A couple of months ago, Leader-Call columnist Buck Torske and I started kicking around the idea of doing our own radio show. Before doing any research in regard to the idea, seeing if we could find someone who would give us air time, thinking about content or even deciding whether we were capable of doing our own talk show, I came up with a title for the show, “The Buck Naked Truth.” And because the title “The Buck Naked Truth” is so darn catchy and the perfect play off of Mr. Torske’s name … well, to heck with everything else, the show must go on! And it is.
Starting next week, “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast, hosted by Buck Torske and me, will be broadcast once a week, and you will be able to find it on the Leader-Call Facebook page as well as a variety of other platforms.
Brandon Blakeney of Blakeney Communications, the only other locally owned media outlet in Jones County and home to the talented Rock 104 Morning Crew, helped us set up a really nice professional recording studio on the second floor of the Leader-Call building. We will be taping the show from there and will have the ability to have guests both in studio or over the phone. Leader-Call Special Publications Editor Maggie Cooper will produce the show for us, hopefully leaving Buck and me with little to nothing to do but talk for an hour.
Originally, we looked at doing the show on Supertalk Laurel, (I’m a guest on its morning show every first Tuesday of the month) but decided that a podcast could give us a much broader potential reach. And let’s face it, it is people outside of the Free State of Jones who really need to hear “The Buck Naked Truth” in regard to what is happening to our once-great country.
Before moving forward on the show, Buck and I had dinner with Jack Fairchilds, who recently started doing his own podcast called “The Right Side,” which is the same name of the radio show he co-hosted with state Sen. Chris McDaniel for a number of years. Jack helped us find a podcast host and gave us some good tips in regard to setting up a podcast. I encourage everyone to give both “The Right Side” and “The Buck Naked Truth” a listen and see for yourself if either is worth your time.
Now, whether “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast is any good or not, we will just have to wait and see. However, besides coming up with the great title for the show, I can also take credit for another really freaking cool idea. I have commissioned the world famous artist/art forger Mark Landis to recreate the classic 1851 patriotic painting of “Washington Crossing the Delaware” by Emanuel Leutze as a background for the show. There will be one big twist in the recreated painting, but you will have to tune in to see it. (Yes, our podcast will have both video and audio). Art can’t be rushed, so I’m not sure which episode we will be unveiling the artwork in, but it will be proudly displayed in the background of every subsequent episode, so tune in for that as well.
As for the podcast itself, Buck and I will tackle local, state and national issues, with our main goal of getting the truth out to the American public. We will need your help doing so. If you tune in and think our message needs to get out there, then please recommend us to your friends and family. It’s the only way we can reach enough people to make a real difference. And right now, America needs truth-tellers more than anything else.
Think about it. At this very moment, one of the biggest news stories in American history is being ignored by The New York Times, CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN, etc. etc. The fact that Special Counsel John Durham has found evidence that Democrat-paid operatives financed by Hillary Clinton hacked into the servers of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and later President Trump to plant evidence of having ties to Russia is unfathomable. This is a story that makes Watergate look like child’s play. It is an outright attack on everything that America stands for. It is a third-world, banana-republic attempt to overthrow a sitting president and should be the lead story on every newscast in America, but it’s being ignored by every media outlet outside of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.
No American should have faith in their government or the media at this moment in time because the truth is purposely being withheld from us. Both during the election and after, Clinton, President Obama, the FBI, CIA and Justice Department and operatives inside of the Democrat Party such as Adam Schiff used the full power of the government to perpetrate a hoax on the American people so they could undermine the presidency of Donald J. Trump. And the leftwing media doesn’t care because they have become nothing but a propaganda machine for the Democrat party.
What is really crazy is that the same entities who perpetrated a treasonous hoax on the American people and it’s president and/or failed to report on it are now the ones asking us to believe that Joe Biden, a demented and corrupt lifelong politician, received the most votes in American presidential history. And if we don’t believe it, then we are the treasonous ones.
And it’s not just the 2020 election results and the Russian Hoax either. No, the Democrats and their propaganda machine want us to believe that Hunter Biden is an artist, an oil and gas tycoon deserving a seat on the board of a Ukrainian Energy Company, and that his laptop doesn’t exist. It’s preposterous, yet this is what the media is force-feeding us. They want us to believe Biden making us dependent on foreign oil and the Democrats’ socialist spending isn’t the cause of the horrendous inflation that is hurting poor and middle class Americans when, of course that is what caused it. And they want us to believe that COVID-19 wasn’t created in a Chinese lab partially funded by the same man who the government is allowing to direct our response to the disease, Dr. Fauci, a totalitarian dictator if there ever was one. And I can go on and on.
At this particular point in time, the American people are being fed lie after lie after lie. And when the lie is finally exposed, then it simply disappears like it never happened in the first place.
The takeover of the mass media and tech companies by leftwing propagandists leaves a gaping hole in the once-reliable Fourth Estate. Walter Cronkite is not only dead, but he is spinning in his grave like a whirling dervish. Even the few brave outlets like Fox News shy away from covering election fraud and the cause of the Wuhan virus.
So, it is up to Buck Torske and me to deliver the truth and nothing but the “Buck Naked Truth” to the American people. Help us do it. Help us save America.
