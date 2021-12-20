I’ve not been very political for most of my life, but I started attending the meetings of the Free State Citizens Action Union. It just looked like we were about to lose our country. I felt very blessed to live in what some have called the most conservative state in the union — Mississippi.
I thought, early on, that most of this organization’s efforts would need to be directed toward national problems of election fraud, COVID mandates, higher taxes, corruption in government, indoctrination of our children, etc. Boy, did I get an education over the past few weeks and especially this last meeting.
The major topic of discussion was election integrity. Let me list a few of those things that I have learned from people who should know — the people in elected government positions. Our guest speakers were Secretary of State Michael Watson and Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks.
Any non-citizen can register to vote if he or she is willing to lie and check the box saying that he or she is a citizen. Brooks said there is no form of identification required, no birth certificate, no driver’s license, no Social Security card ... just an address in the county. Nothing to even verify that the name on the registration form is your name. She cannot even ask for that information. People who are mentally challenged (or incompetent) can be registered to vote, and the one who helped them to register can also help them to vote. Now, couple this with busloads of people from the southern border being offloaded in Natchez (SOS Michael Watson) and charter flights of immigrants being flown into Pine Belt Airport (Sheriff Berlin), we have a significant threat to the integrity of our election process. This threat is not only from non-citizens, but from those individuals or organizations who wish to slant the election process.
I believe that even fictional people could be registered to vote. Where is the verify in the “trust but verify”?
Mississippi recently passed a voter ID law, requiring that photo ID be shown in order to vote. That is good. It does NOT apply to absentee ballots. Call the circuit clerk’s office and request a ballot be mailed to you, and it will. Mail it back in, and your vote will be counted. No photo ID, no signature verification, no proof that you even exist. Who is to be held accountable? Circuit clerks are following the procedures they are given.
Jones County Supervisors just purchased new voting equipment. It cannot be connected to the internet and it is a paper ballot system that is scanned at the precincts on these new machines. Paper ballots are secured for a re- count if needed. This sounds very good. Trouble is, this was not required statewide. It was “recommended.” If other counties prefer to have electronic voting machines that are connected to the internet and have no paper backup to verify the votes, they can have that system that can be easily manipulated and difficult to verify as “honest.”
The state does not specify the minimum requirements for equipment or procedures. Secretary Watson says this is an “honor system.” Trouble is, we have no verification that the election is managed by “honorable people” in other counties.
Secretary Watson admitted that Mississippi had several locations that had more than 100 percent voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election. He couldn’t explain how that happened. He said it was minimal and did not affect the election outcome. Was anyone held accountable? What about next time, when the election is affected?
Brooks described the methods they use to clean up the voter rolls in Jones County.
It sounded like methods used in the 1950s.Talking to neighbors or asking family for obituary printings sounded very archaic in this day of “computer everything.” It seems that state government could certainly develop a coordinating program to notify the clerk’s office when someone dies or moves at less expense than having workers chase each person on the voter roll.
Secretary Watson admitted that many places in Mississippi have more people on the voter rolls than the population of the county. Jones County is not one of them. Our people in the clerk’s offices across the state need better tools to properly do their job and then be held accountable for the results.
We the people must hold our legislators responsible for securing the integrity of our election system. It is the backbone of our republic. Many of us suspect that this backbone was severely damaged in several states back in 2020. Mississippi may not have had the results of its votes changed in 2020, but rest assured that many in Georgia did not expect to have two Democratic senators elected that year either.
If you care about things like voter integrity, contact us at FreeState1776@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.