“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” Sums up a lot of people I’ve met. How about you, you know anybody like that? That person who, for whatever reason, just won’t do something, even though it’s the right thing to do to help themselves? They see it, they acknowledge it … they know it! But it’s just too much, just that one step too far, that one item on the shelf they don’t want to get on their tippy toes to reach. Instead, they do nothing and go without. They really, really like that special jam up there, but it’s too high, and it’d take just a tad too much effort.
So, how about what we call “our rights?” Those things written to protect us from our government and evil people in government. You know, the things in our Constitution. If you had the choice either to keep your favorite “right” or lose it — say something like your right to free speech or your right to bear arms. Or your right to a speedy trial? Or possibly your right to practice your religion of choice? Which would you choose? Would you choose to keep it or lose it? Knowing if you give it up, you’ll never get it back.
But to keep it, all you must exercise is your mouth or write a letter or go to a meeting and stand up and be heard by your “employees” — those people you put in a job to safeguard your rights but aren’t quite doing what you expect. You know, your government representatives. “Those” people. The ones you don’t pay any attention to but have the power you gave them, to destroy everything you think is yours by your birthright as an American. Would you do it?
I’m amazed at how few do. Oh, they talk a good game around the barbecue or down at the barber shop or in line at the grocery. But like that horse that won’t take a drink of life-saving water, too many people won’t do even the smallest thing to save their entire way of life, and a free future for themselves and the people they love. They’re going to miss it when it’s gone, in my opinion.
These are the same folks who lament at how things aren’t going the way they like, and “somebody” needs to do “something." Well? Aren’t they somebody? They are, but it’s that step too far, that shelf too high to do it themselves. Too bad they don’t, huh? But those same people still want somebody — somebody else — to act. I always wonder why.
Or how about these things? Your right to assemble, your right to travel, your right to make decisions about your health, your right to raise your children and not have the government tell you what they’re going to learn, and for you to sit down and shut up. Your right to work and keep your earnings and fair taxation. Your right to expect a government that protects its borders and your safety. Your right to walk the streets without fear of violence. The list goes on and on. All those and more are on the line here, today. How about the right to know when you cast your vote, it’s counted and not stolen? That’s another. Your right to be a citizen and be valued for it.
No, it’s not up to somebody else. It’s up to us, to you and me. Everyone is a somebody. Alexander Hamilton wrote:
“Every act of a delegated authority, contrary to the tenor of the commission under which it is exercised, is void. No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid. To deny this, would be to affirm, that the deputy is greater than his principal; that the servant is above his master; that the representatives of the people are superior to the people themselves; that men acting by virtue of powers, may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
Sitting back is stupid and lazy and gets nothing done. We’ll get exactly as Alexander Hamilton warned us, a government populated with people who use authority to seize power from us. It’s our place and our duty, and our obligation to stop this, to arrest the slide into tyranny we’re witnessing now.
I say get off your butts and do something. Join a group, form your own group, go solo if you have to. But quit being lazy. Wash your car tomorrow, go to the school board today. Put off watching one of those games, write to your Congressman tonight. You don’t have to be a political science major, a Constitutional scholar or rich and influential. You only have to be an American who cares enough to speak out! We’re quickly getting to the point where the old phrase “Use it or lose it” becomes the regret we’ll all have if we don’t. And as Benjamin Franklin so aptly said:
“We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” He knew of what he wrote having just put his signature to the Declaration of Independence. We can’t do less. If it leads to a gallows to be a Free American, at least we’ll hang quickly and not strangle slowly under the hands of our enemy choking away our rights.
