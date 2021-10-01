They have lied to us, made us sicker, killed us and ruined lives. They have divided us, restricted us and made us afraid.
“They” are governmental and institutional policy-makers, Big Pharma and media.
The Global COVID Summit met in Rome, Italy, for three days in the middle of September, during which time scientists and physicians compared studies and COVID treatments from around the world. Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in mRNA vaccines while working at the Salk Institute in San Diego in 1988, announced the Rome Declaration at the summit.
The Declaration begins:
“Thousands have died from COVID as a result of being denied life-saving early treatment. The Declaration is a battle cry from physicians who are daily fighting for the right to treat their patients, and the right of patients to receive those treatments – without fear of interference, retribution or censorship by government, pharmacies, pharmaceutical corporations, and big tech.
We demand that these groups step aside and honor the sanctity and integrity of the patient-physician relationship, the fundamental maxim ‘First Do No Harm,’ and the freedom of patients and physicians to make informed medical decisions. Lives depend on it.”
Are COVID-policymakers following the science when mandating vaccines for children? No! Science says they are endangering children! CDC data show children under 18 have a 99.998 percent COVID-19 recovery rate with no treatment. Professor Hervé Seligmann, a world-renowned scientist at the University of Aix-Marseille, wrote, “Because immune responses in the young and healthy are more vigorous than those in the old, paradoxically, the vaccines may thereby induce, in the very people least in need of assistance, strong immune responses, including those which can damage their own cells and tissues as well as by stimulating blood coagulation.... [V]accination-associated mortality risks are expected at least 20 times greater below age 20 compared to the very low COVID19-associated risks for this age group.”
Do those infected and fully recovered from COVID have more immunity than those vaccinated? Yes! A recent study in Israel showed “vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease.”
Should those infected and fully recovered from COVID take the vaccine? No! One study noted, “Upon injection with the Vaccines, this population has reported serious medical harm, including death. There is an immediately higher death rate worldwide upon receiving a Vaccine, generally attributed to persons having recently been infected with COVID-19.”
Around the world physicians have used combinations of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin with other treatments like Zinc and Vitamin D to treat COVID patients.
Nevertheless, media and policy-makers in America have actively attacked these traditional treatments in favor of less effective vaccines. Why have governmental and institutional policy-makers, Big Pharma and media drowned out voices of frontline physicians and medical scientists? Why have physicians and healthcare professionals resisted mandates and feared losing their licenses?
Big Pharma would rather sell expensive vaccines than inexpensive treatments. Politicians, policy-makers, and media (including Big Tech) want power and control over the masses. Drive people to fear, and make them do whatever you want them to do.
Doctors and healthcare workers should treat their patients without interference or resistance from those seeking money and power. It’s time to end the panic-demic.
