I realized, as I was trying to put my thoughts together for this column, that I’m in a rut topic-wise. I also realized why.
Each week during our cross-country travels, I’ve been beating the drum about the mess our great country is in, and how at each stop along our way, our fellow travelers have the same concerns and dread Barbie and I do.
I can’t help but worry I come off as “Chicken Little.” Barbie and I are in Sheridan, Wyo., now, and the woes pouring out from those we meet are the same, place after place.
So call me “Chicken Little.” I don’t care.
The sky is falling. I’m not making it up, and it’s not just my opinion. That sentiment has been shared with us over and over. Of the literally hundreds of conversations — short and long — we’ve had in the course of this trip, the narrative is the same. We the People are being written out of the picture by our own government. We don’t matter anymore — at least not as people to be taken seriously regarding how those in government govern.
We’re still viable as a revenue source — at least as long as the economy can be propped up and limp along. The current Democrat administration is going to make sure everybody works for the government. Everybody but the various “victim classes” Democrats love to foster and create — and manipulate.
It’s those in government who are failing this country, not us. We’re still plugging trying to live our lives, plan our futures, succeed and prosper.
Well, you can toss all that if this continues. It’s time — past time — to stand up.
Stand up for God. Stand up for the Constitution and law. Stand up for your families, your children. Stand up for equal justice and truth. Stand up for history and our place in it. Stand up for our flag. Stand up for yourselves.
Ask yourselves, is teaching “revisionist” history at our service academies and providing free sex-change surgeries to our military going to help us win a war with China, Russia or Iran? Is “weeding out” supposed “white supremacists” — is it really even real? — from the ranks warranted? No? Then stand up against it. They’re your schools. It’s your Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. It’s our security.
Is Critical Race Theory going to bring our children closer together? Is your being labeled guilty of racism by virtue of your color bringing a better world? No? Shout it from the rooftops! Stand up. They’re our kids and you know it’s crap.
Ask yourselves, is censoring speech and blocking commentary going to broaden understanding of views, allow dialogue and thought? No? Then stand up against it. It’s your 1st Amendment.
Is having “drag queen” story hour at the local library really healthy for our kids? No? Well, then stand up and say so.
Is defunding police and closing prisons going to make your streets safer or your family more secure? No? Stand up!
Stand up! These jerks in office have to be made to pay attention. You’ve got to make them! Start today. Now.
Because here’s where this is going if you don’t:
There will be that moment, that incident, some overreach by these fools where one good American — or group of Americans — is going to say, “Enough! Not here, not in my town!” and the Left will use force and shove too hard one time too many. There, someone will shove back.
Then we’ll see the new Lexington and Concord. We’ll hear another “shot heard ’round the world.” Free people will fight to stay free. It’ll be that or the yoke of oppression. There are only two choices.
We’re the deciders. Decide. Stand up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.