I haven’t found any Biden voters brave enough to defend their choice for president, and with his approval rating now plummeting to 38 percent, most have gone into hiding. However, can you imagine what an honest debate between a Trump supporter and a Biden supporter would sound like. It would almost be just as absurd as the Biden presidency itself.
(TS stands for Trump Supporter and, appropriately, BS stands for Biden Supporter.)
TS: Under Trump, we were finally energy-independent for the first time and didn’t have to rely on hostile Middle Eastern countries for our oil. Gas prices were a dollar or more a gallon cheaper and every American was benefitting from the low cost of energy.
BS: Well, at least we don’t have a president who sends mean tweets.
TS: Under Biden, inflation is skyrocketing. The price of everything has gone through the roof and, on average, everyone’s cost of living has gone up a whopping 5 percent in just one year, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
BS: Yeah, but remember that time Trump seemed to be making fun of a handicapped person.
TS: Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan not only cost the lives of 13 brave Americans, but he also left billions of dollars in weapons and equipment in the hands of terrorists who will likely use them against us.
BS: Yeah, but at least Biden doesn’t look like he’s a Cheeto!
TS: President Trump secured our southern border, stopping the flow of drugs, smugglers, terrorists, human-traffickers and gang members. Biden came along and undid all of that good and did so during a world-wide pandemic, which undoubtedly has killed and is continuing to kill countless Americans.
BS: Ummm … I’m pretty sure Trump made fun of a handicapped person one time. Wait, did I say that already?
TS: Under Trump, the economy was booming. We had record low unemployment for minorities, higher wages and he was bringing manufacturing jobs back from overseas. He was a president who truly put America first. On the other hand, Biden seems hellbent on destroying the American economy. His very first act as president was to kill an oil pipeline and the thousands of jobs that went with it, and he’s now expanded welfare to a point where employers can’t find workers. Now we are faced with not only a worker shortage, but food and supply shortages as well. This vicious cycle that Biden started seems to only be getting worse and worse.
BS: Well I guess you are just going to glaze over the fact that Trump once said he likes grabbing women by their private parts? IT’S ON TAPE … HE SAID IT! HOW CAN YOU DEFEND SOMEONE WHO IS A COMPLETE MISOGYNIST?
TS: I thought we were here to debate the Trump presidency versus the Biden presidency, not their personal foibles. For crying out loud, I haven’t brought up that Biden seems to enjoy sniffing females, including little girls. I haven’t brought up that Biden plagiarized campaign speeches or cheated his way through law school. I haven’t even brought up that Biden was complicit in letting his son Hunter profit by peddling his father’s name and influence while Joe was vice president. If you want to debate the moral character of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump, I’m pretty sure you are going to lose that one as well, but personally, I’m more concerned with how a president’s policies will affect my pocketbook, our safety and the overall good of the country.
BS: Well, Trump’s a racist.
TS: Again, you don’t seem to want to debate facts and policy. And now you are simply falling back on the old Democrat ploy of playing the race card. Trump hasn’t done nor said anything that was racist. On the contrary, he was friends with Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton before he ran for president. He’s had hundreds of minorities work for him and with him. And while he was president, he was responsible for restoring funding to historically black colleges and led the way on passing criminal justice reform on offenses that are said to unfairly affect people of color. And do I need to remind you that it was actually Joe Biden who was friends with actual KKK member Sen. Robert Byrd, calling the former Klan member a “friend” and “mentor.” And it was Biden who has clearly made numerous racist statements such as if you didn’t vote for him then “you ain’t black” and referring to Barack Obama as “The first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.” My God, he said, “clean” and you are going to call Trump a racist and defend Biden? What is wrong with you?
BS: Ummm, well, umm, umm Trump’s demeanor made our allies hate us.
TS: Not true. Israel loved Trump because he respected our decades-long strategic ally, unlike Biden, who Israel can’t stand. But more important than liking us, both our allies and our enemies respected us while Trump was president. Trump held our allies accountable for their share of their NATO responsibilities and he wasn’t afraid to stand up to both Putin in Russia and Jinping in China. Right now, the United States has become the laughingstock of the world because of Biden’s dementia and overall incompetence. Trump would be demanding that China take responsibility for unleashing a pandemic on the world while Biden pretends that the virus was the result of a mutant wild bat. If our allies had a problem with Trump, it was because he put America ahead of foreigners. Biden does the opposite as he pushes the nation toward global socialism, so Biden probably is more liked by the communist nations to which he kowtows.
BS: … well, um … ummmmm
TS: Are you not the least bit disturbed by the fact that the Biden Presidency has been a catastrophe of epic proportions. Biden has deliberately taken away our freedoms and liberty and destroyed the American Dream. He has us on the edge of financial collapse with runaway inflation and spending. And he has handed the country over to a far-left agenda that includes divisive indoctrination of our children, the emboldenment of our enemies and the ushering in of full-blown totalitarian socialism. He is, without a doubt, the biggest disaster of a president in our nation’s 245-year history.
BS: … well, at least he isn’t a mean tweeting orange man.
TS: … (shakes head in distress, and while walking away utters) We’re all doomed.
