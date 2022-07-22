During President Trump’s successful 2016 run for the presidency, you would often hear chants of “lock her up” at his rallies in reference to the criminal activities of his opponent Hillary Clinton.
Hillary and Bill’s influence-peddling, which they funneled through their own personal slush fund known as “The Clinton Foundation,” is starting to look like child’s play compared to the way that faux-president Joe Biden has sold out his country.
It has become clear that Biden is not only compromised but is actively working in the best interests of China and the worst interests of the United States. Every action Biden takes, every policy he pursues and every stance he considers a priority aids and abets China in its goal to take down the U.S. as the dominant world power. It’s treason, and the new rallying cry at Trump rallies should be “string him up.”
Let’s start with the border. Biden’s open-border policy is not only a humanitarian crisis, but it is aiding and abetting China’s drug war against the United States.
China produces the vast majority of the deadly drug fentanyl. It is shipped to Mexico, where drug traffickers turn it into pills and then transport it over Biden’s open border into the United States, where it killed more than 70,000 people last year alone. Hooking Americans on dangerous opioids like fentanyl is one way that China is taking down its sworn enemy, the United States, and Joe Biden and the Democrats are helping China do it.
President Trump had the border problem under control and was in the process of shutting the border altogether by finishing the wall. Biden stopped the completion of the wall and opened up the border, which hurts America and helps China.
What’s the reason, Joe?
Now, let’s move on to the oil industry. Joe Biden’s very first move upon taking office was shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline. It was just the beginning of an all-out war that he declared on our domestic oil production. Joe claimed that the goal of shutting down our domestic oil production was to save the environment, yet Joe was in Saudi Arabia last week begging the Saudi crown prince to increase its oil production. How in the world is Saudi Arabia and Russian oil drilling and production any better for the environment than United States drilling and production? Of course it’s not. It’s actually worse because those countries don’t regulate their production like the U.S. does.
Sorry to tell you New Green Dealers, but this isn’t about the environment at all. This is about Joe Biden aiding the rise of China at the expense of America. This isn’t hard to figure out. The United States has the means and the resources to be the No. 1 oil-producing nation in the world. Under Donald Trump, we were not only No. 1, but we were also energy self-sufficient, not having to rely on any other nation to fulfill our energy needs. The treasonous Biden has not only weakened us by making us dependent on foreign oil, but he has hurt every single American with skyrocketing gas prices.
Ask yourself this: If this isn’t about the environment (which Biden’s Saudi trip proves it is not), then what is Biden’s long-term goal of shutting down the American oil industry? Well, again, it’s pretty simple and it, too, is treasonous. China, China, China. Whereas the U.S. could easily be No. 1 in producing fuel for gas-powered cars, it is China that is by far and away the largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles. China produces 65.2 percent of all electric vehicle batteries while the United States produces a measly 6.3 percent. The push away from gas-powered vehicles to electric cars hurts America and helps China. Why would you do that, Joe?
And then there is the biggest treasonous free pass of them all — COVID-19. The coronavirus has killed 6.37 million people worldwide, with more than 1 million of those deaths occurring in the United States. It’s not talked about by the socialist-controlled Democrat Party and its media allies, but it is almost certain that the virus that killed more than six million people (and counting) was released from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. This virus not only killed off millions, but set into motion a series of disastrous economic and social policies that led to the destruction of our economy, record inflation, a worker shortage and the beginning of totalitarian policies such as mask and vaccine mandates.
If there was ever a “great reset” that shifted power from the United States to China, it was the release of a man-made pandemic from a Chinese lab. Yet, frighteningly, our fake President Joe Biden refuses to even broach the subject with China or anyone else. Instead of holding China accountable for releasing a death virus on the world, Biden has done everything in his power to
appease the Chinese, from giving them a portion of our emergency “strategic oil reserves” during an energy crisis, to considering ending Trump’s China tariffs, to watering down congressional efforts to hold China accountable for genocide
against the Uyghurs.
Yep, Biden might as well be on China’s payroll ... whoops, wait ... I
haven’t gotten to that part yet. Why are we not holding China accountable for a man-made virus that it released (purposeful? who knows?) from a lab in Wuhan? Why is the president and his Democrat and media cohorts more concerned with forcing Americans to comply with mandates than in holding China accountable for killing us? Why is China getting a free pass while Americans suffer?
What’s the reason, Joe?
Why is the Joe Biden Administration so pro-China yet so un-American?
Well, the answers can be found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “The Big Guy” sold out America to the Chinese years ago. There is a reason that China’s President Xi calls Biden an “old friend.” There is a reason that Hunter Biden was gifted a 2.8-carat diamond from Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming. There is a reason that Biden’s drug-addicted, prostitute-enamored, waste of a son was able to have meetings with top executives of China’s sovereign wealth fund. And there is a reason that tens of millions of dollars flowed from China into various Biden family bank accounts.
The reason for Joe Biden constantly helping the Chinese at the expense of Americans is because he sold us out. He got rich on the backs of everyday Americans. So did his son and brother. It’s treason.
String him up! String him up! String him up!
