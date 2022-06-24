Read more, react less
To this day, I still remember the wise words of our pediatrician. Her advice for new parents was practical, tough, direct and loving, just like her: “Choose your battles; win the battles you choose.”
That stuck with me because it made so much sense. Don’t have an all-out war with your toddler because she wants to wear a pink sock with a blue sock. Who cares? Save that energy to fight for something that matters, like stopping those little mismatched sock feet from running in the street.
So, how do we go about winning those battles?
“A healthy fear of the father is a good thing,” the doctor said. Dr. Betty Turner’s counsel gained credence, too, with the knowledge that she and her doctor husband had two smart, well-rounded sons who were well thought of in the Kosciusko community and obviously on track for success.
This wasn’t that long ago. It was the fall of 2004 ... and, my, how we’ve fallen since then. I wonder how Dr. Betty’s advice would be received in today’s twisted culture. It’s probably a good thing that she retired because she wouldn’t willingly conform to current social mores and national medical associations’ recommendations in many matters dealing with children today. She was already rolling her eyes about some of those standards back then in matters that now seem almost trivial by comparison.
Most people I know are tolerant of the choices adults make, as long as those choices don’t affect anyone else in an adverse way. There’s a great quote that’s been attributed to dozens of people, from a 19th century Englishwoman to Ronald Reagan, that says:
“I don’t care what consenting adults do as long as they don’t do it in the street and frighten the horses.”
That sums up the feelings of most liberty-loving Americans these days.
The late comedian George Carlin had some scathing commentary for parents who participated in what he called “child worship” practiced mostly by professional parents he characterized as “diaper-sniffers.” Their obsessiveness and indulgence is just a “sophisticated form of child abuse,” he said.
Carlin said all of that about 15 years ago, just before social media got its grip on the generations he was talking to and about. Now that phenomenon he described is on steroids. What used to be a handful of stage moms and youth-sports dads — those who weren’t simply proud but were living vicariously through the achievements of their children — litter the internet on dozens of platforms.
They post photos and missives about their kids, all under the guise of parental pride. But it’s really all about them. They’re seeking attention, affirmation. It’s not their fault, though. It’s hard not to. There’s peer pressure among parents to post that sort of thing because they see friends and acquaintances doing it. They believe that in order to prove they’re proud of their child, they have to post, too. They have to follow the birthday template of posting dozens of photos from all stages of life and practically copy-and-paste previous posts: “We’re so proud of the person you’re becoming ... ” (OK, they’re more likely to write “your,” but that’s another column.)
Most parents pay more attention to their phones than their children these days, so it’s no wonder their kids do, too. In real life, what we do has more power than what we say. But social media isn’t real life. People post what they want to cultivate the image they desire.
The old saying “perception is reality” has been around way longer than social media, but that phenomenon is on more steroids now than all of the Oakland A’s were in the 1990s. That’s because people can pump up their persona, not by working hard but by portraying themselves how they want to be perceived. Yes, even those no-makeup, no filter, this is “the real me” posts are put there to get an affirming response. No one in the “friend” group writes what everyone else is thinking:
“Get your head out of your butt, you narcissist, and go do some- thing useful.”
They don’t do that because they’re likely plotting the time they’ll make the same post to get the same reaction. Most of the time, it’s harmless ... amusing and infuriating, but harmless.
But social media has too much power in today’s world. And that’s concerning and confounding because it’s mostly composed of a conglomeration of non-contributors to society — people who confuse clicking on a thumb or an emoji while binge-watching the “(Un)Real Housewives” with actually doing something.
It’s created a universe where the power of pop culture trumps professionalism, and that’s a scary place to live. Journalists and even doctors who merely ask questions about the potential long-term effects of puberty-blockers and prescribed mood-altering medications and vaccines on children are harangued into submission by a handful of unhinged but quick-to-mobilize unhappy misfits.
Our president and other politicians at the highest levels of government and the CEOs of multibillion-dollar corporations kowtow to their every whim, yet they characterize themselves as powerless and disenfranchised. Amazing. And they pull it off because they “live” in Social Media Land, where their like-minded tribe criticizes others for their lack of diversity and tolerance.
Funny how that works, huh? I talk to, listen to and deal with different kinds of people on a routine basis. I don’t hear this hatred that the ne’er-do-wells and opportunistic politicians are constantly clamoring about. Most of us who lean conservative are way, way more tolerant than they are. We don’t concern ourselves with the color, gender and sexual orientation of everyone we deal with. Character, ability and responsibility are all that really matter.
We just want the right to believe some things are wrong. Holding different beliefs isn’t “hate.” It doesn’t mean we’re going to berate those who are different. Most of us live by the Golden Rule and tolerate those who have different belief systems. But for. some reason, that’s not enough.
Now we’re supposed to celebrate things we don’t believe in. And that’s just asking too much. When we celebrate something, we get more of it. That’s why the rates of gender dysphoria and questionable behaviors rationalized as mental illnesses have skyrocketed along with the proliferation of social media. People are welcomed to the club (cult?) just for publicly pronouncing that they’re trans or bi(polar or sexual) or suffer from anxiety or are a victim of something. They’re told how courageous and amazing they are, and it all wreaks of the vapid superficiality that is the life blood of the social-media whores. Which explains why so many moms of trans kids are so supportive, too. That’s because these groups regale them, too, and it’s the intoxicating affirmation they’re seeking. To hell with the health and well-being of the kid!
So, what kind of encouragement do hard-working, taxpaying, responsible, capable, self-reliant people get? Mostly just a quiet respect in the real world, where most of us live. But in Social Media Land, they are cursed, called boomers or, worse yet, “privileged.” Oh, the horror! Anything is better than that! Better go claim your made-up malady or self-inflicted minority status to avoid any perception of the dreaded “privilege” at all costs!
If we don’t properly celebrate the things we find wrong, we’re told that it could cause the afflicted to commit suicide. That would be tragic, of course ... but why would that be on us? People of those preferred persuasions are revered by the current culture ... not by merit, but by mere declaration.
So here’s my final point from this rambling rant: If being openly chastised and ridiculed caused people to be suicidal, shouldn’t conservative-leaning responsible people be offing themselves in herds?
And if they did, would those “tolerant” lovers of peace and harmony call for their people to be more tolerant?
