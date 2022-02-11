I know a lot of people who read this column are just like me. We constantly ask ourselves, “Who are these people who don’t value freedom, liberty, The Constitution, the Founding Fathers and all of the things that make America the greatest country that has ever existed on earth?”
Who are the people who want to eliminate free speech, think that conservatives shouldn’t have a voice and believe that the government should control what we say, think and do?
Well, I know who they are. I hear from them all the time. They send me delightful letters, emails and Facebook messages on a regular basis. It’s almost like they are obsessed with me.
Let me introduce you to the other side. As some of you will recall, my column last week took on Neil Young for his anti-free-speech ultimatum that he gave to the music and streaming platform “Spotify.” It was “silence Joe Rogan or I’m taking my music and not allowing you to offer it anymore.” It was like the reaction that an angry toddler might have.
Anyone in their right mind should be able to figure out that what Neil Young and a few others tried to do to Rogan is un-American, anti-free speech and just plain ignorant. But the very same day my column ran, slamming Young and his ilk, I received this email from Marjorielewis2@gmail.com, which was titled in big block letters: “YOU ARE A REDNECK BIGOT MORON TRUMPER.”
“Ronnie VZ LOVED Neil Young, he disagreed with the lyrics of the song. That is all. They were friends, Ronnie wore a Neil Young shirt onstage for f#*ks sake. I’m sure next time you and your friends storm the capital you’ll be talking about this.”
Now, I know there is no point in arguing with someone who calls you a “moron” and yet doesn’t know the difference between “capital” and the “Capitol;” however, it doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with them. So I responded,
“Bravo, Marjorie! Most of us redneck bigoted moron Trumpers would have thought that column was about defending freedom of speech and freedom in general, but because you are much smarter than all of us redneck bigoted moron Trumpers you were able to pinpoint that the really important issue was the personal relationship between Ronnie Van Zant and Neil Young. You are well on your way to solving the divide that this country is facing. Congrats on your superior intellect.”
To which Marjorie replied, “f*#k off and die.” And now you know who the other side is. Marjorie has got to be one of the 43 percent of the country who believes that Joe Biden is actually doing a good job, in spite of the overwhelming evidence that stares us right in the face at the gas pump, at the grocery store, at the border and any time we actually watch the president attempt to speak the English language.
The other side isn’t interested in arguing the facts. No, it is their way or the highway. They are still absolutely obsessed with Donald Trump. Think about it. Last week’s column had nothing to do with Trump. He was mentioned only because of being a frequent guest on the Howard Stern show, yet Majorie somehow made him the focal point of her hate mail. Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well. The 43 percent of America that Marjorie represents literally want Trump and anyone who supports him … dead. That is the truth. They are not rational, and we better wake up to it.
Marjorie and her ilk are dangerously irrational. They are angry, belligerent and full of hate. Who in their right mind could turn the fact that Ronnie Van Zant became a friend of Neil Young into a vicious anti-Trump supporter tirade unless they are so full of venom that they aren’t thinking straight? Maybe there is actually a lesson in this that Marjorie could learn from. Van Zant did write the lyrics to “Sweet Home Alabama” that chastised Young for blasting the South, yet instead of wanting to kill each other, they became friends. Good for them. We certainly could use that kind of mutual respect today, but it’s not going to happen as long as the radical left in this country wants to imprison, kill and destroy all Trump supporters.
Incredibly, the attacks are no longer limited to Trump supporters. Now it is anyone who believes in freedom. It is an organized worldwide attack on freedom. All one has to do is look at what the world is trying to do to the Canadian Truckers’ “Freedom Convoy.” This protest, which was organically put together by a group of Canadian truckers who were upset that their freedoms were being infringed on in the name of COVID mandates, has come under attack by leftists across the globe. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not only went into hiding, but then went out of his way to slander the group by calling them racists, without a shred of evidence. As we all know, calling your enemies “racist” is the first line of attack by leftists everywhere. It’s almost like there is a left-wing training manual somewhere that says, “If you can’t argue your leftist idea because it is blatantly stupid, then just scream ‘racism!’” It’s what they did to Trump. It’s what they do to anyone they disagree with.
These protests have nothing to do with race. Nothing to do with anything but standing up to government tyranny. But it isn’t just left-wing politicians who are attacking the truckers. The GoFundMe internet-fundraising platform seized $10 million that was raised for the protesters after caving to the woke mob, who wanted to shut the protest down. GoFundMe says the protesting truckers violated its terms of service that “prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.” What violence and harassment? That’s made-up nonsense and GoFundMe knows it.
This is the same GoFundMe that has raised millions for the anti-police, domestic terrorist hate group Black Lives Matter, which has blatantly promoted violence and harassment. It is the same GoFundMe that had shut down a funding page for paying for the attorney fees of an innocent Kyle Rittenhouse. It’s clear that GoFundMe has a different set of rules for left-wing radicals than it does for everyone else.
Freedom is under attack across the globe. Leftist governments, including our own and Canada’s, only want you to hear government propaganda. They expect you to conform or be punished. The Joe Rogans, Canadian truckers and Donald Trumps of the world must be silenced at all costs because they are not conforming to the leftist manifesto of listen and obey. Forty-three percent of this country have fallen in line, and they want people like you and me to “f*#K off and die,” and they mean it literally. That is who the other side is.
