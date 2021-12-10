You feeling safe and secure, neighbor? Good. Let me throw some cold water on that.
Right now, more than 70 percent of Americans between 17 and 24 don’t or can’t qualify for military service because they’re too fat or have other physical issues, they have mental illness, they’re former — or current — dopers. They’ve got criminal records or lastly, they don’t meet the minimum education requirement and lack a high school degree or equivalency. Add how many can’t pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to get in the door if they wanted to, and it’s not a pretty picture.
Only about 13 percent of young adults even think about serving, with young women about 50 percent less likely as men to consider joining. Which doesn’t add to the total of unqualified, as that’s more about character and personal inclination. Not to mention the ones indoctrinated to believe our country is a racist cesspool, not worth serving.
What this means is, only about 2 percent out of 20.6 million 17- to 21-year-olds have what it takes to meet the cut and have strong enough academic credentials, adequate physical fitness and an interest in serving. That’s a small group. Nice work parents and schools. Since 1973, we’ve been nation dependent on volunteers to fight its wars and we’re in a pathetic situation.
Now, let’s lump in the good old China virus and the “mandates” by the Pretender in the White House:
In a combined armed forces totaling about 1.2 million personnel, as of Nov. 28, the Navy and Marine Corps have more than 19,000 unvaccinated members. Nearly 9,500 Marines and a like number of sailors haven’t gotten any China virus jab, according to the Department of Defense. The Marines anticipated 5 percent of their Corps, but it’s an unexpected number for the Navy. Not surprising to this old sailor, though. Frankly, I think it’s a lot more. But hiding the truth is a staple of our military “leaders.” They’re too busy trying to look good to allow bad news.
These Marines and sailors join more than 8,000 in the Air Force who’ve declined to get vaccinated, and our Army stats shows 4 percent of its active force — about 19,000 soldiers — have told them to pack sand. And nearly 14,500 National Guard and Air Guard airmen are also unvaccinated.
These numbers don’t tell us how many already got booted. Or those who tried to get an exemption for whatever reason, but ended up taking the shot and are only staying because they’re coerced by where they stand in terms of investment in their careers, threats of legal action or their family and financial commitments.
Guess what? Old Sleepy Joe’s wanting them gone, and they’re all in line to be discharged, and there’s no pool of ready, willing and able-bodied replacements. This is called a purge.
Folks, if you think to yourself, “Gee that’s not so many,” think this instead: the newest Navy carriers, the Gerald Ford Class ship’s complement — not including the embarked squadrons — is about 2,600. So basically, the Navy’s looking at dumping the equivalent of three aircraft carrier crews.
The Marines are shunting off two brigades and a battalion.
The Air Force’s shedding the same as two to three Air Wings. Then add the others, and don’t forget our Coast Guard either.
Keep in mind, too, a good chunk of the sailors and soldiers refusing this vaccination tyranny are SpecOps, the guys who’ve done the heavy lifting for 20 years in our now-lost “War on Terror." Thanks, Joe.
Beyond the warm bodies, there’s also what it costs in money and skills, and experience. You see anything that shouts a concern for our national security and readiness in this? The military is a demographic of probably the healthiest, least vulnerable to COVID people in our country.
All because the Leftist moron and his minions are hellbent on playing this so-called pandemic to run this country into the ground. No retribution or consequences for the Red Chinese. Just us. The original batch of plague isn’t good enough now. Add the “Delta” and “Omni” variants. When one ends, don’t worry, they’ll find another. That’s what we pay Fauci for, right? And like good little sheep, too many of us will just bleat and go buy a designer mask. Be afraid, be very afraid.
But it’s not only the China virus you ought to fear. That’s only one of the threats. The virus was only an opening shot. A salvo that worked to make us vulnerable and display our inability to defend ourselves, and our ready willingness to turn on each other, and our fearfulness.
There’s serious talk in this administration of banning interstate travel or imposing martial law to force everyone into being vaccinated. Everything, every aspect of our federal government’s influence and reach are being weaponized against us. My opinion is the Leftists running things are using anything as a terror weapon.
The communist Chinese may as well’ve gone ahead and hit us with a tactical nuke when they let loose their sickness on us and the rest of the world, and don’t think they’d hesitate to use the real thing either. But for now, this works. They’re on the verge of invading Taiwan, and when they do — and they will — they’re going to choke off trade and affect Japan, Australia and the entire of east Asia and co-op the entire global economy. Our “president” is bent over a barrel and in their debt, literally. He’s compromised by his boy Hunter’s and his own criminal money deals with them. They own him. And they have us all by the shorthairs. To oppose them militarily is suicide.
The Russians are massing troops and weapons on the border of Ukraine. Again, Biden’s kid and him are in bed with the enemy to the tune of millions — maybe billions — of dollars. So, he gives sweet gigs to Putin. A pipeline to Europe Biden approved — reversing Trump — from good old Mother Russia, effectively neutering any alliance we have with Germany and other NATO states. If they act with us to oppose the Russians, then the Russians cut off oil and gas to them. Checkmate. Can’t fight when you can’t fuel your tanks. It’s a lose-lose for us.
Afghanistan’s still a mess, and the Taliban has literally billions of dollars in our abandoned military hardware and is a haven again for al Qaeda and other terrorist factions. The Iranians are squeezing us on the Biden-resurrected nuke deal. The North Koreans have reinstated missile testing. Our own southern border is an invasion beach and a conduit for who knows what threats.
