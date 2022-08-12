Read more, react less
•
One of the great moments in cinematic history is the park- bench scene in “Good Will Hunting.” Robin Williams’ character is a counselor for Matt Damon’s character, a tough South Boston kid who is a genius but has been abused through the foster system.
In their previous session, Damon had made a biting remark about a painting Williams had done and made a disrespectful comment about the counselor’s deceased wife, and they just about came to blows.
Their next meeting was in a park. Williams confessed that Damon’s scathing commentary had kept him up half the night ... “Then a thought occurred to me, and I fell into a deep, peaceful sleep, and I haven’t thought about you since.”
Williams proceeded to deconstruct Damon with brilliant, biting observations that can be summed up with this: “You’re just a kid. You have a lot of knowledge, but you haven’t experienced anything in the real world ... yet I allowed your opinion to rip my f - - - - g life apart.”
I had a similar Zen-like epiphany this weekend after watching that scene on YouTube for about the 100th time: I have allowed people in the social-media world — people who don’t mean a f - - - - - g thing to me in my real world — to occupy space in my mind and affect the decisions I make on a daily basis.
I’ve cranked out so many columns and editorials that call out our government, corporate and cultural leaders for empowering this non-productive mass of mis- fits who have way too much time on their hands, posting something about every issue they know nothing about and piling on anyone who doesn’t see things their way.
But you know what? That’s exactly what I’ve been doing. I’ve allowed the insignificant loud crowd — folks who use volume and feelings, not logic and facts — to control my thoughts and actions. The realization hit me like a lightning bolt. That’s the way it is for those of us who are self-aware enough to be convicted by our own words. You social-media addicts wouldn’t understand ... If you did have a moment like that, you’d post it in a way that begs for others to respond with something like, “Its OK guhl ... U is feerce!” After this rant, my goal is to not give any of them the attention they so obviously crave, with their constant selfies, incoherent and ignorant ramblings and “urgent prayer requests.” NO QUESTIONS, JUST ATTENTION ... ERR, PRAYERS!!!
As a newspaperman in his fourth decade in the profession, I am a huge defender of the First Amendment. Everyone has a right to express his or her opinion. That’s fundamental. But it’s clear that everyone should not exercise that right. We can’t (and shouldn’t) stop them, though. The only thing we rational people can control is ourselves. And the remedy to combat the contrarians whose mission is to be a rock in the shoe of society is simple: Do nothing. Don’t lend any credence to what they post by responding.
You’re not going to change their mind. You can’t even engage them. You’re going to enrage them and their gang of brain-dead dissenters who stand a post, ready to respond to anything that sniffs of not affirming their views. If we’d ignore them, they would go away ... hence my hopeful credo, “Read more, react less.” If we could all just do that, the unconscientious objectors certainly wouldn’t have the inordinate, inexplicable amount of power they wield in this upside-down world.
A lot of my conservative friends blame “the media” for much of what ails America today. There’s no way to defend my profession as a whole and the undeniable bias that’s on display daily. It’s fair game to investigate a former president and his family — all of whom were wealthy when he took office — to make sure they didn’t have shady dealings. But when you’re not even interested in the current president and his family — all of whom became wealthy during his lifetime in public office — then you’re in an indefensible position.
The hypocrisy and double standards and selective (contrived) outrage are not debatable. They’re facts. No need for more examples, though there are plenty.
But conservatives are as guilty as anyone when it comes to creating the powerbase of the corporate conglomerates that control social media. Sure, those entities present a certain ideology in order to be socially acceptable and conscious, but their motives are 100 percent capitalistic — for themselves, that is. They put politicians in power and keep them on the hook, and they hook you. When you react to or share a story or report, it’s recorded as “engagement” by the social-media platforms, and that pushes up their prices for advertising and drives them to do more of the same. Even when you post pro-conservative messages, you’re helping them.
Outraged by the woman who sued the school because the coach prayed on the field? Supportive of the man who was arrested because he called out the school board for pushing Critical Race Theory? Inspired by the autistic dog that barked for the first time to awaken his family when the bees-wax-blended bamboo candle by the bedside set the sperm-producing person’s “man” bun on fire and started burning the artisan afghan that was purchased from an Amish woman in a wagon set up in the Pottery Barn parking lot?
Fine. But don’t share it, and for the sake of humanity, don’t comment on it. Please. You’re just feeding the beast that’s destroying humanity. Big Tech is booming with billionaires because those platforms provide the conduit through which most content flows ... without having to pay the content-producers or their “fair share” of taxes because of well-placed political donations and power of persuasion.
Network numbers and magazine/newspaper subscriber numbers pale in comparison to the numbers Facebook, Twitter or YouTube will receive from a story about a hot-button issue such as abortion, the border, what passes as racism these days ... or a stray cat that stumbles across a metropolitan-area interstate and causes an 18-car pileup that kills six people and causes a diesel spill that shuts down traffic to suburbia for 17 hours, but thankfully, the kitty is OK and was adopted by a firefighter.
I’ll still look and listen to things I like on YouTube. I’ll maintain my Facebook account, as it’s my primary way of contacting people for stories and one of my best vehicles for receiving tips. I may even post something thought-provoking or, more likely, a musical performance that touches me. Facebook has also helped me reconnect with some people and served as a reminder of why I don’t want to connect with others.
But there’s one thing I won’t use it for ever again: Determining how I live my life or do my job. Now I’m going to fall into a deep, peaceful sleep, and not think about you again.
