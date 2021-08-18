Yes, I am a crazy fanatic NASCAR fan. I love the smell of racing fuel and watching those loud cars — especially the one with the 9 on the door — go around in circles for hours at a time, and I have been lucky enough to attend many races over the last several years. I am also very thankful that my friend Walter, who works in the NASCAR circuit for Fox and NBC Sports, has allowed me to tag along behind the scenes at various racetracks across the country.
In fact, I just returned from Watkins Glen, N.Y., where I attended the road-course race last weekend. And it was AMAZING! Being a guest of NBC Sports, I had the privilege of an inside look at the details and hard work that goes into making a NASCAR race happen.
Watkins Glen hosts a 3.4-mile, 11-turn road racetrack in the middle of the hills in upstate New York. The track is tucked away in a quiet, secluded, sleepy little village and you may miss it if you are not going there intentionally.
When we arrived at the track last Saturday, I first noticed all the bustling activity in the TV compound. This area of the track is where all the magic happens that you see on television on raceday. The area is packed with trailers full of equipment, TV monitors, wardrobe tents and trailers for the reporters and tv personalities.
Golf carts were zipping around running people and equipment here and there, getting everything prepared to produce the next two days of competition. We caught a golf cart ride to the garage area and the teams were busy as ever tuning up the cars. I could hear intense conversation between crew members about the groundwork that must be set to win the race. I could feel the excitement in the air leading up to the countdown to green.
I was just a bystander to the action, but I could feel the anticipation growing within myself as I witnessed the organization and planning that was taking place before me. I must admit that I had the best seat in the house. I watched each of three races from pit road and was up close and personal to all the action.
If I may brag for a second, I was fortunate enough to be within an arm’s reach (his reach, not mine) to the great Michael Jordan as he sat atop the pit box of his team, 23XI Racing. I watched as pit-crew members furiously changed tires and filled up the cars with fuel within 12 seconds to gain the advantage over their competitors. I was with the pit reporter as he received vital information about loose wheels from his spotter (my friend Walter), that he in-turn spoke into the camera so that everyone watching from home would know what was happening. When we thought it may rain on us, personnel promptly delivered umbrellas to production staff. Luckily, we didn’t need them.
As I absorbed the energetic activity surrounding me, I began to realize what an amazing undertaking a NASCAR race is, and how many players it takes to pull something like this off successfully. And they do it week after week. There are hundreds (maybe thousands) of employees on the 100-plus race teams (ARCA, Truck, Xfinity and Cup), hauler drivers, television production, food service, custodial, Goodyear tire, Sunoco fuel, merchandise sales, television talent, runners, public relations, travel coordination, ticket takers, etc. I am sure there is even a lug-nut specialist somewhere in the mix. It is absolutely astounding to me how many people are involved, all working together for one common goal.
I thought about the significance of each employee as I made casual conversation with the guy who holds the statistics and production TV monitor for the on-camera reporter. He stands there holding a stick that is attached to the monitor for the entirety of the race so that the reporter has access to all the information he needs to do his job. Holding that monitor is his only task. It seems pretty simple, but his job is key to the success of the television production. If he wasn’t there, the reporter would have no statistics to report, would not be able to watch the live action on the monitor, and you at home would be extremely confused by the disorganization of the pit reports. I started thinking more about how the most simplistic of jobs, while seeming insignificant, are vital to the success of NASCAR — down to the guys who put the sponsor stickers on the cars or fill up the water coolers for the teams.
Every successful group endeavor is made up of individuals with jobs or tasks that seem inconsequential, but with everyone working together, something simply extraordinary is created! Think about how life is in our world right now. We all must do our part to make sure that the show goes on.
The important thing to remember is that everyone needs to show up like you have the most important job of all. Just like the guy that holds the TV monitor or the lug-nut specialist in the NASCAR race, if we don’t show up, there is potential for mass chaos. I hope you know how important you are to the rest of us. Keep showing up. We need you!
