Read more, react less.
The ’80s were great. I was doing some things my dear momma wouldn’t be proud of … but damn, I had a good time. A lot of ’em.
I probably didn’t realize at the time how good that decade was for the country, from a leadership standpoint, because those were my rebellious years. Anyone in authority was suspect. Still, I remember having a fondness for President Reagan. He seemed likable and he made sense.
Only after becoming a working, taxpaying responsible adult did I realize how good we had it with him in the White House. It was later in life when I saw the disparity of how eras are remembered. It all depends on the leader and the personal affiliations of those who are somehow granted the power to make those determinations.
Pop culture characterizes the ’80s as a “Decade of Greed” but the ’90s, under President Clinton, as a “Decade of Prosperity.” Interesting how that works, huh? As the opening narration of my all-time favorite movie “Braveheart” notes, “ … history is written by those who have hanged heroes.”
Of course, referring to anything positive about Mel Gibson — whose abusive and ant-Semitic rants were made public a decade later — makes me a raving racist by association. That’s the way the world works now.
Left-wingers on the fringes only want to know who said it or signed off on it. If it was Trump, it must be bad. There’s no room for individual interpretation or thought.
If Trump truly wanted to save the country, he wouldn’t run for president again. No, he would start loudly advocating for the immediate infusion of more cash into the economy to fight inflation, more money to Ukraine to fight Russia and more funding for research and development into green energy to eliminate fossil fuels by the end of this decade.
Democrats’ heads would spin and they would do an about-face to start doing the right things for the wrong reasons. That’s how superficial leaders are these days — because we, the people, have allowed them to be.
Right-wingers on the fringes are just as bad. They will “primary” Republicans who agree with a high-profile Democrat on anything, so they don’t dare try to find common ground and accomplish anything together. They don’t want to star in their challenger’s next commercial.
The people on the fringes — the ones who inexplicably wield the power from the edges of both sides — are unyielding, uncompromising. So it’s little wonder that we are where we are at this point in our country’s history. There’s plenty of precedent for the consequences of working and playing well with people from the other party.
One of the greatest moments in modern politics was in 2008, when Republican John McCain was running for president against Democrat and U.S. Senate colleague Barack Obama. A woman at one of his town-hall campaign rallies said something about Obama being “an Arab.” McCain quickly corrected her: “No, ma’am … He’s a decent family man that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues.”
Forget any personal feelings you have about McCain or Obama or the substance of the statement, and try to focus on the sentiment he expressed there: “I want to win, but not at the cost of selling my soul and portraying my opponent as something he’s not.”
McCain lost, of course. Other politicians noticed and took note. It’s only gotten worse since then. Way worse.
In 2019, images of former President George W. Bush and Ellen Degeneres sitting together and laughing at a Dallas Cowboys game caused a crazy controversy. Why? Because the liberal lesbian was being chummy with the reviled Republican. Ellen’s response to the criticism was encouraging: “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do, I mean be kind to everyone.”
Is it just a coincidence that since then, exposés have come out denegrating her? Maybe … but probably not.
People tell pollsters that they want bipartisanship, but that’s not the message they send at the polls. That’s why politics is a manipulative bloodsport. It’s demonization of principled actions by the other side and rationalization of demonic moves on your side. That’s the simple and, unfortunately, effective plan.
Term limits would solve the majority of what ails our country. There’s not much hope for career-minded lawmakers to implement that, but it’s far more likely than making the electorate emotionally stable enough to make clear-headed, pragmatic decisions.
Provable facts and even video don’t matter to the people who have chosen sides in the culture war. There are examples galore, but here’s one: Under Trump, the country was thriving by every non-partisan economic indicator, yet he is worse than Hitler in the eyes of his deranged haters; Dr. Fauci, who was a failure by any measurement in his role as COVID czar, is a hero on the level of Ghandi to those same people. Why? The only explanation is that people in popular culture revere him, so it’s prudent to align with him.
We are living in the cult of personality, just as foreshadowed by the ’80s. It was described in Orwell’s “fictional” classic “1984” (released in 1949) that describes the dystopian society we seem doomed to dwell in. The lyrics of the groundbreaking hard-rock group Living Colour from 1988 are way more thoughtful than most from the genre and eerily and similarly prophetic: “I exploit you, still you love me; I tell you one and one makes three; I’m the cult of personality.”
The writers of both works didn’t have to be Nostradamus or have a crystal ball. No, they just had to pay attention to history — something that the willfully ignorant aren’t doing now.
Pointing out problems is easy. How do we fix it? The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v Wade is encouraging in that it pushes power to the states, as the Constitution calls for. The characterization of this court following the Founders’ doctrine as conservative or controversial and the dishonest interpretation of the decision is discouraging.
The solution may be to stick with the 10th Amendment and take another step toward states’ rights. Instead of seceding, stop taking federal funds that Washington uses to control us. Govern by conservative principles instead of just campaigning on them. Mississippi could be the leader, and what a statement that would be from the state that receives more federal benefits than most. Only productive people would stay, others would come here, and deadbeats and leeches would go away.
When the people in Washington dangle that funding carrot in front of their nose, state and local officials should use another phrase from the ’80s that was made famous by Nancy Reagan: “Just say no.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.