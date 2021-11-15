A popular activity during the early 1970s was riding dirt-bikes — primarily small Japanese motorcycles, which were “street-legal” but designed to be ridden on trails and other off-road terrain. In the summer of 1971, new dirt-bikes were everywhere. It seemed that everyone except me had one. My parents finally gave in to my burning desire for a motorcycle. I began what became the epicenter of my very existence and met some of the finest people a kid could have as friends — boys, girls, men and women. A lovably crazy old meat-cutter, an oil-field worker, a mechanic/welder, a machinist, a highway patrolman and a potato-chip salesman were heroes and mentors. A particular preacher still holds a special place in my memory. As I said, everybody was riding back then.
As happens so often, most of the people I rode with back then moved on to other interests. Nothing lasts forever, and the “fad” wore off for most of us. I even went through a sort of dry spell during which I didn’t ride much, but I always had access to a bike that was ready when I was, and it was always great. Then the spark ignited seriously again for me in 1976. Many of the guys I had ridden with in the early days had given in to the lure of other interests, but I made the adjustment.
Sadly, a lot of the favorite places I rode before were no longer available, and finding new places to ride would become an ongoing challenge.
I spent a little while being semi-serious about motocross racing, which was fun but didn’t hold my attention. My good friend “Mouse” Kitchens kept the pressure on me to enter an enduro. This was a competition event in which riders not only rode difficult trails but were required to maintain a speed-average over a course that would cover 50 to 100 miles. Maintaining the prescribed speed-average over the typically rugged terrain could present problems for riders of every skill level. Plus, there was a lot of thinking involved due to the complexity of the rules of enduro back then. To this day, I can’t explain the fascination of the sport and the enjoyment so many of us got from riding enduros, but it can (and has) become an obsession for a lot of people. After I finally gave in and tried it in 1985, I quickly became one of those obsessed people, even managing to win my class for the year during the 1990 racing season. Ten events spread over four states made for a truly interesting year.
It was about this time that cosmic alignment (or something) put me in a position to sponsor an offroad racing event. By some stroke of luck and/or divine intervention, it was a success. So began two decades of putting on racing events at various locations around the Pine Belt area. A rather “interesting” relationship with numerous members of the U.S. Forest Service also developed out of my passion for organizing events in (what used to be) “our” national forests. I learned a lot about diplomacy and how bureaucracy does and does not work.
Twenty years of constantly-changing Forest Service staff — who often would prefer not to be bothered with us — can be a harsh teacher. I will, however, be forever grateful to a few helpful Forest Service officials who made it all possible. On three separate occasions, I was able to regain access to previously-lost riding areas on National Forest land when most people had given up. I was always advised by people who knew everything that when working with Forest Service officials, one should be “pleasantly persistent.”
However, I developed a personal style of what I like to call being “persistently obnoxious.” It all depended on the reception from any given individual at the Forest Service.
A lot of the things that made riding and organizing enduros the fun it once was have changed. It is nearly impossible to find a suitable location anymore. Modified smaller versions have mostly replaced the old-style events that a few us still talk about when we get together, but the times have changed.
I still enjoy helping with other clubs, and there is a growing desire to consider organizing an event. The indecision feels like wondering about trying to climb an imposing hill back in the day. Not being sure of success in either case can be quite intimidating. Maybe just one more time ...
The realizing that Oct. 22, 2021 would fall on a Friday inspired me to plan a small celebration. A lot of the old-timers are gone, but I found a few of them. We got together “where it all began” back on Friday, Oct. 22, 1971. Coincidentally, South Jones was even playing football at home on both dates.
A grand time was had by all. A lot has changed in 50 years, but I have never been without a dirt-bike and I have a few acres with a little bit of trail. I wonder if anyone else remembers what they did 50 years ago, to the day, but like the kid I was on Oct. 22, 1971, I rode my dirt-bike on Oct. 22, 2021.
With apologies to B.B. King, the thrill is most definitely not gone.
