I don’t think folks sit around and wonder about courage much. Or how just daily living requires overcoming fear and doubt, or how their morality and ethics plays in what they do. And how all those things impact them and those they love, care about and encounter as they go about their day.
I do a lot of porch-sitting. I like to believe it’s a necessary part of my job, being the “Hemingway of the Piney Woods” that I am. I mean, how else can I come up with the things I do to share with you, right? A man’s got to think. Lately, some of those thoughts have turned dark and brooding, and I’m becoming introspective.
Some of this is frightening, and I’ve decided I’m kind of scared.
Maybe you feel some of that destructive emotion yourselves. I’m scared by all I’m seeing happening in my country. I feel as if I’m seeing the future, like I have a crystal ball, and it’s shaping up to be damned bleak. All this has me reflecting on my days in our Navy, probably because that’s where I went as a boy and was formed into a man and experienced my first genuine fear. It’s where I learned I wasn’t “bullet proof,” that I could be injured, maimed, killed or even lost at sea. I learned that life and the things life gives are transient, fragile and life and things come to an end. I saw my share of it.
Gratefully, my youth gave me a cocoon, though – I was able to say I’d be the other guy, it won’t happen to me. But I’m not that kid anymore and know I’m mortal now, but it was my youth that taught me that reality. You reading this might know exactly what I mean. Because others are like me, and although my story is — of course — mine, it has a common thread for others. I learned that to be scared was normal and natural. But I learned too that it could, it had to be, faced down and conquered to get whatever had to be done, done. Once that happened, the fear lessened. You might just make it to your next liberty.
I served in a mighty ship. The most powerful weapon our nation put to sea. It was, like the young me, “bullet proof.” But all that could end with one mistake or series of mistakes, poor judgment or dereliction of duty. That mighty vessel could be brought to a standstill and made a burning hulk, flood and sink. Gone forever.
We were all trained to ensure that never happened. Every sailor is a damage controlman, a firefighter, a first-responder and a stretcher-bearer. We had our duties and our responsibilities, and we knew that if we gave into fear and failed in those, all was lost. There’s no place to go thousands of miles at sea. When General Quarters sounded, we knew what it meant: Battle Stations. Any delay meant destruction and defeat.
Well, in my opinion, General Quarters has sounded for us here in our beloved country. America is like my old ship. The consequences of poor judgment and dereliction have driven us to a fight to save it from sinking.
I think “We the People” are afraid. That’s OK, it’s natural. But it’s time to look it in the eye and stare it down. Now’s the time because it isn’t “the other guy” who’s going to get creamed in this collapse of our country, it’s every one of us — me, you, the people you love, your friends and neighbors.
The whole crew’s going down with the ship. There’s nowhere for an American when America sinks.
Everyone knows right from wrong. It’s each our responsibility and our duty to call it out, do all we can to correct a wrong when we see it. You can’t do it turning away from it. You can’t let fear stop you. We all have to go to our Battle Stations, plug the holes, fight the fires, care for our wounded. Our Battle Stations here in our little piece of America are our schools and school boards, our city halls, the offices of our elected representatives and the civil servants appointed by them.
It’s going to be a tough fight. The flames are raging and nearing the powder room, folks. We’re going to get blown out of the water if we shirk our duty. And it will take courage and it will take sacrifice. And it will take faith.
Find your strength and find your courage. I recently heard a man speak. His name is Kevin Jenkins, and he said, “We’ve lost our God courage ...” and I think he nailed it. I believe that’s where we go. We go first to our knees and ask God to come into us, to forgive us for our sins and stupid indolence. Beg for Him to give us the strength to face our fears and the courage to make things right again. Stare our enemies down and make them blink, quench the fires and beat them out.
We can do it. We can prevail. And someday — hopefully sooner than later like this old sailor — we can all be veterans and talk about how we fought the good fight, the hard fight, but saved the ship and made for a safe port. But it will take doing. It takes each of us to act in whatever way we can. We have to decide what truly matters. We have to find the time, the words, the energy and the guts. We must. Because to fail means the end of us and any future of freedom for all those who follow us.
General Quarters! This is not a drill!
