Twenty years ago, when Hollywood was still capable of producing movies worth watching, “Black Hawk Down” was released. One of my favorite scenes is when Delta Operator “Hoot” is questioned about his weapon not being on “safe” by a Ranger captain. Hoot responded by motioning with his trigger finger and said,
“That’s my safety, sir.”
I smile as I think about this line because while I was never a Delta operator, I understand the advantage of a firearm that is immediately ready to fire. Do you keep your firearms loaded, with one in the chamber? If the answer is “yes” to both of those questions, is the “safety” on or “off?”
I believe the appropriate response depends on many factors, but I’ll opine on handgun “safeties.” I prefer handguns without any external manual safety that must be disengaged before it can be fired. External safeties, in most cases, are for people who engage in unsafe firearm handling. With the exception of double-action revolvers, handguns have always had an external manual safety that had to be disengaged before it would fire.
However, in 1981, Gaston Glock invented the “safe action system” that had three internal safeties in a high capacity polymer frame pistol that he called the Glock 17. His design incorporated a hammerless striker fired handgun without any external manual safety. It was a revolutionary design against the conventional wisdom of the day that handguns must have an external safety to prevent them from going off by negligence.
Mr. Glock believed a handgun should be ready to fire without having to disengage a safety because that is how they should be treated in the first place. With that being stated, my response to the state of readiness of my handgun holstered on my body is condition zero. The magazine is fully loaded, a round is in the chamber, it’s cocked and ready to fire. In other words, the only thing needed to make it go bang is to press the trigger.
To the dismay of my mother, I have been “clearing” rooms since I was about 13 years old when my parents would leave me home alone.
I’d retrieve my dad’s Smith & Wesson .357 that he bought from a Laurel policeman in the 1980s from the top of the refrigerator and sweep from room to room confirming no bad guys were in the house. To this day, when I arrive home by myself, I sometimes do this as an exercise and training. However, if you are thinking about doing this there are a few do’s and don’ts to consider. My father had a business in Laurel that was located on 16th Avenue.
It had a burglar alarm that would often go off in the middle of the night. One night it went off and when he arrived the alarm was no longer sounding. Dad went inside, gun in hand but forgot to disarm the alarm and accidentally set it off again. This startled him and he shot a glass display case. The lesson learned from this story is, “If thy sword be unsheathed, it shall be pointed in a safe direction with thy finger off the trigger.”
In another version it reads, the gun should be pointed at the low ready, slightly downward with your booger hook off the trigger. It takes very little time to transition your finger from the side of the gun to the trigger once a decision to fire is made. This little yet very important fact can be compared to another activity that could have similar deadly consequences.
Every day, you drive in a vehicle within inches of another vehicle often at great speed. Most people are capable of avoiding a collision.
This same delicate touch is also needed when driving a firearm and can be summed up with this statement which is one of the rules of firearm safety —
Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire.
That’s my safety, sir.
