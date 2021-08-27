My wife told me to “take the gloves off.” They’re off.
I’m an “opinion” writer and this is my opinion. We’re being screwed. Our southern border is non-existent. The situation isn’t a “crisis,” it’s a damned invasion.
The people crossing illegally into our country aren’t immigrants and aren’t in need of asylum. They’re an alien scourge loosed on us. They’re a weapon. It’s an invasion perpetrated by a Leftist president in complete violation of his oath, and against the law.
In a sane world, and if we had an American president and genuine Americans in Congress with guts, this wouldn’t be happening. I write often that Democrats’ — or whatever they may be in reality ... communist, socialist, progressive – sole purpose is to destroy our republic, and each day they bring destruction closer to totality. Republicans, with very few exceptions, just let them. They’re lily-livered.
Can anyone explain how these invaders aren’t only from South America? Why Somalis, Omanis, Ethiopians, Pakistanis, Yeminis, Indians, Chinese, Rumanians, Frenchmen and Irishmen, and so many others, enter via the Mexican border?
They didn’t swim to Mexico. So, who’s funding this? Who bought the airline tickets? Where’d they get cellphones, identical backpacks and tents, sleeping bags and t-shirts emblazoned with “Biden Let Us In”? Who’s footing the bill? Who’s feeding them? Where’s that bottled water coming from?
This isn’t some organic, grassroots shift of population. It’s a well-oiled, planned and funded act of war being waged on us, by the enemies within, including the fool occupying the White House and his whatever-she’s-supposed-to-be.
The President of the United States takes the following oath of office: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Joseph Biden swore this oath, and he’s turned his back on it. He should be impeached, convicted and removed from office.
Kamala Harris, the vice president, swore an oath. Hers differed from the president’s. It reads, “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
She was placed in charge of the situation at the Mexican border. Has she acted in our defense? No. She should be removed. The trespass and invasion by hundreds of thousands of aliens and circumvention of immigration law by this administration are only one of the acts of war.
There’s the undermining of all societal norms, the defunding and redirection of monies from policing. The vilification of those who defend us has brought us to a place where no place is safe, and violent crime goes unchecked. Our Department of Justice has nothing to do with justice any longer.
It’s a mere tool to political ends. Ditto our Federal Bureau of Investigation and our so-called “intelligence” agencies. Their oaths are valueless. Not worth the paper they’re printed on. As are dozens ... hundreds of oaths by elected representatives, in both political parties; Biden’s Cabinet members and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, heads of agencies and bureaus; and unelected bureaucrats and military officers. Too many are in contravention to their sworn word. Their promise to us. They’re actively facilitating and enabling this nation’s downfall.
Mr. Biden is illegitimate. There’s more than enough evidence to prove it. But the judiciary and state legislators, and governors and secretaries of state are complicit in allowing a stolen election. The China Virus has been used to divide us to a place where these enemies within have us turning on one another.
China did this, but we’re the ones paying the price, and it’s an intentional strategy by the Left. A China, which facts prove, has the pretend president in its pocket. The same guy who’s destroyed our energy independence.
Whose policies bought a wide swath of the workforce off with endless “unemployment” money and moratoriums on rent, pitting one sort of American against another — those who still believe in a work ethic, and the others looking for the promised Leftist free ride.
We now have agencies like the CDC dictating economic policies and threatening citizens as though they’re an enforcement arm. Fauci is no better than Mengele, and given enough time, he’ll actually be such a monster. These internal foes use race as a cudgel to beat hate into us, and reverse and erase all the harmony this nation has tried to bring with our long struggle. They seek to remove our children from our influence.
We can no longer trust any institution of our government. We’re on the verge of a police state. We’re going broke with a debt we couldn’t repay if this country lasted 10,000 years. Our once-respected and beloved military is being purged and degraded to a force of “Woke Warriors,” and the troops coerced into being turned against the people.
Since Jan. 6, this administration has kept the Capitol protestors as political prisoners, most without bail and in solitary confinement. We’re going directly past socialism into full-blown Stalinist communism.
For all intents and purposes, we are at war. It’s time to fight, using peaceful means now, or we’ll be using force later. You readers, you can scoff and call me an alarmist or tell yourselves it’s “not so bad.” But if you’re honest with yourselves, you know it really is that bad. Every citizen is being called to decide and choose, and the only thing fence-sitters end up with is splinters in their backsides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.