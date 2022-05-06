1984 has officially arrived.

George Orwell was off by 38 years

but his very frightening, dystopi-

an novel is unfolding right before

our eyes. For those of you who

haven’t read the novel “1984,” the

government known as “Big Broth-

er,” contains “The Ministry of

Truth,” whose job it is to disperse propaganda, revise history and make sure that the culture and entertainment that the masses are subjected to fit the needs of the government.

Last week, the Biden Administration and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas effectively announced the creation of Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth.” The Biden Administration is calling their “Ministry of Truth” the “Disinformation Governance Board” but it is exactly the same thing that Orwell warned us about.

The main purpose of Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth” was to make sure that the government was always portrayed in a good light whether this meant manufacturing lies, falsifying history or controlling exactly what the public was told. “The Ministry of Truth” was a government propaganda machine that despised free speech and dispensed their own misinformation.

And, make no mistake about it, Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board” is being created to dispense misinformation. All one has to do is take a look at who will be running it, Nina Jankowicz, who was hired as the executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Board and is already known as one of the chief spreaders of misinformation.

Jankowicz, who clearly was tapped for the job only because of her extreme liberal bias, has tweeted numerous times about how the Hunter Biden laptop story that was broken by the New York Post was fake. This “Ministry of Truth” liar tweeted that Hunter Biden’s laptop story should be viewed as a “Trump campaign product.” In another tweet, she called the laptop story a “fairy tale.”

But don’t be mistaken, Jankowicz has spread misinformation on a lot more than Hunter Biden’s laptop. Before the 2016 election, this Twitter twit tweeted that a

Trump presidency “would embolden ISIS.” As we all know, it was Trump that destroyed the ISIS caliphate and killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. I’m sure as the leader of the “Ministry of Truth” or, um, “Disinformation Governance Board,” Jankowicz could go back and rewrite history so that her candidate, Hillary Clinton, took out al-Baghdadi and the rest of ISIS with her own bare hands, Rambo style.

And you better believe that under Jankowicz’s leadership our new truth is going to include that there is no such thing as a man or a woman. Male and females will no longer be allowed to exist. Just this January, Jankowicz tweeted that there “are many non-binary people who give birth” and that there are “pregnant people” not pregnant women. Yep, someone who believes that men can get pregnant is in charge of telling you what is true or not true. It is ludicrous.

You may be asking yourself, why would the Biden Administration need a “Ministry of Truth” when they already control what comes out of the majority of the media, as well as Hollywood? It is fairly easy to figure out. The timing gives it away.

Just a couple of weeks ago, South African billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to take over Twitter and reintroduce free speech back into the United States of America. This scares the crap out of the socialist totalitarian Democrats. How can a party that is responsible for crippling inflation, a disastrous Southern Border, taking away our energy independence, a record rise in violent crime, a War in Ukraine, a shameful exit from Afghanistan, teaching our children cringe-worthy sex and racism at the kindergarten level and numerous other failed policies ever get away with telling the actual TRUTH? They can’t.

Free speech and the truth is their enemy. God forbid that President Trump is allowed to talk about how his America First policies worked to make life better for middle class and working-class people of every background. God forbid that anyone be allowed to talk about Hillary Clinton working with the CIA, FBI and other deep state agencies to attempt to pull off a Russian collusion hoax on the American people. God forbid all Americans being told the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden selling out the American people for profit while he was vice president. God forbid, anyone tell the truth about left-wing domestic terrorist groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. And, of course, God forbid that anyone question the greatest lie of them all, that Joe Biden received more votes for president than anyone in American history in spite of having obvious dementia and hiding in his basement.

The American people have been getting fed non-stop nonsense ever since Donald Trump shocked the swamp creatures of both parties back in November 2016.

Because of that malfeasance, it is clear to our government that the American people cannot be trusted with the truth. How dare Elon Musk threaten to bring back free speech? The “Disinformation Governance Board” is Big Brother’s answer.

New Truth Czar Jankowicz makes no bones about her disdain for free speech. On April 25, she tweeted, “I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities ...”

In case you are wondering, this is the exact same thing as saying “Free speech is racist.” Of course anything that liberal socialist demo-commies don’t agree with is racist.

Fellow Americans, we are knee-deep in the middle of one of the worst dystopian nightmares one could imagine. The head of our new “Ministry of Truth” is one of the prime spreaders of misinformation in America. She’s an embarrassment and a hack. Her boss, Alejandro Mayorkas isn’t any better. He puts out disinformation every day by telling Americans that the Southern border is under control when clearly it is not. Biden and his mouthpiece Jen Psaki spread more misinformation on a daily basis than any two people in the history of the country. Now, they aren’t simply going to insist that we believe them, the “Ministry of Truth” is going to enforce that we believe their lies.

The “Ministry of Truth” in Orwell’s novel has three slogans. One is “WAR IS PEACE” and another is “FREEDOM IS SLAVERY.” The last one is “IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.” There is absolutely no doubt that the ignorant among us are the strength of the Democrat party. They want as many people as possible to believe their lies.

In the meantime, the real truth is staring us right in the face. The Biden administration, the Democrat party and the deep state have become enemies of the citizens of this country. We must topple “Big Brother.” We must fight back against the lies. Elon Musk is trying. We all must do our part.