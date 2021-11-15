What does it take to win a fight when the stakes are life or death? What are the odds of winning against an attacker if you find yourself as the defender?
Typically, an attacker has an advantage because he has already taken steps to mentally prepare for the action(s) he’s going to take. The attacker has the initiative by ambush or surprise. The defender has to realize he’s under attack, then react. In order to overcome the attacker’s advantage, the defender has to be smarter and faster by taking decisive action to parry than counter offensively.
It’s been said that action beats reaction. However, this statement doesn’t take into account a reaction of cunning ferocity that can mitigate an attacker’s initial advantage. As I’ve mentioned before, the best strategy to win a fight is to avoid one.
However, this wasn’t an option for Marine James Kilcer, who found himself in harm’s way and took immediate and decisive action to stop an armed robbery at a gas station in Yuma, Ariz., last month. According to the video footage of the incident, Kilcer was standing with his back facing the entrance of the service station when he turned his head to observe two suspicious people entering. One had a pistol pointed in a threatening manner. Within three seconds, Mr. Kilcer took control of the pistol and knocked the perpetrator to the floor, effectively ending the robbery. How did he react so quickly with exactly the right actions to stop this attack? Was it because he has watched a lot of Liam Neeson movies?
I believe that there are three types of people: the sheep, the wolves and the sheepdogs. Two are capable of extreme acts of violence — the sheepdog and wolf. One is good and the other is evil. The rest are the passive sheep who, in the face of danger, accept their role as a victim.
There are many more sheep than there are wolves or sheepdogs. Based on Kilcer’s actions and statements he made after the fact, he’s a sheepdog. It was mentioned that Kilcer is a Marine, so it’s safe to say he’s had intense hand-to-hand combat training. It was also mentioned that he is a “defense contractor,” and at the time of the incident wasn’t armed because he’s not allowed to be. Contemplate that causal case of crazy for a moment.
Therefore, if Kilcer wasn’t armed and more than likely usually is when he’s not under the direction of dingleberries, his state of readiness was in Han Solo hyperdrive.
I noticed he had his keys in his left hand before he left the store. This tells me he knows that getting into his vehicle quickly and having them in his hand as a weapon isn’t a coincidence. In his right hand, he had a bag with two energy drinks that I’d be willing to wager he had already considered a weapon if a situation presented itself.
In other words, he was thinking about how he would get into his vehicle quickly, and if that wasn’t possible, what he was going to use to fight with. He was in a state of readiness. Leaving the store no longer became an option when he sensed evil, turned his head and saw two wolves, one with a handgun blocking his path.
One second has passed into the attack. Second two, he confirms his actions as correct — someone is threatening me and others and I’m going to stop him. He wisely waits one additional second until the wolf with the gun is within his reach.
Like a tiger leaping on his prey, he intuitively drops his keys for the full use of his hand to control the gun by pushing it upward (in a safer direction if it goes off) and away from his body. Simultaneously, he swings the bag of energy drinks in his right hand into the wolf’s head, which takes him down. Three seconds pass for the attack, parry and counterattack. Kilcer effectively displayed cunning ferocity that overwhelmed the wolves’ attack.
When he was asked if he willingly put his life in danger again, he responded by saying, “Oh yeah, in a heartbeat.” As someone once said, people sleep peacefully in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.
I raise my glass to you, Mr. Kilcer.
