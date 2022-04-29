I know that many of the readers of this column have probably never listened to a podcast.
Heck, some of you may not even know what a podcast is. Before fellow Leader-Call columnist Buck Torske and I started “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast, I had listened to only a couple of them myself, and I only did it because I was driving 10 hours to visit my grandbaby and needed to do something to kill the time.
For those of you who scoff at the idea of listening to something called a podcast when we have good old-fashioned radio and television to fill up our spare time, I’m going to ask you to reconsider.
Podcasts like “The Buck Naked Truth” are not only talking about issues that directly affect your life, but in many instances, issues that simply are not being discussed honestly anywhere else, including on Fox News.
I am also very proud of the caliber of guests we are getting to appear on “The Buck Naked Truth.” A recent episode featured an ex-CIA operations officer who has written two incredible series of books. S.M. Anderson’s “Seasons of Man” series revolves around a viral apocalypse that kills 97 percent of the world’s population.
Incredibly, this story about a virus escaping from a virology lab was released months before anyone first heard of the COVID-19 pandemic in December of 2019. Talk about someone who has his finger on the pulse of what is happening around the world.
Anderson’s other series, “The Eden Chronicles,” is equally interesting and revolves around a group of freedom-loving patriots who discover an alternate earth and decide to escape the living hell that the global socialists have turned our earth into. It is very hard to find good fiction where the heroes are freedom-loving conservatives. Check out both these series, but before you do that, hear from the author himself by listening to his “The Buck Naked Truth” episode.
Mr. Anderson’s episode is just the tip of the iceberg, though, when it comes to our “Buck Naked” interviews. Our episode featuring Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel was not only incredibly enlightening, it was also timely. Chris was on smack-dab in the middle of an ongoing battle with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman for Hoseman punishing conservatives with his redistricting plan, which ended up eliminating the Mississippi Senate’s most conservative senator, Melanie Sojourner.
We have an appearance commitment from U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. The Jones County native is a rising superstar in the Republican Party. She’s not only a strong conservative voice who appears regularly on Fox News, but she is also being mentioned as a possible running mate for Donald Trump in 2024.
Now, just how cool would it be for “The Buck Naked Truth” to interview the next vice president of the United States?
But that’s not all. We also have a firm commitment and an upcoming air date of May 20 from recently retired (August 2021) Maj. Gen. Lansing Pilch. A renowned Top Gun pilot, Pilch most recently served as the Director of Air and Cyberspace Operations of the Pacific Air Force and was Commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. Prior to that, Pilch was vice commander of the 7th Air Force and chief of staff of the Air Component Command at Osan Air Base. In 2018, Pilch — a former baseball star at the Air Force Academy — received the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award, where he was honored alongside the likes of pro football stars Jim Kelly and Jason Elam, Olympic soccer star Julie Foudy and astronaut Capt. Barry Wilmore.
Former Patal Mayor Hal Marx joined us for an episode, and it is one you shouldn’t miss. As some of you may recall, Marx made national news after he commented via Twitter on the George Floyd incident that led to his death. Marx’s tweets — which included comments that he didn’t “see anything unreasonable” and “Most likely that man died of an overdose or heart attack” — put a target on Marx’s head as well as his family. BLM, Antifa and even some Jones Countians traveled to Petal to protest outside City Hall as well as outside of Marx’s home.
It, without a doubt, became severe harassment as left-wingers painted Marx as a white supremacist and demanded that he resign as Mayor of Petal. At the time of the incident, and once again during the show, I point out that what Marx said was stupid, but Marx — a former Leader-Call editor — also rightly points out that what he said was not racist at all. Marx, whose father was a police officer, may have wrongly jumped to the defense of the police in this case, but I’m positive that Marx, who comes across in his interview as genuine and intelligent, would have made the same remarks whether George Floyd was white or black. What turns out to be really inexcusable is what Marx and his family were put through because of a stupid tweet. Once again, it shows you that when leftists say something stupid, they get forgiven, but when it is a conservative, they are forever branded as evil. Listen to the show. Hal’s a good guy … it comes across.
And speaking of good guys, we did a show with fellow podcaster and host of “The Right Side” Jack Fairchilds and another one with Leader-Call Managing Editor Sean Murphy. These may be two of the best shows we’ve done because both guys are plugged in politically while at the same time experienced at broadcasting. Jack and Sean’s episodes are out there in the cyberworld for anyone to listen to.
While you are at it, don’t miss last week’s show with our guests “Off-Camera Maggie” and Eric Asmar. We discussed a variety of topics, but most importantly, we take a look at how to get the younger generation engaged in what is happening to the country.
This week’s episode that just landed last night featured the GOAT of Mississippi journalism Mark Thornton. We cover a plethora of topics with a man who knows what real journalism is supposed to be about. Next week’s show will feature Pastor Richard Phillips of Faith Arena Church. It will be the first time we get a pastor’s take in regards to the craziness that seems to be taking over the world. Now, how can I get you to give our podcast a try? First of all, it is ridiculously easy to watch or listen. Every Friday, producer Maggie Cooper puts a link on our Facebook page, and all you have to do is click on the Rumble link to watch and listen or the Spreaker link to just listen.
To find our old episodes, you can go to Rumble.com, spreaker.com, iTunes, I Heart Radio, Spotify or Google Podcasts and simply type in “Buck Naked Truth” and old episodes will pop up.
My partner Buck Torske wears his heart on his sleeve while we tape the show, and it is worth the price of admission (free) alone to see him get riled up and let loose on liberal America. So, y’all come get Buck Naked with us.
