “see” and “hear” what we’re looking for — even if it turns out to not be that. Everything that’s not a snake, squirrel or deer has to prove that it’s not what you believed it was to begin with, or you’ll continue to believe that’s what it was. That’s because you were looking for it.
A more absurd (and entertaining) example of the power of suggestibility can be found in the paranormal and ghost-hunting culture. These folks can build an hour-long show around a click from an electromagnetic field detector that gets them squealing with giddiness or an illuminated dust particle that they breathlessly call an “orb.” Every creak in an old house is automatically attributed to someone/something from the spirit world instead of the more logical explanation, such as wood expanding and contracting with abrupt temperature changes, varmints or just simply settling.
But where’s the fun in that?! That same mindset explains how we have so many people who are perpetually offended.
This tragic group of people twist words out of context or even interpret an omission or an inadvertent gesture as “an obvious message” that the targeted person is a (take your choice) racist, homophobe, xenophobe, transphobe, science-denier or, heaven forbid, privileged. It’s what they’re looking for. It’s what they live for ... and, oh, what a sad life.
They see or hear something to be offended by in every statement or decision that’s made by someone who’s not in their tribe because that’s what they’re always hunting for — and “find-ing,” of course. When I was on my deerstand and would raise my gun at the sound of approaching steps in the leaves, I’d lower the barrel after seeing that it was a squirrel. Not them. They shoot first. And don’t bother to ask questions later.
They have to want to make other people as miserable as they must be. There can’t be any other motivation for being as utterly ridiculous as they are. They go to the fertile hunting grounds of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post — and even these pages — to find their quarry. Politicians with an “R” beside their name, successful businesspeople or the rare celebrity (blacklisted, no doubt) who is labeled as “conservative” also provide prime opportunities for this kind of hunting.
They have a hair trigger when it comes to hearing “outrageous” sentiments expressed, such as supporting Constitutional rights, making America great, self-reliance and personal responsibility, judging people by the content of their character instead of the color of their skin, biology isn’t debatable, etc.
And interestingly, they are amazingly forgiving of politicians with a “D” beside their name — or anyone else who is otherwise in their camp — if they say they exact same thing as one of the people in the “R” camp or other Orange Man followers.
Biden’s now infamous passive racist remarks about Obama or even being characterized as a bigot over the busing issue by his own vice president? Doesn’t matter any more. It’s not the substance, it’s the speaker. They get away with anything because poised-to-be-offended people aren’t armed and on the hunt when they’re in their preferred safe spaces.
As with all of the aforementioned analogies, it’s understandable how those virtuous victims do what they do. What isn’t so clear is why so much power has been allocated to them.
Anyone who’s reached any level of success — or stability, even — by his or her own merit just says, “Shut up and grow up,” and moves on. But our government and media have given the squeakiest among us the most grease while crapping on those of us who make the country go. And still, they claim — with no hint of self-awareness — that they’re oppressed and powerless. We’re living in crazy times.
Searching for serpents isn’t so difficult these days. Heck, they find me. They’re all around, spreading their poison everywhere they go. And they’re destroying the country.
