Even before we opened up a “Home Town” souvenir shop in the front of our office, we had dozens of tourists stop in every single day to ask us questions such as, “Can you tell us where the renovated homes are located?” ... “Have you met Ben and Erin personally?” ... and “Do you have a bathroom I can use?”
The answers to those and other questions change dramatically depending on who happens to be working the front desk for us. If I happen to be up front, the answers are, “I can give you a general idea of where a lot of them are” ... “Yes” ... and “definitely not.”
For those of you who think I’m rude for not allowing thousands of tourists to use our one tiny little bathroom that serves the entire office, there is a good reason. Back when we were The ReView of Jones County, we had a woman walk in and ask to use the bathroom. Not only did she not close the door when she was doing her “business,” but she left her “business” all over the walls, floor, sink, etc.
It took an employee in a hazmat suit and a 55-gallon drum of bleach to clean up that particular mess, and within minutes of it happening, I instituted the newspaper’s very first official handbook rule: “If you allow someone to use the bathroom, you clean up after them.”
Even though I won’t let them use our bathroom, I really enjoy meeting and talking to the tourists who pop in every few minutes. “Home Town” fans, almost without fail, are super nice, absolutely thrilled to be in Laurel and love the United States of America almost as much as they love Ben and Erin.
From the many conversations I’ve had with “Home Town” fans, I think the thing that surprises them the most about Laurel and Jones County is that Ben and Erin may be the biggest celebrities we’ve ever had, but they are far from being the only ones. And, I’m not talking about the “other” celebrities who appear on the “Home Town” show, albeit, there are quite a few of them as well. (Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, Josh Nowell, Ms. Pearl Campbell, Mike “The Floor Guy” Huser, to name a few.)
Jones County’s very first famous (or infamous, depending on your point of view) personality dates all the way back to the Civil War. Newt Knight is responsible for creating “The Free State of Jones,” when as the leader of a band of Confederate deserters, he declared independence while hiding in the swamps of Jasper and Jones county. With countless books and two movies made about him, one starring Matthew McConaughey, Knight definitely holds the title of Jones County’s very first celebrity. Based on the way the country is heading, it may just be time to look into that whole “free state” thing again.
Laurel’s first “superstar” was opera singer Leontyne Price. Ms. Price, who was born on Feb. 10, 1927 in Laurel, achieved international acclaim as one of the greatest performers in operatic history. She was the first African American woman to lead the Metropolitan Opera and the first African American opera singer to appear on television. She not only won 19 Grammy awards, but she also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Before Ben and Erin came along, Ms. Price was Laurel’s claim to fame
and has one of Laurel’s main boulevards and a park named in her honor.
“Home Town” fans are always surprised to learn that a bunch of famous thespians have called Laurel home. Ray Walston, who was best known for playing the lead in the the 1960’s television series “My Favorite Martian” was born in Laurel in 1914. Tom Lester, who played “Eb” on “Green Acres,” graduated from Laurel High School. Patrick Weathers grew up in Laurel and was on Saturday Night Live in the ’80’s. And more recently, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, another LHS grad, was a regular on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a TV series that starred her husband Charlie Day.
Parker Posey, who is the daughter of Lynda and the late Chris Posey, is a major movie star, having had roles in “Dazed and Confused,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “Scream 3,” “Superman Returns,” “Lost in Space” and “Best in Show.” She currently is recreating her “Lost in Space” movie role for a Netflix TV series based on the movie.
There is also Lance Bass, the grandson of the Leader-Call’s “Person of the Century” Jimmy Bass, who was a member of the ’90s boy band N’SYNC. Bass has stayed busy taking on multiple TV and movie roles. Tess Holiday is a former Laurelite who became a nationally known “plus- size model.” Kevin Edlin is a Jones County native and a Grammy-nominated recording engineer who was featured in an episode on Season 5 of “Home Town,” Laurel is well represented in the world of sports as well. Ralph Boston is an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time world record-holder in the long jump. In 1960, Boston broke the record set by sports legend Jesse Owens. A favorite son of Laurel, Boston Park in Ward 7 is named in his honor. Kenny Payne, the son of noted local writer and historian Cleveland Payne, was a basketball star at Louisville and then went on to play and coach in the NBA. And Laurel’s Paul Elias is one of the most successful professional bass fisherman in history, posting eight Top 10 Bassmaster Classic finishes. Former Laurel High School coach and longtime resident George Blair was a star at Ole Miss and went on to play for the San Diego Chargers. Rod Gilbreath is an LHS grad who played seven seasons for the Atlanta Braves.
Then there is another group of locals who may have never become household names but have had their “15 minutes of fame.” In 2014 Mary Kate Smith, the daughter of Jones College President Jesse Smith, became a national headline when she was selected homecoming queen while at the same time she was kicking field goals for the football team. Lauren Scott-Gebauer was featured on the reality series “The Taste” and then taught culinary arts at LHS. Ellisville’s Brandon Keys was featured in Season 3 of CMT’s “Redneck Island.”
Ellisville dentist Dr. Lake Garner and his wife Michelle finished in sixth place on Season 9 of “The Amazing Race.” Samantha Landrum of the Landrum’s Homestead clan was on Season 11 of “The Voice.” Locals Stephanie Harris and Melanie Follis appeared on “The Today Show after they were selected as finalists for “Fan of the Week.” Pete Blakeney and his SCRMC physician wife,Danielle were featured on HGTV”s “My Lottery Dream House” after winning $1 million in the Powerball lottery.
And then there is my personal favorite, Amanda Giles. The Calhoun Community grandmother was an absolute hoot on the Netflix reality series “Nailed It.” She was such as hit, producers brought her back for their holiday special.
If you haven’t seen Ms. Giles’ appearances, watch them. You won’t be disappointed. Celebrities abound in Laurel. And you can read about most of these people in the “Renovated Edition” of “A Taste of Hometown” Cookbook, which is available at our office at 301 N. Magnolia St. in downtown Laurel.
And, speaking of books, we have a brand new book arriving any day now, called “America’s Home Town: Laurel, Mississippi,” which features the incredible photography of West Jones and Jones College grad Chad Edwards.
Make sure you come by and take a look at this beautiful photo book. It may just turn Chad into Laurel’s next celebrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.