Read more, react less
•
As professional athletes have turned their arenas into a stage for superficial social activism and political posturing, my already-fading interest in pro sports has fallen to near zilch. The games are supposed to be a diversion from the real world, not another reminder of it. And from the ratings, it appears that many Americans feel the same way.
But I made it a point to watch the most recent and timely installment of ESPN’s excellent 30-for-30 series. This one was about “The Tuck Rule” game. It’s been 20 years now … where’d they go?
It’s one of the most infamous calls in NFL history — but it’s personal to me. Oh, sure, quarterback Tom Brady made the observation that, without that call, he may not have had the life and career he did — winning seven Super Bowls and a supermodel. And Charles Woodson said it affected his career trajectory, too. It was the first time the two friends and former Michigan teammates had talked about the play together, and it was obvious that they still have some strong emotions about that single snap that changed (or set) the course for their careers.
But as I was watching each of them make his case and run through the ramifications, all I could think was, “Hey, guys, quit being so selfish. What about me?”
I was sports editor at The Vicksburg Post then, and I got the greenlight to cover the Super Bowl if the Raiders made it there. That’s because it was going to be in New Orleans and Vicksburg native Rod Coleman, along with a handful of ex-Hinds Community College players (plus Mississippi icon Jerry Rice!), were on the Raiders’ roster.
When the Raiders took a two-score lead over the Patrisots on that snow-covered field in Foxboro, Mass., into the fourth quarter, I started trying to find contact info for Super Bowl media relations, which hotel had rooms blocked off for the press, etc. … There was no doubt in my mind that the Raiders were about to win, then roll past Pittsburgh the next week to make it to the Super Dome.
After all, this Brady guy was Drew Bledsoe’s backup and trailing by 10 in a near-blizzard against a team that hadn’t given up a TD in three quarters … Book it!
But wait. Not so fast.
Brady became the beneficiary of one of the worst rules in sports history, thus setting the stage for his unprecedented career and charmed life. Here’s what happened in a nutshell: With under two minutes to go, Brady lost the ball after getting leveled by Woodson and the Raiders recovered the loose ball. But after further review, the referees reversed the call, saying Brady had been in the process of passing and was trying to tuck the ball under his arm … but he hadn’t secured the ball against his arm and body yet, so it was ruled an incomplete pass.
It was the proper interpretation of a bad rule (which has since been changed): It wasn’t a fumble because the ball wasn’t tucked. But my plans were.
Brady went on to lead the Patriots to an improbable 16-13 overtime win and they went on to win the Super Bowl. If they hadn’t won, it’s likely that he would’ve been back on the bench and Bledsoe would’ve been the starter the next season … and who knows what may have happened after that, Brady said, contemplating it all in that moment. He went on to win five more Super Bowls with New England and one with Tampa Bay last year. After leading the Bucs to an improbable comeback but eventual heartbreaking 30-27 loss to the Super Bowl-bound Rams last month, he retired.
Woodson admitted that the loss from 20 years ago still stings — and he still insists that it was a fumble, regardless of the rule. He revealed that he likely would have stayed with the Raiders had they won. He went on to have a Hall-of-Fame career and won a Super Bowl ring a few years later with the Packers … so I’m really the one who suffered. I didn’t get another shot at a Super Bowl. Not even close. The next year, I was back working as editor at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko, which was then owned by a multibillion-dollar corporation whose bean-counters threw around nickels like they were manhole covers. They didn’t want to pay the mileage to go 60 miles down the road to Mississippi State to cover local athletes. They weren’t ever going to spring for a Super Bowl.
There was a time there that I had a brush with the big game, though. That was 2006, when Seattle made it to the Super Bowl. Offensive lineman Walter Jones, who played his entire career for the Seahawks, is not a household name, but some football folks will tell you he is the greatest left tackle in NFL history.
I got to know him back in the early 1990s, in my first tour of duty at The Star-Herald, where I started as sports editor. Walter went to French Camp Academy to get his grades on track, and from there, he went to Holmes Community College. Both schools were in our coverage area. After his time in Goodman, he signed with Florida State, as every college in the country clamored for him, and he was the sixth pick overall in the 1997 draft.
In 2006, Walter was No. 1 on The Sporting News’ list of best players in the NFL — at any position. Coach Mike Holmgren called him the best offensive player he ever coached — and Holmgren coached Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre. Walter just played a position that gets little glory.
But the most impressive thing about Walter, to me, is what he did when he made it to the Super Bowl. In the midst of that crazy week of preparation and obligations, Walter took time to return a call to Kosciusko to do an interview with a small-town newspaperman who covered him back when no one else did.
Unlike so many, he remembered where he came from. He even mentioned a photo I took of him during a game at Coahoma, when he got to line up at tight end and catch a 70-yard touchdown pass. As he sprinted down the sideline, he had a huge grin on his face. I do, too. He’s one of the good guys in sports who’s successful and grateful.
Tom Brady should be, too. Even when he loses, he still goes home to Giselle.
