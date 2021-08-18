You may have heard the quote, “When seconds count, police are only a few minutes away.”
This may come as a surprise to some, but the police are not required to save you or anyone else from danger. The truth is, people are responsible for protecting themselves and their family. Police may respond and may intervene if 911 is dialed, but what happens until they arrive? Bad things, some- times ... but they don’t have to.
A few years back, just before Christmas, I was at home in my dining room sitting in front of my computer. It was around 10 p.m. I heard a noise outside, so I looked through my window and saw what appeared to be a van stopped
at the end of my driveway.
I thought to myself, “Hmm, that’s not normal.”
According to Hollywood, a van is usually the vehicle of choice for a bad guy. Not your average criminal but trained killers and hitmen use a van. Based on that thought, I decided I should retrieve my home-defense force multiplier, which is my Glock 21 chambered in .45 caliber, from my bedside. When I returned from retrieving my Glock and was approaching my front door, my heart skipped several beats as I noticed the door handle moving.
My thinking went from a suspicious vehicle in my driveway to “Someone is
coming inside my home!”
What seemed like a thousand thoughts flooded my head all
at once. “I don’t know anyone who drives a van, and even if I did, they would know better than to open my door, at night, unannounced. This is
really happening right now! I’ve got to deal with this. There is no time to dial 911.”
After thinking all those thoughts all at once, I decided to confront whomever was
turning my doorknob. My training kicked in as I raised my handgun to a “low ready position,” pointing the barrel slightly downward with my right index finger on the side of the gun and not on the trigger. Using my left hand, I turned the door knob and opened the door rather exuberantly. It was at this moment that I locked eyes with a person I didn’t know and saw what can only be described as a look of terror on the face of what appeared to be a FedEx courier who likely just had his entire life flash before his eyes.
We both stood exactly where we were for what seemed like an eternity, both realizing that the power to take his life was in my right hand and he not knowing my intentions until I put the Glock behind my back
into my waistband. Apologies were made from both of us (his somewhat more profusely) and I retrieved the bag tied around my door handle, shut the door and processed what just took place.
Some people may believe the “Castle Doctrine” gives occupants of their home unilateral immunity to defend themselves or family against a perceived threat. If I described this event up until the point that I opened my door, some may think it would be reasonable to “shoot and ask questions later” in a similar situation.
However, while it may be true that people inside their homes have more legal standing or justification for using deadly force because of the Castle Doctrine, it doesn’t mean that a person is justified for making a bad decision or mistake.
The question that should be asked when facing a threat is, “What would a reasonable person do in a similar situation?” In my example, I believe my actions were reasonable. However, I must admit that before I realized the source of the perceived threat, the thought crossed my mind to shoot through the door because, in my mind, a bad guy was coming inside my home. Doing so would have been a tragic mistake.
I’ve told this story to many people, and someone told me a story similar to mine but it involved someone actually entering his home around the midnight hour. This person told me he had his shotgun aimed at a person he believed was an intruder who came through his kitchen door. He recounted that he had his finger on the trigger with the safety off. As a light turned on, he immediately saw the same look of terror on the intruder’s face, but in his case, from his son.
I don’t believe it’s a stretch to claim that a life-or-death decision to use deadly force is likely one of the most defining decisions of a person’s life. It changes their life permanently for good or bad. With that in mind, this decision often must be made in seconds or, in some cases, fractions of a second. The next most logical question is, how can anyone make the right call in such a short amount of time? The answer is summarized in one word: Training.
Most Americans, especially in the South, are armed and often could be described as being “armed to the teeth.”
I’m all for every citizen being an armed citizen. However, along with that statement, I should qualify it by saying that while the right to be armed is in fact an inalienable right guaranteed by the Second Amendment, each person must also assume the huge burden of the responsibility of being armed.
There are critical steps that should be taken if the decision is made to own a firearm or any other weapon with the intention of using it to protect themselves or those they love. I’ll end this article with four very important rules regarding firearms in the hope that it will encourage you to be responsible and to either get trained or to continue training. Self-defense skills and the ability to make a correct split-second life-altering decision under extreme stress are usually obtained through training, andsuch training is perishable.
I can’t even begin to discuss how to make the right decision in a life-or-death situation in such a short article, but I can offer these four rules that may save your life or the life of someone you care about. When someone is hurt unintentionally by a firearm, it’s always a negligent action that could have been prevented.
Four rules of firearm safety:
1.) The gun is always loaded.
2.) Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.
3.) Never let the muzzle point at anything you aren’t willing to destroy.
4.) Always be sure of your target and what is behind it.
