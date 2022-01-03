(Editor’s note: Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson submitted this guest column in response to claims that were made in a guest column by Robert Breeland that was published in the Dec. 21 edition.)
•
One of the greatest liberties in this country is our freedom of speech. Yet, there are times some abuse that right, intentionally or not, with false and unverified information, as was the case with a recent opinion piece published.
I don’t take lightly my duties as the Chief Elections Officer nor being misrepresented with fallacious claims, so I want to take a moment to provide actual facts.
There are currently two counties with over 100 percent of the voting age population showing on their registered voter rolls. This number has decreased since our office began encouraging all counties over 90 percent to work diligently to clean their voter rolls and began publishing active voter-roll numbers on our website.
Maintaining voter rolls is a manageable process when our election commissioners are actively utilizing the Statewide Election Management System in addition to the practices referenced in the opinion piece.
The SEMS database receives information from the Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Administrative Office of Courts, which is used by election commissioners when maintaining voter rolls. While the current process, when utilized fully, serves its purpose, there is definitely room for improvement.
Providing election commissioners with additional tools to update voter rolls when registered voters move and fail to update their registration would drastically improve the accuracy of our voter rolls. In an effort to provide our commissioners with the additional tools necessary, my team and I are working closely with the state legislature on an election-integrity package for the upcoming legislative session.
With regard to the claim of the lack of signature verification, this could not be further from the truth. There is currently a signature-verification process for
all absentee ballots. If a signature on the ballot application does not match the signature on the ballot envelope, the ballot is rejected. When rejected for this reason, there is a process in which a voter can provide further identifying information in order for his or her ballot to be counted. I could continue on with other corrections, but I’ll move on to the columnist’s comments regarding paper ballots. My office has been, and will continue encouraging all counties to move to paper-based voting machines, allowing voters to cast their ballots on paper, which can be verified if challenged. Further, our office is working with the state legislature to secure funding to purchase machines for the remaining counties that haven’t transitioned to voter-verified paper ballots.
Finally, not a single Mississippi voting precinct reported more than 100 percent voter turnout in any location during the 2020 presidential election, nor have I ever stated such. In fact, I had already informed Mr. Breeland of that fact in an email dated Oct. 14, 2021 prior to the Jones County speaking engagement. I love an engaged electorate and believe it provides us with a more accountable and representative government. However, facts matter. We all make mistakes, but let us do our best to share factual information at all times. One thing we can all agree on, though, is that more must be done to protect the integrity of our elections. As mentioned above, I’ll be pushing an election-integrity package during the 2022 Legislative Session and would love to have your supporting getting it passed. I look forward to sharing more with you as the 2022 session begins!
