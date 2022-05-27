Monday is Memorial Day, and I’m going to share a story.
On a beautiful morning in 2005, a faraway war came home to me, and a young man I’d never met changed the direction, and purpose of my life.
Marine Lance Cpl. Shane Clanin Swanberg, 24, of the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, had been killed in action. He died serving his family, friends, country, you and me and his beloved Marine Corps on Sept. 15, 2005, in Ar Ramadi, Iraq. He was killed by what’s called, in the sterile military language of an after-action report, “indirect fire.” Lance Cpl. Swanberg had been in-country fewer than 10 days. He was preparing for his first patrol.
He never got to his position as a gunner on his armored Humvee. He never saw the enemy who snuffed out his life. I attended his funeral. It was Sept. 26, 2005. The night before, a guy I knew, a veteran like me, called and asked if I could take a day off from work the next morning. He told me the anti-war, anti-American cult “church” — the Westboro Baptist Church, known for hateful, repugnant acts of intruding at funerals of our fallen warriors — had targeted this Marine’s final farewell. Would I stand a flag line, and in that small way, shelter the family from the protests. I agreed.
The next day dawned early. The Washington weather was beautiful, clear and crisp. A perfect Autumn was coming and you could feel it in the air. I drove north from my home in Washington’s capital city of Olympia to Bothell, Wash., and a day that’s never left me. I arrived and spied my buddy standing with a group of people, wearing his signature buckskin jacket and Cavalry Stetson — a proud symbol of his service in Vietnam. We were a hodgepodge of military vets, retirees and a pair of women — one the widow of a ’Nam vet, the other had a grandson in the Air Force.
None of us was going to see our 50th birthdays again. We introduced ourselves, sipped gas-station coffee, as the old cavalryman unloaded a dozen U.S. Flags and staffs to pass out. He explained we weren’t “invited guests” and were there as a token of respect.
It’d be an hour before services would start. We split- up, half to the left and half to the right of the entrance to the chapel. We stood at the curb and waited, our flagpoles in our right hands at a ragged “parade rest.”
Mourners started to arrive, a car here, a car there, then more. I guessed them to be friends and some family. Then, buses pulled up. The Marines had landed, more than a 150 by my count. Other uniformed soldiers, airmen and Navy sailors, policemen, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters came with a firetruck. Our motley bunch wasn’t needed if Westboro’s protesters showed up.
The service started and we were left at our “post” with our flags. Time passed and no threat emerged, no crowd of angry protesters came to mar the day. But we stood ready if they showed.
Time passed as the service went on in the chapel. A man exited the building and approached us. He invited us to a lunch in the church auditorium before Shane was transported to Tahoma National Cemetery. We could join the guests. We decided to go in shifts.
Inside, I felt like an intruder, unkempt and out-of-place, surrounded by so many Marines and others wearing their dress uniforms. I made a sandwich and stood apart. There were large screens on the walls. A montage of Shane’s short life played. Shane as a baby, a toddler, a schoolboy. Shane with his mom and dad, fishing and at the beach.
Pictures of him with his brother and sister, and his prom date. His boot-camp
graduation. His whole life. A young “Devil Dog” PFC came up next to me and stood watching. I looked at him. He couldn’t have been 20 years old. He could’ve been my grandson. On his chest were a Purple Heart ribbon with two gold stars.
The kid had been wounded three times. I noticed his left hand was gnarled, he was missing his thumb and forefinger. He had an ugly scar along his jawline. I felt tears start to well up, but I choked them back. I tossed my meal and went back outside. I saw that I wasn’t the only one affected by the day. The others with me were silent. It was hard to talk. I kept swallowing a lump in my throat.
Soon, the cortege started down the drive from the back of the chapel. We came to attention and presented arms in salute.
The procession suddenly stopped before it entered the roadway. A limousine door opened and a man and women got out and walked up to us. They were Shane’s parents. His dad shook each of our hands, and then told us how much it meant to them that we’d been there. Then he thanked us. This time I couldn’t hold back my tears as I gripped his hand. I couldn’t believe we were being thanked for such a small thing, when his son was dead and we owed our thanks, a thanks that cannot ever be enough, to him and his family, to them and all the Americans who stand in the breach, who face their fears and go where only courage and love for their country and family and friends matter. And to the moms and dads who give us children with that courage and love, I’ve never been less ashamed for tears than at that moment.
I made a very long and quiet drive back to Olympia. I felt drained and as though I was on autopilot. When I got home, I sat down and wrote the first — and still — the only poem of my life, about what I’d felt that day. When my wife came in from work that evening, I was still teary. That weekend I had a bracelet engraved with Shane’s name. I wore it every day until Osama bin
Laden was killed.
I went to a half-dozen more farewells, holding my flag.
Then one day, some motorcycles roared up. It was a group called Patriot Guard Riders. They’d started to counter the Westboro cult and show respect for our fallen and their families. I decided I’d get a bike and join them in that fight. My wife thought I’d gone nuts.
Maybe I did. But I bought one. I hadn’t ridden a motorcycle in years.
I went on more than two dozen “missions” with PGR — funerals, flag lines, escorting casualties from the airport to mortuaries and chapels. I started to get back in-touch with my own service, my own need to be with other veterans, and feel the brotherhood, and talk the talk, and share the things only those who serve know. It doesn’t mean we’re special, just different. Police and first-responders know what I mean. It led me to seek out and join another group with the mission of “Vets Helping Vets” Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. I’ve been with them going on 15 years now, I’m a “life member” and I think only two of us in my chapter are Vietnam vets. I’m still not getting any younger. But I don’t forget, Shane won’t ever get any older.
It’s been a long ride, more than 100,000 miles of road. Lance Cpl. Shane Swanberg has logged every mile with me. God knows I wish he could’ve been there tooling along on his own “scoot.”
When you’re enjoying your holiday this year, would you remember him, too? Maybe pop-a-top on a cold one and say, “Semper Fi, Marine! Wish you were here!”
I will.
