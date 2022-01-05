Be prepared to be inundated today with sorrowful remembrances of a riot deemed an insurrection a year ago that resulted in one death — an unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran getting shot by a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol.
We will hear about the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government by a bunch of irate people armed with flag poles, pepper spray and fire extinguishers. We are supposed to believe that it would be those people — those few hundred people who were barely armed — who would successfully persuade Congress to overturn an election. If this were a true attempt at a violent overthrow of the government that has the backing of the most powerful military on planet Earth, rest assured those in attendance would be armed with much more than fire extinguishers, pepper spray and baseball bats.
Either way, what happened on Jan. 6 was an explosion of pent- up emotions and frustrations that went off the rails. Of course, that is not good enough for Congress and another of its useless committees.
More theater from a party that has mastered the art. Much like the ultra-partisan impeachments against Trump, the committee is filled with Trump-hating Democrats and a few Trump-hating Republicans. Two Republicans set to be put on the committee were kicked off before being kicked on by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi wanted “her” Republicans on the committee, not those who would ask what her role, if any, was that day? Since she is responsible for security, did she fail? Was it a purposeful attempt on her part to leave the Capitol barren to foment such rage, then turn the power of the government against those who perpetrated that rage?
This is simply to satisfy the blood-thirst of the D.C. Swamp to finally vanquish America of Donald Trump and Trump’s supporters. The threat to democracy is too grave, we will be told over and over again today.
But what brought about those riots was an attack on democracy that will have far more consequences to the health of this democracy than a riot that could have been quelled with a barrage of rubber bullets.
The attack on democracy began in 2016, when the Hillary Clinton campaign, in cahoots with the highest levels of the U.S. justice department, began their mission to destroy Trump. In 2016, the U.S. intelligence service had a backup plan. Blame Hillary’s loss on Russian collusion. Yes, it was Russia who defeated Hillary, not Trump. The basis for the investigation came from a Trump campaign rally when he attacked the media for not probing Clinton’s emails.
“Maybe the Russians can find her emails, I don’t know?”
That statement began a journey down a rabbit hole that cost this country millions of dollars and two impeachments over absolutely nothing. The only thing gained from those efforts was to label Trump as a twice-impeached, disgraced president.
Under this Democratic leadership, a president could be impeached for farting in public. More theater of the absurd. And let us not forget about that other threat to democracy that rarely gets talked about in national circles — the corruption of the Joe Biden family with his dealings with foreign powers such as Russia, China and Ukraine.
Joe Biden, his brother Jim and son Hunter have been peddling his influence for years, reaping countless financial benefits, all the while Joe Biden shrugs it off in his “aw-shucks, good-old-Joe” persona that makes him the perfect politician.
A laptop belonging to the president’s crack-addicted son turned up in a computer-repair shop. A copy made it to the 200-year-old New York Post newspaper. On it was a treasure trove of information directly pointing to how the Bidens did business, always to keep Joe out of the loop for “plausible deniability.”
One of the most trusted members of the Biden Syndicate came forward, not as a fomenting Donald Trump supporter, but as a decorated U.S. Navy veteran who was watching the Democrat nominee for president lie through his teeth about his family’s business dealings.
Let’s face it, Biden was first elected to Congress in 1973 — 49 years ago. Anyone in the D.C. Swamp that long is corrupt. And here we have a presidential nominee making untold amounts of money by selling influence — and had the evidence to prove it.
How was it met? Twitter and Facebook banned the New York Post from publishing anything about the story. Anyone who tried to share the story was put in social media jail. National news outlets ignored it, claiming that the New York Post’s reporting was worthy of the National Enquirer. Editors did not get invited on “60 Minutes” to talk about the vast corruption surrounding a presidential candidate. Fifty “respected” members of the corrupt U.S. intelligence service came out in unison that the laptop had all the markings of “Russian disinformation.”
Nothing to see here. At one time in this great business, the revelations of a true “October surprise” were what reporters lived for, but not this one. It was too close to the election and Trump could win a second term.
Had the American people actually known the Biden corruption story, would the election have turned out any different? Say what you will about Trump, his entire four-year presidency was under a microscope and the investigations yielded pretty much nothing. The Bidens’ corruption was right in front of America’s faces, with sources who were begging to be heard, and it never garnered any attention.
When you hear politicians wax poetic today about a threat to our democracy, ask yourself what is the bigger threat — an out-of- control, flag-pole-wielding mob or the lengths an amalgamation of big tech, big government and corporate media went to destroy Donald Trump, and the lengths they went to protect Joe Biden.
