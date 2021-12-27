If you haven’t already figured me out, I’m not short on pointed opinions. You’ve probably noticed I don’t get “in the weeds” on details or subtleties.I do that because what I’m trying here is to get readers to care enough to find those out themselves. Mine are based on how I perceive things as I see them. That’s the fun part of being an opinion columnist. Hell,I might be blowing smoke, and if you didn’t look it up and research whatI’m writing, you’d never form your own opinions.
I’ve been writing these columns for 39 weeks. This newspaper — both its printed and online editions — have provision for readers to comment. I love feedback and I love discussion. In 38 previous columns, I’ve only had one contrary response.
I really appreciated it because it gave me a shot at rebutting the commenter, and I think I won that argument.
But if you think I think everyone out there in Readerville agrees with me or likes my style, you’d be wrong. I know that’s not possible.I don’t doubt there’s plenty of Lefties in our little neck of the woods. What I think is this: the lack of opposing views only solidifies what I’ve written about regarding our political and ideological enemy, the American Left — they don’t respond because they can’t or they won’t.
They’re afraid of the light. Just like cockroaches. They can’t answer because they can’t find facts to counter arguments conservatives have against their policies. They haven’t enacted one thing they can defend or show how it’s benefited anyone or our country. They’re a losing proposition for everyone – including themselves — and they know it. Everything they want they lie about to get because they can’t run a campaign for office on the truth. Even if they attain some office or other, they still complain, name-call, protest, riot, fabricate history and ignore, twist or make up their own facts, with no checks or balances. They’re never happy because even simple human happiness goes against their communist Marxist agenda.
For you and me, remember, “happy” is a framework of our Constitution ... “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are the three rights “endowed by our Creator.”
Since they reject God, the idea that happiness is a right worthy of pursuit is alien to them.
They won’t answer because they stay in the shadows and insinuate themselves among us and wait for an opportunity to manipulate, coerce and direct and precipitate events or circumstances to their destructive ends. They disguise themselves among us.
They’re pastors who turn a blind eye to right-to-life or race-bait and subliminally hide behind a faith they really don’t hold. Or school administrators and teachers who go after our kids and subvert our future through perverting our past and teaching the Zinn Project, the 1619 Project and Socio-emotional Learning and Critical Race Theory.
They’re that neighbor who rejects personal responsibility or hasn’t grasped opportunity. He or she’s bought the lie that America is unfair, and buys into and sells the idea some particular “privilege” is bestowed on others and passes what’s nothing less than envy and hate or guilt to their children. They’re doctors who know the truth about this so-called pandemic and the value of treatments apart from the political mandates but keep their mouths shut because it serves the agenda.
They don’t want to be known openly. I live by the saying, “You don’t have to be paranoid to have somebody out to get you.” Because, folks, there are people out to get you. You stand in the way. So, they circumvent you. They work under cover. They go after the minds of your kids when you’ve put them in their care and misplaced your trust.
They alter the Bible and its teachings, ignoring sins they don’t believe are sinful because the elimination of “normal” and moral is all a part of the Marxist road to the communist collective. Every institution must be altered or destroyed, but until then, used to that end.
The Left are wolves in sheep’s clothing, and working quietly inside the flock is easier than a frontal assault. Turn child against parent, sister against brother. They get away with it too. You know why?
Because we’ve let them. We’re the product of being raised and taught fairness and understanding. We’ve been brought up to consider the other guy’s views. We’ve bought into their call for “tolerance” in all things, and their message is now that, unless you do what they want, you’re narrow-minded or bigoted or “afraid of change.” If it’s half-baked, we just let it pass without countering it, thinking it will go away. They count on you to stand aside, mute and meek and obedient, and let them control the narrative.
The Leftists haven’t had the same sense of fair play you have. They’ve made sure if you speak out, you are labeled. They censor you. They’ve mastered controlling the message.
Think I’m kidding? Watch television, listen to music, read. They use every tool at their disposal to convey their views and demand you comply. I won’t. Gladly, more and more of us aren’t.
That’s why I’m writing these columns. I’m hoping there are enough of us willing to hold fast to our American values, to think for ourselves, to embrace our rights and to put up a fight for our freedom and to save our country while we’re able.
Because the country we believe in isn’t the same one the Left sees.
Otherwise, they wouldn’t be doing
all in their power to bring it down. If their message for the future is so great and convincing, they wouldn’t have to resort to subterfuge and misinformation, to revision or altering and ignoring truth. Or the base theft of elections.
We can stop them. We can look at Virginia and the parents reasserting their rightful place in the children’s schools, at the sweeping victory of a conservative Republican in the gubernatorial election. The return of their statehouse to traditional American candidates. And there are other victories. We need to keep the pressure on.
It’s up to us, alone and together, to call out our enemies for what they are. To turn the tide, we have to identify them, confront them and isolate them. This new year ahead is our chance to win back America through the ballot box. Also, it’s up to us to take care — and care enough — when we vote to choose candidates who reflect our values. More importantly, examine their character, because those candidates must have the grit and courage, honesty and integrity to not sell us out. Too many have used their oath of office only to gain personal advantage. We deserve, and must demand government “of, by and for the People” that’s Constitutional and ethical, and represented by fierce defenders who will fight for us.
I pray when we win the day, we won’t let down our guard. Because we aren’t the Left. Our system and our faith in that system won’t purge our Leftist foes. We won’t shut down their freedoms. We won’t censor them, and they’ll still be safe to have a voice, and they’ll still do all they can to bring America to its knees. That’s why our ideas must be clear — and clearly better — for all of us and all the world. It’s why we must bring the Left into the light, where their dark vision for our future is defeated.
If you don’t buy my opinion or see the immediate threats as I do, that’s cool. Write in, tell me what the Left’s done right. How is what you believe going to make this a better place? Which “democrat” policies will make this a more unified, secure and safer country and a place with opportunity for everyone? I really want to hear it.
So, to all reading this, friend and foe, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year where, God willing, we will come together with a bright future of freedom and liberty ahead of us. God bless us. God bless the United States of America.
