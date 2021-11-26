I know that most of you who read this column feel the same way that I do. We are simply befuddled over what is going on in our country. It’s like we have suddenly entered an alternate reality where up is down, right is wrong, and bad is good. If you are a law-abiding, patriotic American who believes in God, country, family, justice and the Constitution, you are now the bad guy. You are automatically a “White Supremacist.” It doesn’t even matter if you are Black or Hispanic… if you are a patriot who believes in law and order you are still a “White Supremacist,” according to the “experts” on every televised media outlet outside of Fox News. It’s like playing the race card doesn’t pack enough punch for the left anymore, so they have upped the ante to “White Supremacy.” It’s complete lunacy.
Just think about this: In a case that was caught on videotape, with eyewitnesses galore, it was clear that then 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse was chased down by a mob of rioting criminals who tried to kick him in the head, smash his face in with a skateboard and shoot him with a loaded pistol. He ended up shooting three felons, killing two of them, one of whom was a despicable child rapist. Twelve rational jurors deliberated for three full days and finally came up with a verdict of “not guilty” in a case in which the DA had no business filing charges in the first place.
Afterward, MSNBC and their ilk had a field day claiming that this was a win for “White Supremacy.” Rittenhouse, the judge, the jury, and anyone who agreed with the verdict were painted as “White Supremacists” by the left-wing media, while the rioting felons were portrayed as heroes. It didn’t matter that the felons were white. It didn’t even matter that the only racism displayed that evening came from the child rapist who eyewitnesses testified was repeatedly using the “N-word.”
In the left-wing’s alternate universe, the hero of this story is the rioting, racist, child rapist, while Rittenhouse and everyone who sided with him were “White Supremacists.” It’s unbelievably absurd, yet even Joe Biden seemed to agree with that summation as he told America he was “concerned” and “angry” over the verdict. Our so-called president is “concerned” and “angry” that our justice system worked in a clear cut case of self defense? If he only had a brain.
A lot of people have compared what is happening to having to live through some sort of really bad, dystopian, science fiction movie. However, I think we may be living through a warped version of the Wizard of Oz. Think about it. It all started when Donald Trump dropped a house on the Wicked Witch of the East (New York) Hillary Clinton in 2016. Since then, the Wicked Witch of the West (California) Nancy Pelosi and her minions of flying monkeys in Congress and the media have done everything they can to get revenge on a nation and its citizens that they clearly detest. Seriously, can we get Jim Jordan to throw a bucket of water on the evil, old Pelosi? I sure in heck wouldn’t be shocked if she melted.
Unfortunately in this twisted version of The Wizard of Oz, everyone is evil, even the brainless scarecrow Joe Biden. Based on the fact that he has a hard time stringing together a few coherent words or simply staying awake, it isn’t much of a surprise that his head is full of nothing but hay. However, that doesn’t stop him from selling Oz out to Communist China for a few trinkets.
People love to compare Biden to Jimmy Carter, but this is such an insult to the peanut farmer from Georgia. I remember Carter’s presidency quite well and even though he was a horrible president, there was never any thought that he was deliberately trying to destroy the country. Biden, on the other hand, seems hell bent on bringing the nation to its knees before turning it over to his and his son’s benefactor, China.
Think about it. Why in the world would you purposely go out of your way to shut down an oil pipeline and make us energy dependent on a hostile Middle East again? He claimed it was to save the planet, but then helped Russia open their own pipeline and begged OPEC to increase oil production. Does he actually believe that the United States exists on a different planet than Saudi Arabia or Russia? It makes no sense.
If there was a handbook on how to destroy an economy and create outrageous inflation in three easy steps, here is what it would say. Step 1: Shut down jobs in a massively important industry, such as oil and gas, so that you have to go overseas and spend more to buy it. Step 2: Increase government handouts so that people don’t want to go back to work, thus creating a labor and supply shortage. Step 3: Flood the market with trillions of dollars in unnecessary socialist spending.
Any ninth grade economics student can tell you that this is a recipe for runaway inflation. Incredibly, instead of reversing course to try and make things better for struggling Americans, Biden, Pelosi and their minions of flying monkeys want to push through trillions of dollars more in spending.
The “Build Back America Better” bill is the nuclear bomb of socialist bills. It is designed to end capitalist America in one fell swoop. This bill includes a provision to weaponize the IRA. If you think it was bad when the IRS targeted TEA Party members under the Obama Administration, just imagine what an army of leftist IRS agents will do to the people who had the gall to vote for Donald Trump.
In this wacky new world we are living in, our president and his party hate Americans, but love illegal aliens. Who in their right mind would even suggest paying criminals $450,000 for losing a child at the border that they illegally crossed? Who in their right mind would think that defunding the police was a good idea? Who in their right mind would think that doing away with bail and prisons was a good idea? Who in their right mind would think they could spend us out of inflation? Who in their right mind would come out on Thanksgiving Day and tell its citizens “America is back” when we are in the middle of an economic, social and health crises like we have never seen before. Yes, America is back — back to hurting lower- and middle-class Americans just like we were under Obama, but worse.
Nothing makes sense because people have given a voice to a lunatic Lollipop Guild led by AOC and her communist squad. The top office-holding Republican is the
Cowardly Lion Mitch McConnell, who admittedly looks more like Dr. Seuss’ “Yertle the Turtle” than a Lion, but he still lacked the courage to say no to the Democrats last ridiculous spending package. Our only hope to save the country lies with Tin Man Joe Manchin, who hopefully will not only find his heart but also the backbone to stand up to the communists who have overtaken his party.
But the real question that is puzzling Dorothy and the rest of the country is who is behind the curtain pulling the strings? Who is the evil wizard trying to turn the Shining Emerald City on the Hill into a socialist hell-hole? I’m guessing he may go by the name “The Great and Powerful Ozama.”
