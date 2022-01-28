Read more, react less
The saga of Stetson Bennett was the kind of story I loved to tell when my job was full-time sports editor. Undersized and overlooked kid of modest talent, doubted by most, but circumstances keep putting him in the starting position, and he keeps delivering, steady and reliable, spectacular in spots …
The thing that separates the Jones College transfer who led Georgia to the national championship from so many others who have been in that position is this: He had a rare appreciation for the achievement, not an arrogant expectation of it. His tearful reaction to that moment it all set in … well, it endeared him to millions of sports fans, whether they gave a rip about the game or his team at all.
It’s the kind of story even non-sports fans love. The timing was cool, too, since it was barely a week after the release of a movie about Kurt Warner, the unheralded quarterback who led the Rams to Super Bowl stardom with an offense dubbed “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
Bennett was the talk of country after the Dawgs’ unlikely win (regardless of the Vegas line, beating Alabama was an upset). I was especially proud that our sports editor Josh Beasley was able to interview the MVP of a game that will go down in history before all of the confetti had fallen to the floor of Lucas Oil Stadium. That says a lot about the kind of person Bennett is. He doesn’t have that typical five-star recruit mentality. He’s gracious. He doesn’t forget where he came from. The struggles are still fresh, so he takes nothing for granted.
As if the story line of Bennett alone wasn’t intriguing enough, he helped his team avenge the previous month’s blowout by the Tide. He spent very little time in an upright position in that game, and it sort of started the same way in the title game. But then he picked himself up and battled back … Ahhh, an opportunity for one of those “sports is life” cliché/metaphors that sports columnists, pundits, talk-show hosts and keyboard warriors can’t resist.
The “experts” who are singing the praises of Bennett for “sticking to his dreams” and “believing in himself” enough to stay at Georgia, despite the obvious doubts the coaching staff and fans had in him, are the same “experts” who, a couple of years ago, were praising Joe Burrow for “believing in himself” enough to transfer from Ohio State to LSU and have a season for the ages in leading the Tigahs to the title.
Burrow’s story couldn’t be more different than Bennett’s. He was Mr. Football as a prep star in Ohio, was recruited to THE state university but rode the bench before “taking his talents” to The Bayou State and becoming a hero. He was the top choice in the NFL draft, and now he’s back in his home state leading the once-lowly Bengals to the AFC title game. That’s storybook, man, as the bumbling quarterback of our country would say.
But despite the different roads they took, Bennett and Burrow wound up at the same destination — holding national championship and MVP trophies for an SEC team. Unbelievable. Both stories are inspiring, as diametrically opposite as they are. Each guy did what was best for him and his situation, and in each case, it worked out. The trouble these days is that so many people have an opportunity — no, a compulsion — to weigh in on the personal decisions of people they don’t know.
Before the proliferation of social media, fans were only subjected to a handful of sports provocateurs, such as Jim Rome, Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith. That left no room for good ones like Roy Firestone, I guess. You have to be loud and argumentative and “IN YOUR FACE!” to matter in the sports-talk arena these days. It takes the fun out of it and attaches an importance to games and the people who play them that is off-putting to me.
That’s not to come across like Howard Cosell or Brent Musburger, who put off an air that they were somehow above sports. It’s just sad that something with the power to bring people together like nothing else — what else do the banker and the bagger at the grocery store have in common? — is yet something else to divide us beyond the fun-loving way it should.
The punditry, roundtable discussions and presidential-election-like lead-up and follow-up, and the signs and stickers pushing for “social justice” and the full-fledged Broadway-meets-Compton choreographed and contrived celebrations and stomping screams and Superman-ripping-his-shirt reaction to every first down and every tackle — regardless of the score — just makes it unbearable for me.
To me, sports is like Christianity in that I love them both … I just don’t care much for many of the people who associate themselves with either. But when I turn down the sound, don’t watch the aftermath of the action, don’t look at the commercials and don’t listen to any pregame or post-game discussions, I still love sports.
That national championship, and the NFL playoff games this past weekend were a reminder of that. Normally, I wouldn’t have watched the pros, but I was stuck in the house, so I clicked them on. All went down to the wire, and that Bills-Chiefs game was one of the best in recent memory — if you’re not defensive-minded, that is. Most fans aren’t, of course. They’re too busy being offensive, and smaller but louder groups are there to be offended. No Fun League, indeed.
Back to Bennett for a minute: If he had a future as a big-time pro, a handler would have stepped in after the game and stopped him from having his photo made with former Georgia great Herschel Walker, who led the Dawgs to their last national title, 42 years ago. Why? Because Walker has the backing of Trump in his run for U.S. Senate in Georgia. That may get him elected, but it will get him canceled in this culture. That’s the sad state of sports and the country these days.
