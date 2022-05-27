Read more, react less
•
Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton is on vacation, but this Memorial Day column from 2018 stands the test of time.
•
For years, my Memorial Day tradition was to watch “Saving Private Ryan” or, later, “We Were Soldiers.” To me, they’re a couple of the better war movies, not only because they depict combat with horrific realism, but those films also remind viewers of the struggles that are left behind in their homes, too.
Tom Brokaw’s “The Greatest Generation” and “Saving Private Ryan” both came out in 1998 and both were important to the culture. The wave of attention they caused led to the construction of the World War II memorial in Washington D.C., and helped many of the heroes get the recognition they deserved but never sought. Both were long overdue.
The famously stoic great war veterans began to open up and start talking about their experiences, making it all come alive for those of us who only learned about their heroics in history books. Some of my most memorable stories over the years were about the men who faced death and defeated it or those who faced it head-on in order to save others.
Those interviews always left me feeling so ... inadequate. First as a man, then as a writer trying to do their deeds justice with mere words.
The first one who always comes to mind is George May, who I wrote about while working at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko. Mr. May was known as a kind of pitiful old man who lived in squalor in the middle of the woods near Carmack, which is just off Highway 35, between Kosciusko and Vaiden.
Stray-looking dogs and cats were wandering all around the property, in and out of the house, which was made of wood that was rotting. You could see inside between the slats. It was hard to believe that a war hero lived there.
But that’s what Mr. May was, even though many people in the small, tight- knit community didn’t even know it. That’s because the men from that World War II era didn’t beat their chests. Why? Because the way they saw it, what they were doing wasn’t any different than what the other guys around their age were doing. He was a quietly proud man who fought for his country, saved dozens of his fellow soldiers in a firefight, won the Silver Star, then didn’t ask anything in return from his country.
He’s one of the only combat veterans from that era I’ve interviewed who admitted to suffering mentally because of the war. I was able to visit with Mr. May a few more times without the pen and notebook, and his last decade of life was a little happier because many other people who found out about him through that story tried to help enrich his life. He died eight years ago, six days before Memorial Day.
A couple of years later, a feisty little Marine named Lucky Henderson brought some levity to the horror of wartime. He told me about meeting a young model the night before he shipped out from California ... and, umm, being late the next morning.
He took a pretty tough punishment. When I said that was a tough break, he smiled and said, “Nope, she was worth it.” The first feature story I did after coming to Laurel 11 years ago was on a pair of local Medal of Honor winners, Cpls. James Slaton (World War II) and Roy Wheat (Vietnam).
Slaton was the lead scout of an infantry squad near Oliverto, Italy, and killed numerous enemy gunners and held off countless others while running across open ground in September 1943. His courage gave his platoon time to withdraw, reorganize and later attack the enemy. Slaton survived that battle but not the scars, taking his own life after he returned to Laurel.
Wheat tripped a mine and then fell on the hissing explosive, giving his life to save three Marines who were with him in Quang Nam in 1967.
The families of both local men remembered them with reverence, of course. The thing that comes to my mind when I reflect on those stories is that both of them were small in stature, but with oversized hearts and cajones.
But the most memorable and amazing war story I’ve ever had the privilege of doing was about Bernard Shuff of Laurel and his grandson Gaines Johnson. Shuff’s B-17 was shot down in Belgium in 1945, and he was able to crash land it in a field ... a mine field. Still, he led his crew out. And 63 years later, his grandson and a couple of college buddies, while studying abroad, went to the Knokke, Belgium, met the town historian and saw the field where his family history could have ended.
Their hosts held the USA in esteem, remembering the sacrifices of the soldiers who helped liberate their country. After treating the young men like royalty, the historian shocked Johnson by mentioning that he had a piece of the plane wreckage and said, “You can have it if you want it.”
Johnson made a trip to Laurel to see his grandfather and presented him with the 2-foot piece of tubing. It was another stroke of luck for the deservingly successful businessman who had 11 holes-in-one during his well-lived life.
What made the story even more special was the fact that the two were so close already. When Gaines was 4, his mother changed his middle name from Benjamin to Bernard because he acted so much like the man they affectionately called “Big Daddy.” He would wear his war-hero grandfather’s bomber jacket to school in Alabama. He listened to the war stories.
Not everyone has a true war hero in the family, but they’re in every community, and we all reaped the benefits of their courage and sacrifices. Pretty soon, there will be no more from the Greatest Generation. We’re thankful for their sacrifices and for their willingness to share their stories. Shuff died, but his legacy didn’t — thanks, in large part, to his grandson.
The sand that’s between your toes this weekend is a lot different than the sand that was under the boots of so many warriors at Normandy and in later wars in the Middle East. There’s no need to feel guilty about that. After all, they fought for us to have that kind of freedom.
But we need to remember. And be grateful. Forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.