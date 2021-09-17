I’ve had two or three people ask me, “What ever happened to Harvey Warren’s column?” Considering that combined, Warren wrote for The ReView of Jones County and then Laurel Leader-Call for about a decade, it’s actually kind of sad how few people have actually inquired about it.
In case you are one of those few people who care, Warren’s column was terminated because, just like “the boy who cried wolf,” Warren started crying “racist” all the time.
A couple of weeks before I pulled his column out of the paper, Warren attacked a local resident he didn’t care for by throwing around his patented KKK insult. We never should have allowed that column to run, and I should have ended his column right then and there.
Warren didn’t wait long to give me a second chance to end the relationship though. Just a week or two after that, I was busy proofing page A-5 — the same page that Harvey and I had shared for years — and there it was again. This time, Harvey’s cries of racism were directed at me.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I can take an insult as well as anyone. As a matter of fact, Warren himself first called me a “KKK Member” and an Oklahoma City Bomber “wannabe” way back in 1996. These were patently ludicrous claims as, at that time, I was a recently transplanted Yankee who was writing a juvenile humor column. Back then, I was also getting letters calling me a “no-good northern liberal” (I cleaned that up). Heck, I didn’t even know if the KKK still existed, and I was scared of firecrackers, not to mention bombs.
However, the difference between Warren calling me a KKK member back in 1996 and one in 2021 is, now I own the paper that Warren was defaming me in. Think about it. Here is a Black man I’d forgiven for calling me a KKK member and a terrorist. I’d forgiven him to the point of allowing him to share the same commentary page where my column appears, and he has the gall and arrogance to try to slander me again, this time in my own newspaper, on my own page? What a goober (I cleaned that up a whole lot.)
As soon as I proofed that particular page, I walked downstairs and told Mark, “I don’t mind being insulted, but our readers are going to think I’m an idiot if I allow this column to run.” It was then that I decided that Warren had cried “racist” for the last time.
But he hasn’t. Although I won’t run his column anymore, it doesn’t mean that we still don’t receive correspondence from Warren. I don’t think he can actually control himself. And, yes, Warren is still crying racism.
Just this week, Warren was back to comparing me to the KKK in response to my column titled “Bush, Osama, Obama and Biden.” I won’t bore you with the entire letter, but you can get the gist of it from this long-winded and bombastic couple of sentences.
“Your op-eds, for the most part, are affronts to Blacks … Mr Cegielski, your propagandistic hyperbole … epitomizes the nadir of demagoguery exploiting relics and traces of ‘When Evil Lived In Laurel.¸’ Latent ‘evil’ yet exists in Laurel. And, Mr. Cegielski, you, insidiously and esoterically, fan the embers of the latent zeal and passions preceding May 17, 1954 in MS.”
First of all, Warren wants you to think he is smarter than he actually is simply because he knows how to use a dictionary. Warren’s writings are great examples of Sesquipedalian loquaciousness. Look that one up, Harvey.
Secondly, how arrogant do you have to be to believe that you speak for all Blacks? I’ve had past and present Black Laurel city councilmen tell me point blank that Warren doesn’t speak for them. And during his tenure as a columnist, I received more letters complaining about Warren than anyone else, and at least half of these were from Black members of the community.
I could live with Warren’s ridiculous overuse of words that are intended to make him look smarter than he is. I could even live with Warren’s supreme arrogance in the belief that he speaks for all Black people. However, what I could no longer put up with was Warren crying racism every time he disagreed with someone. It’s not only lazy, but it is disingenuous. It is also a tactic that Warren has stolen from the national media.
Warren and his ilk want you to believe that if you are critical of Barack Obama, then you are automatically a racist. In the column that Warren refers to, I am equally critical of the war monger George W. Bush and the current dementia patient “President” Joe Biden ... but because I criticized Barack Obama, in Warren’s mind, that makes me akin to a KKK member.
For the record, I couldn’t care less about Barack Obama’s skin color. I would be just as equally harsh on any president, regardless of color, who goes around the world apologizing for the United States of America or refusing to call out radical Islamic terrorism for what it is. I’m equally as harsh on White or Hispanic socialists, such as Pelosi, Schumer, Newsom and AOC. And it’s interesting to note that this so-called “racist” would support any of the following people for any office they chose to run for, including president — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, political commentator Candace Owens, former NFL running back Herchel Walker, GOP candidate for Governor of California Larry Elder, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell and Utah Congressman Burgess Owens. I’d support any of them because it has nothing to do with race and everything to do with what people believe in. And all of these people believe that America is the greatest country on earth, and they would never apologize for that belief.
And, just like the national media, Warren doesn’t make an argument in defense of Obama’s actions. Instead, he just falls back on crying “racism.” Warren still had a column when President Trump was in office. Never once did he address why Black people were doing better financially under Trump than they did under Obama. He never mentioned why there was lower unemployment and higher-paying jobs for minorities and everyone else. He never mentioned why Trump’s support amongst Blacks and Hispanics skyrocketed by the end of his first term.
If there was an actual argument as to why Barack Obama’s policies were more beneficial for Blacks than Trump’s, why didn’t Warren ever write about it? And why did Warren never address why crime and poverty for Blacks is so much worse in Democrat-run cities?
I can tell you why. It’s because facts don’t lie, and the facts didn’t fit Warren’s dishonest narrative.
Warren can continue to push the false claim that all Trump supporters are White supremacists. He can continue to cry racism every time he disagrees with someone. And he can continue to lie about the communist Democrat party that is destroying America. But he isn’t going to do it in this newspaper.
