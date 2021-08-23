Bad news regarding crime seems to be the most frequent and persistent topic of any news source. Due to this depressing fact, one may consider that we are living in the most crime ridden era in history. Almost anywhere you look, violent crimes are taking place at what seems to be at an unprecedented rate. However, is this factual or perception?
Before I wrote this, if you would have asked me if there are more violent crimes taking place now or 31 years ago I would have bet good money that in 2021 crimes take place much more often than 1990. However, to my astonishment, a quick search online reveals that nationwide, violent crime rates are and have been in a steep decline less than half of what they were in 1990 according to a study I found conducted by Statista Research Department published July 5, 2021. How is that possible with population rates much higher not to mention the proliferation of hundreds of millions more weapons, namely firearms in the hands of citizens and criminals alike?
That question likely has the answer in the question. We the People are armed and, in fact, are, “armed to the teeth” for good cause whether it’s for self-defense or for tyranny prevention purposes. An excellent movie that comes to mind on this topic starring Tom Cruise is “Minority Report” released in 2002. In this movie, the future had evolved to the point that the “PreCrime’’ police could arrive on the potential crime scene before the violent crime happens. This is a fantastic movie that had many foreboding implications of what “could be” one day regarding who could manipulate technology.
Another movie that comes to mind is “Enemy of the State.” In 1998, this movie depicted the government’s capabilities to “see and know all” were nothing more than Hollywood fiction. This movie is equally excellent to “Minority Report” as it depicted the government’s unlimited capability to track and intercept anyone with the use of technology. An interesting fact about those fictional capabilities in “Enemy of the State” is that more than two decades later, this technology is very real.
I don’t want to go too far off the trail so I must digress to the point of this article which is using technology to prevent or provide the time needed to keep yourself or your family from being a victim. The best plan is to avoid human interaction. However, if you are living a normal life this isn’t possible.
Therefore, what solutions are available to utilize technology to your advantage to provide this needed time to respond to threats? I’ll start back at home, your sacred castle where you should feel most safe and secure. My first article touched on this topic with the simple suggestion of keeping your doors locked day and night. However, there are many other things that can be done to discourage crime from taking place at your home.
Besides the obvious suggestion of having a security system, I’ll discuss security lights. I have my property lit up at night like a small city. On each corner of my house, I have very bright LED lights that have a photocell to detect when it’s dark along with motion sensors. Walk anywhere around my house and you will instantly be spotlighted like a proverbial deer in headlights.
Along with this, I have two separate camera systems that upload data to a cloud with a whole house generator to kick in if the power goes down. There are numerous camera systems available for less than one may think that have amazing capabilities.
With my “Ring” doorbell camera I can immediately speak with anyone who arrives on my doorstep, even before they ring the doorbell. It has notifications that pop up on my phone if enabled that tell me, “Front door camera detects motion.” This video feed is uploaded to a cloud somewhere in internet land — likely NSA’s servers — so it can’t be destroyed by anyone onsite.
For $100 a year, I have unlimited video storage that at last count covers 10 cameras I have sprinkled about my manor. Between these two security protocols, I believe many criminals may move on rather than pick my house. Don’t forget the yard signs either. But wait, there’s more!
Everyone in Jones County seems to have a dog. If you don’t, you should get one. I have an all-black, very mean-sounding German shepherd. I can’t tell you how many surveillance cases I worked on when I was involved in private investigations that were foiled by a barking dog. The idea is to have a dog that barks but not necessarily one that bites.
Another fantastic low-tech security idea is to spend about $20 on a motion sensor that detects motion and immediately notifies you with an audible bell that alerts me to anyone in my driveway. The point of these suggestions is to have a tight security net spread to give you the time to ultimately retrieve a weapon if a perceived threat presents itself. Personally, I always have my weapon(s) on my body unless I’m in the shower or in bed. Even during those instances, one is less than three feet away.
If you aren’t quite that committed, it’s a great plan to have them available in more than one room inside your home. Keeping dangerous weapons secured yet accessible by qualified persons is another topic but I will say there are numerous inexpensive small safe options that have either sequential or biometric combinations for speedy access.
I’ll end by making this statement. It’s better to have your weapon in your hand and not need it than to not have it in your hand when you need it. Don’t be fooled into thinking you shouldn’t have a weapon close by even if you assume the visitor to your home is simply making a delivery. Bad guys can impersonate and if you don’t believe that you should watch more movies.
